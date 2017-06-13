June 12, 2017

SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: rcade: The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators in 6 games to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. In SportsFilter's NHL Pick 'Em contest the winner is, well, me. Hooray for me! I've won a one year subscription to Hockey News. Cixelsyd hoists the Costanza.
To use the worst metaphor possible, you hit a half-court shot in the dying seconds to win this, rcade.
You jumped past four people (5 if you consider your tie with me before the round started) in the last round to win the tournament.
posted by grum@work at 01:30 AM on June 12
Congrats, rcade.
I'll have to consult with Howard and yerfatma, but in a case like this where the house wins at its own game, if the low end of the standings is called the Costanza, shouldn't the top end be called the Bulger?
posted by beaverboard at 07:59 AM on June 12
Congratulations rcade.
posted by ic23b at 01:07 PM on June 12
shouldn't the top end be called the Bulger?
It's necessary to choose which Bulger you are talking about. There's Whitey, whose crimes have been well documented. There's also his brother William, who was at one time one of the most powerful politicians in the Socialist Republic of Massachusetts. He abandoned an active role in politics to become the president of the University of Massachusetts. His sins are less well documented, but to use him as an example of obtaining wealth and honors by less than legitimate means might certainly be appropriate.
posted by Howard_T at 01:42 PM on June 12
I'm thinking of Whitey and the winning lottery ticket he cashed in on that was issued at his very own convenience store in Southie.
posted by beaverboard at 01:58 PM on June 12
We call it ... the Aristocrats!
posted by rcade at 04:56 PM on June 12
Congratulations, rcade !!
posted by tommytrump at 08:45 PM on June 12
Congrats, rcade!!!
posted by prof at 09:33 AM on June 13
Thanks, all. I had a feeling the Predatormentum would end. Good team, though.
posted by rcade at 10:30 AM on June 13
Standings
Results
Pittsburgh in 6
Conn Smythe: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh (no one)
Longest game (in OT periods): 0 (ic23b)
First player to score a goal: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh (bender)
Most goals: 4, Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh (no one)
Most assists: 6, Crosby (bender, grum@work, rcade) and Chris Kunitz, Pittsburgh (none)
Best +/i: 6, Brian Damoulin, Pittsburgh (no one)
Most penalty minutes: 24, Austin Watson, Nashville (no one)
Best save percentage: .931, Matthew Murray, Pittsburgh (rcade)
Total goals (tiebreaker): 32 (no tie to break)
The scores are in the previous discussion.
posted by rcade at 01:10 AM on June 12