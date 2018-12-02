February 12, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 18: Break Up Cleveland Edition: There's a light schedule of national NBA games this week ahead of All Star Weekend, with five games beginning with Cavs/Thunder on TNT tomorrow. The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em has a new leader, NoMich, who is 8 ahead of Howard_T and 23 over former leader Ufez Jones. NoMich wins the week too with 36. Make your picks and watch out for the new-look Cavaliers.
This Week's Games
Cleveland at Oklahoma City on TNT (Tuesday)
San Antonio at Denver on TNT (Tuesday)
L.A. Clippers at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Golden State at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota on TNT (Thursday)
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 140, Minnesota 138 (1 < 2 < 3)
San Antonio 129, Phoenix 81 (34 < 48 < 62)
Boston 110, Washington 104 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Lakers 106, Oklahoma City 81 (17 < 25 < 33)
L.A. Clippers 108, Detroit 95 (9 < 13 < 17)
Chicago 114, Minnesota 113 (1 < 1 < 1)
Golden State 122, San Antonio 105 (12 < 17 < 22)
Cleveland 121, Boston 99 (15 < 22 < 29)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 3, 8 points
Phoenix by 4, 0 points
Washington by 5, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points
Detroit by 8 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 13, 8 points
Boston by 10, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 9, 5 points
San Antonio by 13 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 6, 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Detroit by 11, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
San Antonio by 16 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 9, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
Detroit by 8, 0 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 10, 0 points
rcade's picks
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 4, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 4, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
Cleveland by 2, 10 points
San Antonio by 4 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 2, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 4 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 6 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
tron7's picks
Detroit by 11, 0 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Phoenix by 5, 0 points
Boston by 6, 10 points
Oklahoma City by 19 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 17 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 21 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 5, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|456
|36
|Howard_T
|448
|31
|Ufez Jones
|422
|-4
|rcade
|417
|14
|bender
|372
|8
|tron7
|356
|0
|scooby10672
|338
|5
|Goyoucolts
|318
|-2
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:50 PM - 2 comments
Cleveland by 6 at
Oklahoma City (Tuesday)
San Antonio at Denver by 8 (Tuesday)
L.A. Clippers at Boston by 8 (Wednesday)
Golden State by 8 at
Portland (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota by 14 (Thursday) -- dunk
posted by NoMich at 03:50 PM on February 12
Oklahoma City by 4
Denver by 10 (slam)
Boston by 5 (slam)
Golden State by 14 (slam)
Minnesota by 7
posted by Goyoucolts at 03:14 PM on February 12