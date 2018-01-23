January 23, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 15: 40/20/10 Edition: The NBA's TV week begins a day earlier than normal with two games on Tuesday -- Cavs/Spurs and Celtics/Lakers -- followed by seven more games. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones now has a 27-point lead over me. NoMich wins a tough week with 23 as three other players posted negative scores. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Cleveland at San Antonio on TNT (Tuesday)
Boston at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Tuesday)
Houston at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Washington at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)
Minnesota at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)
Boston at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Boston, Houston, Oklahoma City, Golden State.
Last Week's Results
Oklahoma City 114, L.A. Lakers 90 (17 < 24 < 31)
L.A. Clippers 109, Denver 104 (3 < 5 < 7)
Philadelphia 89, Boston 80 (6 < 9 < 12)
Houston 116, Minnesota 98 (13 < 18 < 23)
Washington 122, Detroit 112 (7 < 10 < 13)
New York 117, Utah 115 (1 < 2 < 3)
Oklahoma City 148, Cleveland 124 (17 < 24 < 31)
Houston 116, Golden State 108 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Oklahoma City by 23 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Utah by 7 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Oklahoma City by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 6 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
New York by 2, 10 points
Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
L.A. Clippers by 12, 5 points
Boston by 14 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 8, 0 points
Detroit by 9, 0 points
Utah by 15 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Washington by 7, 8 points
Utah by 8, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Denver by 6, 0 points
Boston by 7, 0 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Utah by 8 [lock], -10 points
scooby10672's picks
Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 3, 8 points
Boston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 2 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 2 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 2, 0 points
tron7's picks
Denver by 7, 0 points
Boston by 11 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Utah by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Oklahoma City by 18 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Boston by 14 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Washington by 7, 8 points
Utah by 12 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|383
|19
|rcade
|356
|-5
|NoMich
|318
|23
|Howard_T
|310
|-25
|bender
|305
|16
|Goyoucolts
|256
|11
|tron7
|247
|-20
|scooby10672
|245
|-7
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:49 AM - 6 comments
Tuesday
- Cavs by 7
- Boston by 12
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:32 AM on January 23
Cleveland by 5
Boston by 7 (slam)
Houston by 17 (slam)
L.A. Clippers by 2
Oklahoma City by 4
Golden State by 11 (slam)
Houston by 15 (slam)
Golden State by 9 (slam)
Philadelphia by 6
posted by Goyoucolts at 11:38 AM on January 23
Cleveland at San Antonio by 8 (Tuesday)
Boston by 12 at L.A. Lakers/ on TNT (Tuesday) -- dunk
posted by NoMich at 03:15 PM on January 23
Sorry about the formatting, my house lost power just as I was about to click on the edit link.
Cleveland at San Antonio by 8 (Tuesday)
Boston by 12 at
L.A. Lakers on TNT (Tuesday) -- dunk
posted by NoMich at 03:50 PM on January 23
Much like my beloved Celtics, I have had a very bad week. It's a long season, so there's still time. Here we go.
Tuesday, Jan 23:
San Antonio by 7
Boston by 11
Wednesday, Jan 24:
Houston by 14 SLAM
Boston by 3
Thursday, Jan 25:
Oklahoma City by 9
Golden State by 13 SLAM
Friday, Jan 26:
New Orleans by 17 SLAM
Saturday, Jan 27:
Golden State by 8 SLAM
Sunday, Jan 28
Oklahoma City by 9
posted by Howard_T at 04:59 PM on January 23
San Antonio by 7 (Tuesday)
Boston by 3 (Tuesday)
posted by bender at 10:35 AM on January 23