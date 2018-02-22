February 21, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 19: Coach Yourself Edition: There are seven national NBA games on the tube this week, beginning with two tonight on TNT and ending with two on ABC and ESPN on Sunday. In the Pace Mannion, NoMich expands a first-place lead to 31 by scoring 28 while everyone else was 11 or worse. Howard_T keeps second at 453 and I move into third. Remember when evaluating Golden State that the team is no longer coached by Steve Kerr.
This Week's Games
Washington at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Minnesota at Houston on ESPN (Friday)
Dallas at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)
San Antonio at Cleveland on ABC (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Washington on ESPN (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Washington, Golden State.
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 120, Oklahoma City 112 (6 < 8 < 10)
Denver 117, San Antonio 109 (6 < 8 < 10)
L.A. Clippers 129, Boston 119 (7 < 10 < 13)
Portland 123, Golden State 117 (4 < 6 < 8)
Minnesota 119, L.A. Lakers 111 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
San Antonio by 3, 0 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points
Denver by 10 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 5 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 7, 8 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 8, 10 points
San Antonio by 6, 0 points
Boston by 9, 0 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 11, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Denver by 8, 10 points
Boston by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points
Boston by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 8, 10 points
scooby10672's picks
Oklahoma City by 2 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Boston by 5 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 5 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 8 [lock], 20 points
tron7's picks
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], 16 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 9, 8 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Boston by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 12, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|484
|28
|Howard_T
|453
|5
|rcade
|425
|8
|Ufez Jones
|425
|3
|bender
|383
|11
|tron7
|367
|11
|scooby10672
|333
|-5
|Goyoucolts
|322
|4
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 05:03 PM - 3 comments
SLAM Cleveland by 8 (Thursday) SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 7 (Thursday) SLAM
Minnesota by 4 (Friday)
SLAM L.A. Lakers by 8 (Friday) SLAM
Oklahoma City by 3 (Saturday)
SLAM Cleveland by 11 (Sunday) SLAM
Washington by 6 (Sunday)
posted by bender at 06:25 PM on February 22
Man, after the last two weeks, I feel like I needed the All-Star break more than anyone.
Thurs:
CLE by 12 (slam)
GSW by 18 (slam)
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:16 PM on February 22
We've had some time to plot our moves for the stretch run. I thought I might have something going last time out, but it all went downhill fast. Here we go.
Thursday, Feb 22:
Cavaliers have had some time to work together, they're at home, but Wizards are a capable bunch. Cleveland by 9.
Golden State by 8.
Friday, Feb 23:
Houston by 14 SLAM
Lakers will say "Tanks a lot", and Mark Cuban will cringe. Los Angeles (purple and gold variety) by 7 SLAM
Saturday, Feb 24:
Two teams playing somewhat below optimal performance level. Golden State by 5
Sunday, Feb 25:
Cleveland by 13 SLAM
76ers have played well of late, but not here. Washington by 10.
posted by Howard_T at 06:05 PM on February 22