February 07, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 17: Take Cleveland Off TV Edition: There are 8 games in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em this week, starting with Timberwolves/Cavaliers tonight on ESPN. The NBA flexed its schedule to put new Piston Blake Griffin up against his old team Friday night on ESPN. In our contest, Ufez Jones holds the lead by just 6 points over NoMich and 9 over Howard_T. Scooby10672 wins the week with 52, hitting 5 of 6 locks. Make your picks and avert your eyes during the Cleveland games until LeBron says it's OK to watch them again.

This Week's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland on ESPN (Wednesday)

San Antonio at Phoenix on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Washington on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Clippers at Detroit on ESPN (Friday)

Minnesota at Chicago on ESPN (Friday)

San Antonio at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)

Cleveland at Boston on ABC (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Minnesota, San Antonio, Boston.

Last Week's Results

Boston 103, New York 73 (21 < 30 < 39)

Phoenix 102, Dallas 88 (10 < 14 < 18)

Houston 102, San Antonio 91 (8 < 11 < 14)

Denver 127, Oklahoma City 124 (2 < 3 < 4)

Philadelphia 103, Miami 97 (4 < 6 < 8)

Golden State 119, Sacramento 104 (10 < 15 < 20)

Houston 120, Cleveland 88 (22 < 32 < 42)

L.A. Lakers 108, Oklahoma City 104 (3 < 4 < 5)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 9 [lock], 10 points

Phoenix by 4, 5 points

San Antonio by 7 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Golden State by 21 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 3 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks Boston by 9, 5 points

Phoenix by 6, 5 points

Houston by 8, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 17 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 12, 5 points

Phoenix by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 8, 0 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

Miami by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

San Antonio by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8, 8 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 9 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Houston by 4 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 2, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 3 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Denver by 9, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 7, 5 points

Phoenix by 6, 5 points

Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 19 [lock], -10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 426 10 NoMich 420 31 Howard_T 417 29 rcade 403 29 bender 364 15 tron7 356 47 scooby10672 333 52 Goyoucolts 320 43

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

