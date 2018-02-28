February 28, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: Send In The Tanks Edition: Eight games to pick this week, beginning with a doubleheader tonight on ESPN. Make your picks. NoMich takes a 35-point lead in first place over Howard_T at 485. I hold onto a distant third. Scooby and NoMich have the best week with 36. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Golden State at Washington on ESPN (Wednesday)
Houston at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Philadelphia at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)
Minnesota at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Toronto at Washington on ESPN (Friday)
Minnesota at Utah on ESPN (Friday)
Boston at Houston on ABC (Saturday)
Philadelphia at Milwaukee on ESPN (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Washington, Houston, Philadelphia, Minnesota.
Last Week's Results
Washington 110, Cleveland 103 (5 < 7 < 9)
Golden State 134, L.A. Clippers 127 (5 < 7 < 9)
Houston 120, Minnesota 102 (13 < 18 < 23)
L.A. Lakers 124, Dallas 102 (15 < 22 < 29)
Golden State 112, Oklahoma City 80 (22 < 32 < 42)
San Antonio 110, Cleveland 94 (11 < 16 < 21)
Washington 109, Philadelphia 94 (10 < 15 < 20)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 7 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 6, 5 points
Washington by 5, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 8 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 10, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
Washington by 8, 5 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
Washington by 8, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points
Golden State by 5, 5 points
tron7's picks
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 11 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Washington by 8, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 8, 0 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|520
|36
|Howard_T
|485
|32
|rcade
|450
|25
|Ufez Jones
|440
|15
|tron7
|402
|35
|bender
|398
|15
|scooby10672
|369
|36
|Goyoucolts
|357
|35
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 06:39 PM - 6 comments
Golden State by 16 (slam)
Houston by 17 (slam)
Cleveland by 7
Portland by 6
Washington by 4
Utah by 9 (slam)
Houston by 10 (slam)
Philadelphia by 3
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:05 PM on February 28
Wednesday Games
Golden State by 9 SLAM
Houston by 11 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 07:16 PM on February 28
These picks are coming to you from the TD Garden in Boston, where tonight the Boston Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets. OK, that's enough of my Johnny Most impression, here's the picks.
Wednesday, Feb 28:
Golden State by 9
Houston by 11
More to follow. It's almost time for The National Anthem.
posted by Howard_T at 07:26 PM on February 28
Wed:
WAS by 6
HOU by 19 (slam)
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:28 PM on February 28
Golden State by 5 Houston by 8
posted by rcade at 08:30 PM on February 28
Tonight's games:
Golden State by 14 -- dunk
Houston by 16 -- dunk
posted by NoMich at 06:59 PM on February 28