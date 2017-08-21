August 19, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Ten: ... is not quite here yet. But I'll be away next week so you get your post a little earlier than usual. Grab your solar goggles and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:39 AM - 4 comments
Well!!! It's a good thing I check out SpoFi on the weekends, even though there is usually very little activity. So it's off to the cottage for Dr. John. Is that a "cottage" like those once owned by the multi-millionaires in Newport, RI? While the rest of us frantically pound away at the keyboard and call upon every bit of intelligence we need to make our picks, Dr. John is resting in the country, sitting in the porch rocker with a cold microbrew or perhaps a nice chilled Nova Scotian red wine in hand. Enjoy it, Dr. J; you deserve it.
Bombers against the little birds looks to be no problem. The larks have barely fledged while the bombers have flown and successfully completed several missions. Winnipeg by 16
Eskimos make ready for the rested Roughriders. Could this be a trap for the team that does not lose? That's not very likely. Edmonton by 13
Lions don't wear red or black, and they wouldn't look good in either color. They have fearsome claws and big teeth, but the stubborn bi-colors from the Capitol City will avoid a mauling. Ottawa by 6
Knock knock. Who's there? Argo. Argo who? Argo to Calgary and lose again. Calgary by 21
posted by Howard_T at 06:05 PM on August 19
Montreal by 3
Edmonton by 23
B.C. by 17
Calgary by 10
posted by jjzucal at 09:46 PM on August 19
Winnipeg by 7
Edmonton by 7
BC by 10
Calgary by 18
posted by cixelsyd at 02:37 PM on August 20
I'm headed off the grid to the cottage, so this week's post is a little early. Full standings and updates when I return. Thanks for your patience!
WEEK 10
Winnipeg @ Montreal (Thursday, August 24)
Winnipeg put its division on notice with a convincing win over Edmonton. Montreal has looked stronger as of late, but a true Western contender will dominate its Eastern road trips. Is Winnipeg there yet?
Saskatchewan @ Edmonton (Friday, August 25)
Saskatchewan is looking to break their lose-one-win-one streak, and coming off a bye week, Kevin Glenn's aching bones will be nicely rested. Unfortunately for them, they're playing Edmonton.
B.C. @ Ottawa (Saturday, August 26)
Ottawa finally booked win #2 and finally has a positive point differential. Still a pretty lousy record, though. They have a tough road ahead, but perhaps it starts with a B.C. team that's gone a little cold lately.
Toronto @ Calgary (Sunday, August 28)
Toronto never seems to do too well in Calgary. This is likely because Calgary is very good, and Toronto is \_(ツ)_/.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:39 AM on August 19