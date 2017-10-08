August 08, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eight: It was the Week of No Surprises: Ricky Ray got injured, Hamilton lost, and argoal is still in first. Write your best Kevin Glenn joke and make your picks inside.

Copying and pasting from the last four years: Argos lose both the game and Ray to injury. Ottawa's snakebitten again, losing by 3 as time expires. Edmonton remains undefeated, which means Hamilton remains winless. Out west, Travis Lulay beats Kevin Glenn handily in the Battle of 2012.

CGY @ TORWPG @ OTTHAM @ EDMSSK @ BC
ResultCalgary by 17Winnipeg by 3Edmonton by 5B.C. by 15
Margin of Error12 to 222 to 44 to 711 to 20

A nice six-point week for Reever to move into a tie for second, only two points behind the leader.

SpoFiteCGY @ TORSWPG @ OTTSHAM @ EDMSSSK @ BCSPointsTotal Points
argoalCalgary 3Edmonton B.C. 430
ic23bCalgary 3Edmonton B.C.12528
ReeverCalgary12Winnipeg4Edmonton B.C. 628
jjzucal 3Edmonton B.C. 326
JPRCalgary Edmonton B.C. 325
jagsnumberoneCalgary20 3Edmonton B.C. 525
cixelsydCalgary Winnipeg Edmonton B.C. 424
Howard_TCalgary18Winnipeg Edmonton B.C.14622
DrJohnEvansCalgary19 Edmonton B.C.12521
rcadeCalgary Edmonton B.C. 320
tommytrump Edmonton 118
tahoemojCalgary17 Edmonton B.C. 518
bender Edmonton 116

[insert witty description of week here]

WEEK 8

Edmonton @ Ottawa (Thursday, August 10)
Tough-luck Ottawa is 1-5 with five close losses. Hosting Edmonton isn't much of an opportunity to change course, either.

Toronto @ Montreal (Friday, August 11)
Eight weeks in and this is the first meeting for these storied rivals. Which is probably for the best, because neither of them have been lighting the world on fire.

Winnipeg @ Hamilton (Saturday, August 12)
Speaking of tough luck, Winnipeg is a respectable 4-2 but stuck in fourth place. Sure, Hamilton seems like an easy target, but this week they fired their defensive coordinator, which should really fire up their last-place-and-not-even-close... uh.... offence. (Okay, so their D is last place too, but it's at least a little close. Also, this is a really long game preview, but I really like talking about how bad Hamilton is.)

B.C. @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, August 13)
Out of all the Grey Cups I've seen in person, Kevin Glenn has started a full two-thirds of them.

Good luck!

Edmonton by 17

Montreal by 3

Winnipeg by 19

B.C. by 14

posted by jjzucal at 02:51 PM on August 08

Ottawa by 15

Toronto by 15

Hamilton by 15

Saskatchewan by 15

posted by tommytrump at 02:55 PM on August 08

Ottawa by 3

Montreal by 7

Winnipeg by 23

B.C. by 4

posted by ic23b at 05:18 PM on August 08

Edmonton by 6

Montreal by 5

Winnipeg by 24

B.C. by 9

posted by tahoemoj at 06:16 PM on August 08

Edmonton by 3

Montreal by 6

Winnipeg by 10

BC by 12

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:52 AM on August 09

Edmonton by 12
Montreal by 3
Winnipeg by 19
B.C. by 19

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:13 AM on August 09

Making picks while sad that the Wichita Lineman is no longer on the line.

Ottawa has dreams of an upset, Edmonton has visions of an easy win. Neither will happen, but Eskimos will prevail. Edmonton by 8

Argonauts go to la belle ville to meet gentile Alouette. The larks ascend. Montreal by 6

Bombers land in Hamilton and find that the Tigercats are buried at the bottom of their own litter box. No relief in sight.Winnipeg by 16

Bc

Lions visit the RoughRiders looking to feast on some meat. They get fed a sparse lunch, but it's enough. BC by 4

posted by Howard_T at 08:13 PM on August 09

