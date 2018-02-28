February 28, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: Send In The Tanks Edition: Eight games to pick this week, beginning with a doubleheader tonight on ESPN. Make your picks. NoMich takes a 35-point lead in first place over Howard_T at 485. I hold onto a distant third. Scooby and NoMich have the best week with 36. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Golden State at Washington on ESPN (Wednesday)

Houston at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Philadelphia at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)

Minnesota at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

Toronto at Washington on ESPN (Friday)

Minnesota at Utah on ESPN (Friday)

Boston at Houston on ABC (Saturday)

Philadelphia at Milwaukee on ESPN (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Washington, Houston, Philadelphia, Minnesota.

Last Week's Results

Washington 110, Cleveland 103 (5 < 7 < 9)

Golden State 134, L.A. Clippers 127 (5 < 7 < 9)

Houston 120, Minnesota 102 (13 < 18 < 23)

L.A. Lakers 124, Dallas 102 (15 < 22 < 29)

Golden State 112, Oklahoma City 80 (22 < 32 < 42)

San Antonio 110, Cleveland 94 (11 < 16 < 21)

Washington 109, Philadelphia 94 (10 < 15 < 20)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 7 [lock], 20 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 6, 5 points

Washington by 5, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 9, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 8 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 10, 8 points

NoMich's picks Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 9, 0 points

Washington by 8, 5 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Cleveland by 9, 0 points

Washington by 8, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points

Golden State by 5, 5 points

tron7's picks Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 11 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Washington by 8, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 8, 0 points

Washington by 7, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 520 36 Howard_T 485 32 rcade 450 25 Ufez Jones 440 15 tron7 402 35 bender 398 15 scooby10672 369 36 Goyoucolts 357 35

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:39 PM - 6 comments