February 21, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 19: Coach Yourself Edition: There are seven national NBA games on the tube this week, beginning with two tonight on TNT and ending with two on ABC and ESPN on Sunday. In the Pace Mannion, NoMich expands a first-place lead to 31 by scoring 28 while everyone else was 11 or worse. Howard_T keeps second at 453 and I move into third. Remember when evaluating Golden State that the team is no longer coached by Steve Kerr.

This Week's Games

Washington at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Clippers at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Minnesota at Houston on ESPN (Friday)

Dallas at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)

Oklahoma City at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)

San Antonio at Cleveland on ABC (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Washington on ESPN (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Washington, Golden State.

Last Week's Results

Cleveland 120, Oklahoma City 112 (6 < 8 < 10)

Denver 117, San Antonio 109 (6 < 8 < 10)

L.A. Clippers 129, Boston 119 (7 < 10 < 13)

Portland 123, Golden State 117 (4 < 6 < 8)

Minnesota 119, L.A. Lakers 111 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 5, 5 points

San Antonio by 3, 0 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points

Goyoucolts's picks Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points

Denver by 10 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 5 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 7, 8 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 8, 10 points

San Antonio by 6, 0 points

Boston by 9, 0 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 11, 5 points

NoMich's picks Cleveland by 6, 8 points

Denver by 8, 10 points

Boston by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 6, 8 points

San Antonio by 8, 0 points

Boston by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 8, 10 points

scooby10672's picks Oklahoma City by 2 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Boston by 5 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 5 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 8 [lock], 20 points

tron7's picks Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 9 [lock], 16 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 9, 8 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Boston by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 12, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 484 28 Howard_T 453 5 rcade 425 8 Ufez Jones 425 3 bender 383 11 tron7 367 11 scooby10672 333 -5 Goyoucolts 322 4

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

