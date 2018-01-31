January 31, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 16: Devin Booker Might Be Good Edition: There are eight NBA TV games to pick this week, beginning tonight with Knicks/Celtics. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones keeps the lead at 416 with two new players in second and third: NoMich at 389 and Howard_T at 388. Howard_T wins the week with 78. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

New York at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Dallas at Phoenix on ESPN (Wednesday)

Houston at San Antonio on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at Denver on TNT (Thursday)

Miami at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)

Golden State at Sacramento on ESPN (Friday)

Houston at Cleveland on ABC (Saturday)

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City on ABC (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Houston, Oklahoma City.

Last Week's Results

San Antonio 114, Cleveland 102 (8 < 12 < 16)

L.A. Lakers 108, Boston 107 (1 < 1 < 1)

Houston 104, Dallas 97 (5 < 7 < 9)

Boston 113, L.A. Clippers 102 (8 < 11 < 14)

Oklahoma City 121, Washington 112 (6 < 9 < 12)

Golden State 126, Minnesota 113 (9 < 13 < 17)

New Orleans 115, Houston 113 (1 < 2 < 3)

Golden State 109, Boston 105 (3 < 4 < 5)

Oklahoma City 122, Philadelphia 112 (7 < 10 < 13)



Player Scores

bender's picks San Antonio by 7, 5 points

Boston by 3, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 0 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 5, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], 16 points

Goyoucolts's picks Cleveland by 5, 0 points

Boston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 2, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 15 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Howard_T's picks San Antonio by 7, 5 points

Boston by 11, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 3, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 10 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points

NoMich's picks San Antonio by 8, 8 points

Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 9, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], 16 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Boston by 9, 8 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

scooby10672's picks San Antonio by 4, 5 points

Boston by 4 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 6 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 2, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 5 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Houston by 4 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 5 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 10, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points

Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], 16 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Boston by 12, 0 points

Houston by 12, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 15 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 19 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 416 33 NoMich 389 71 Howard_T 388 78 rcade 374 18 bender 349 44 tron7 309 62 scooby10672 281 36 Goyoucolts 277 21

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

