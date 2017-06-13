June 12, 2017

SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: rcade: The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators in 6 games to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. In SportsFilter's NHL Pick 'Em contest the winner is, well, me. Hooray for me! I've won a one year subscription to Hockey News. Cixelsyd hoists the Costanza.

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:06 AM - 10 comments