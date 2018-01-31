January 31, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 16: Devin Booker Might Be Good Edition: There are eight NBA TV games to pick this week, beginning tonight with Knicks/Celtics. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones keeps the lead at 416 with two new players in second and third: NoMich at 389 and Howard_T at 388. Howard_T wins the week with 78. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
New York at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Dallas at Phoenix on ESPN (Wednesday)
Houston at San Antonio on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at Denver on TNT (Thursday)
Miami at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)
Golden State at Sacramento on ESPN (Friday)
Houston at Cleveland on ABC (Saturday)
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City on ABC (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Houston, Oklahoma City.
Last Week's Results
San Antonio 114, Cleveland 102 (8 < 12 < 16)
L.A. Lakers 108, Boston 107 (1 < 1 < 1)
Houston 104, Dallas 97 (5 < 7 < 9)
Boston 113, L.A. Clippers 102 (8 < 11 < 14)
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 112 (6 < 9 < 12)
Golden State 126, Minnesota 113 (9 < 13 < 17)
New Orleans 115, Houston 113 (1 < 2 < 3)
Golden State 109, Boston 105 (3 < 4 < 5)
Oklahoma City 122, Philadelphia 112 (7 < 10 < 13)
Player Scores
bender's picks
San Antonio by 7, 5 points
Boston by 3, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 0 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 5, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], 16 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Cleveland by 5, 0 points
Boston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 2, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 15 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
San Antonio by 7, 5 points
Boston by 11, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 3, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 10 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points
NoMich's picks
San Antonio by 8, 8 points
Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 9, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], 16 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Boston by 9, 8 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
scooby10672's picks
San Antonio by 4, 5 points
Boston by 4 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 6 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 2, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 5 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Houston by 4 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 5 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 10, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], 16 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Boston by 12, 0 points
Houston by 12, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 15 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 10 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 19 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|416
|33
|NoMich
|389
|71
|Howard_T
|388
|78
|rcade
|374
|18
|bender
|349
|44
|tron7
|309
|62
|scooby10672
|281
|36
|Goyoucolts
|277
|21
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Boston by 9 (Wednesday)
Phoenix by 4 (Wednesday)
Phoenix by 4 (Wednesday)
New York at Boston by 12 (Wednesday)
Dallas at Phoenix by 8 (Wednesday)
Boston (Wednesday) by 11
Dallas (Wednesday) by 6
Houston (Thursday) by 6
Denver (Thursday) by 9
Philadelphia (Friday) by 8
Golden State (Friday) by 12
Houston (Saturday) by 6
Oklahoma City (Sunday) by 8
Boston by 12 (slam) (Wednesday)
Dallas by 4 (Wednesday)
Houston by 17 (slam) (Thursday)
Denver by 5 (Thursday)
Philadelphia by 7 (Friday)
Golden State by 21 (slam) (Friday)
Houston by 14 (slam) (Saturday)
Oklahoma City by 3 (slam) (Sunday)
