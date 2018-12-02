February 12, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 18: Break Up Cleveland Edition: There's a light schedule of national NBA games this week ahead of All Star Weekend, with five games beginning with Cavs/Thunder on TNT tomorrow. The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em has a new leader, NoMich, who is 8 ahead of Howard_T and 23 over former leader Ufez Jones. NoMich wins the week too with 36. Make your picks and watch out for the new-look Cavaliers.

This Week's Games

Cleveland at Oklahoma City on TNT (Tuesday)

San Antonio at Denver on TNT (Tuesday)

L.A. Clippers at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Golden State at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota on TNT (Thursday)



Last Week's Results

Cleveland 140, Minnesota 138 (1 < 2 < 3)

San Antonio 129, Phoenix 81 (34 < 48 < 62)

Boston 110, Washington 104 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Lakers 106, Oklahoma City 81 (17 < 25 < 33)

L.A. Clippers 108, Detroit 95 (9 < 13 < 17)

Chicago 114, Minnesota 113 (1 < 1 < 1)

Golden State 122, San Antonio 105 (12 < 17 < 22)

Cleveland 121, Boston 99 (15 < 22 < 29)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 3, 8 points

Phoenix by 4, 0 points

Washington by 5, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points

Detroit by 8 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks Minnesota by 6, 0 points

San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 11 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 13, 8 points

Boston by 10, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 9, 5 points

San Antonio by 13 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 6, 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Detroit by 11, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks Cleveland by 6, 5 points

San Antonio by 16 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 9, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points

Detroit by 8, 0 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 10, 0 points

rcade's picks Minnesota by 6, 0 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 4, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 9 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 4, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Cleveland by 2, 10 points

San Antonio by 4 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 2, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 4 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 6 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

tron7's picks Detroit by 11, 0 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Cleveland by 6, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Phoenix by 5, 0 points

Boston by 6, 10 points

Oklahoma City by 19 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 17 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 21 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 5, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 456 36 Howard_T 448 31 Ufez Jones 422 -4 rcade 417 14 bender 372 8 tron7 356 0 scooby10672 338 5 Goyoucolts 318 -2

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

