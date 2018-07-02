February 07, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 17: Take Cleveland Off TV Edition: There are 8 games in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em this week, starting with Timberwolves/Cavaliers tonight on ESPN. The NBA flexed its schedule to put new Piston Blake Griffin up against his old team Friday night on ESPN. In our contest, Ufez Jones holds the lead by just 6 points over NoMich and 9 over Howard_T. Scooby10672 wins the week with 52, hitting 5 of 6 locks. Make your picks and avert your eyes during the Cleveland games until LeBron says it's OK to watch them again.
This Week's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland on ESPN (Wednesday)
San Antonio at Phoenix on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Washington on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers at Detroit on ESPN (Friday)
Minnesota at Chicago on ESPN (Friday)
San Antonio at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)
Cleveland at Boston on ABC (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Minnesota, San Antonio, Boston.
Last Week's Results
Boston 103, New York 73 (21 < 30 < 39)
Phoenix 102, Dallas 88 (10 < 14 < 18)
Houston 102, San Antonio 91 (8 < 11 < 14)
Denver 127, Oklahoma City 124 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 103, Miami 97 (4 < 6 < 8)
Golden State 119, Sacramento 104 (10 < 15 < 20)
Houston 120, Cleveland 88 (22 < 32 < 42)
L.A. Lakers 108, Oklahoma City 104 (3 < 4 < 5)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Phoenix by 4, 5 points
San Antonio by 7 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Golden State by 21 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 3 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Boston by 9, 5 points
Phoenix by 6, 5 points
Houston by 8, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 17 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 12, 5 points
Phoenix by 8, 5 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
Miami by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
San Antonio by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], -10 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Houston by 4 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 3 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Denver by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 7, 5 points
Phoenix by 6, 5 points
Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 19 [lock], -10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|426
|10
|NoMich
|420
|31
|Howard_T
|417
|29
|rcade
|403
|29
|bender
|364
|15
|tron7
|356
|47
|scooby10672
|333
|52
|Goyoucolts
|320
|43
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:00 PM - 5 comments
Cleveland by 3 (Wednesday) Phoenix by 4 (Wednesday)
posted by bender at 12:59 PM on February 07
This thing is getting tighter than the shorts on the Celtics Dancers. If Oklahoma City had kept to form, I would be in first place. It doesn't take much to move the standings.
Wednesday, Feb 7:
Cavaliers are sick of being embarrassed. Cleveland by 9.
San Antonio by 13. SLAM
Thursday, Feb 8:
Celtics were badly outplayed on Tuesday in Toronto. Wizards are another tough matchup. Boston by 6.
Thunder should beat Lakers, but they failed me twice last week. This time for sure, Rocky. Oklahoma City by 8.
Friday, Feb 9:
Bradley and Griffin vs their old mates. Detroit by 11.
Minnesota by 7.
Saturday, Feb 10:
Golden State by 14 SLAM
Sunday, Feb 11:
The game will be a good one, but it's after the game that will be a special day. Paul Pierce's number 34 goes to the rafters, and my wife and I will be there for it. Boston by 12. SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 01:47 PM on February 07
Minnesota at Cleveland by 6 (Wednesday)
San Antonio by 16 at
Phoenix (Wednesday) -- dunk
Boston at Washington by 9 (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers by 4 (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers at Detroit by 8 (Friday)
Minnesota by 5 at
Chicago (Friday)
San Antonio at Golden State by 12 (Saturday) -- dunk
Cleveland at Boston by 10 (Sunday)
posted by NoMich at 02:05 PM on February 07
Wednesday:
Minnesota by 7
Phoenix by 5
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:21 PM on February 07
Minnesota by 6
San Antonio by 10 (slam)
Washington by 4
Oklahoma City by 10 (slam)
Detroit by 5
Minnesota by 11 (slam)
Golden State by 13
Boston by 10
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:52 PM on February 07