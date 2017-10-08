August 08, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eight: It was the Week of No Surprises: Ricky Ray got injured, Hamilton lost, and argoal is still in first. Write your best Kevin Glenn joke and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:33 AM - 8 comments
Edmonton by 17
Montreal by 3
Winnipeg by 19
B.C. by 14
posted by jjzucal at 02:51 PM on August 08
Ottawa by 15
Toronto by 15
Hamilton by 15
Saskatchewan by 15
posted by tommytrump at 02:55 PM on August 08
Ottawa by 3
Montreal by 7
Winnipeg by 23
B.C. by 4
posted by ic23b at 05:18 PM on August 08
Edmonton by 6
Montreal by 5
Winnipeg by 24
B.C. by 9
posted by tahoemoj at 06:16 PM on August 08
Edmonton by 3
Montreal by 6
Winnipeg by 10
BC by 12
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:52 AM on August 09
Edmonton by 12
Montreal by 3
Winnipeg by 19
B.C. by 19
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:13 AM on August 09
Making picks while sad that the Wichita Lineman is no longer on the line.
Ottawa has dreams of an upset, Edmonton has visions of an easy win. Neither will happen, but Eskimos will prevail. Edmonton by 8
Argonauts go to la belle ville to meet gentile Alouette. The larks ascend. Montreal by 6
Bombers land in Hamilton and find that the Tigercats are buried at the bottom of their own litter box. No relief in sight.Winnipeg by 16
Bc
Lions visit the RoughRiders looking to feast on some meat. They get fed a sparse lunch, but it's enough. BC by 4
posted by Howard_T at 08:13 PM on August 09
Copying and pasting from the last four years: Argos lose both the game and Ray to injury. Ottawa's snakebitten again, losing by 3 as time expires. Edmonton remains undefeated, which means Hamilton remains winless. Out west, Travis Lulay beats Kevin Glenn handily in the Battle of 2012.
A nice six-point week for Reever to move into a tie for second, only two points behind the leader.
[insert witty description of week here]
WEEK 8
Edmonton @ Ottawa (Thursday, August 10)
Tough-luck Ottawa is 1-5 with five close losses. Hosting Edmonton isn't much of an opportunity to change course, either.
Toronto @ Montreal (Friday, August 11)
Eight weeks in and this is the first meeting for these storied rivals. Which is probably for the best, because neither of them have been lighting the world on fire.
Winnipeg @ Hamilton (Saturday, August 12)
Speaking of tough luck, Winnipeg is a respectable 4-2 but stuck in fourth place. Sure, Hamilton seems like an easy target, but this week they fired their defensive coordinator, which should really fire up their last-place-and-not-even-close... uh.... offence. (Okay, so their D is last place too, but it's at least a little close. Also, this is a really long game preview, but I really like talking about how bad Hamilton is.)
B.C. @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, August 13)
Out of all the Grey Cups I've seen in person, Kevin Glenn has started a full two-thirds of them.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:33 AM on August 08