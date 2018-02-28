February 28, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: Send In The Tanks Edition: Eight games to pick this week, beginning with a doubleheader tonight on ESPN. Make your picks. NoMich takes a 35-point lead in first place over Howard_T at 485. I hold onto a distant third. Scooby and NoMich have the best week with 36. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Golden State at Washington on ESPN (Wednesday)
Houston at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Philadelphia at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)
Minnesota at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Toronto at Washington on ESPN (Friday)
Minnesota at Utah on ESPN (Friday)
Boston at Houston on ABC (Saturday)
Philadelphia at Milwaukee on ESPN (Sunday)

Teams playing more than once: Washington, Houston, Philadelphia, Minnesota.

Last Week's Results

Washington 110, Cleveland 103 (5 < 7 < 9)
Golden State 134, L.A. Clippers 127 (5 < 7 < 9)
Houston 120, Minnesota 102 (13 < 18 < 23)
L.A. Lakers 124, Dallas 102 (15 < 22 < 29)
Golden State 112, Oklahoma City 80 (22 < 32 < 42)
San Antonio 110, Cleveland 94 (11 < 16 < 21)
Washington 109, Philadelphia 94 (10 < 15 < 20)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 7 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 6, 5 points
Washington by 5, 5 points

Howard_T's picks

Cleveland by 9, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 8 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 10, 8 points

NoMich's picks

Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
Washington by 8, 5 points

rcade's picks

Cleveland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
Washington by 8, 5 points

scooby10672's picks

Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points
Golden State by 5, 5 points

tron7's picks

Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 11 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Washington by 8, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 8, 0 points
Washington by 7, 5 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
NoMich52036
Howard_T48532
rcade45025
Ufez Jones44015
tron740235
bender39815
scooby1067236936
Goyoucolts35735

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:39 PM - 6 comments

Tonight's games:

Golden State by 14 -- dunk
Houston by 16 -- dunk

posted by NoMich at 06:59 PM on February 28

Golden State by 16 (slam)

Houston by 17 (slam)

Cleveland by 7

Portland by 6

Washington by 4

Utah by 9 (slam)

Houston by 10 (slam)

Philadelphia by 3

posted by Goyoucolts at 07:05 PM on February 28

Wednesday Games

Golden State by 9 SLAM

Houston by 11 SLAM

posted by scooby10672 at 07:16 PM on February 28

These picks are coming to you from the TD Garden in Boston, where tonight the Boston Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets. OK, that's enough of my Johnny Most impression, here's the picks.

Wednesday, Feb 28:

Golden State by 9

Houston by 11

More to follow. It's almost time for The National Anthem.

posted by Howard_T at 07:26 PM on February 28

Wed:
WAS by 6
HOU by 19 (slam)

posted by Ufez Jones at 07:28 PM on February 28

Golden State by 5 Houston by 8

posted by rcade at 08:30 PM on February 28

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.