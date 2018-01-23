January 23, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 15: 40/20/10 Edition: The NBA's TV week begins a day earlier than normal with two games on Tuesday -- Cavs/Spurs and Celtics/Lakers -- followed by seven more games. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones now has a 27-point lead over me. NoMich wins a tough week with 23 as three other players posted negative scores. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Cleveland at San Antonio on TNT (Tuesday)

Boston at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Tuesday)

Houston at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Washington at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)

Minnesota at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)

Boston at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Boston, Houston, Oklahoma City, Golden State.

Last Week's Results

Oklahoma City 114, L.A. Lakers 90 (17 < 24 < 31)

L.A. Clippers 109, Denver 104 (3 < 5 < 7)

Philadelphia 89, Boston 80 (6 < 9 < 12)

Houston 116, Minnesota 98 (13 < 18 < 23)

Washington 122, Detroit 112 (7 < 10 < 13)

New York 117, Utah 115 (1 < 2 < 3)

Oklahoma City 148, Cleveland 124 (17 < 24 < 31)

Houston 116, Golden State 108 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

bender's picks Oklahoma City by 23 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Utah by 7 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks Oklahoma City by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 6 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

New York by 2, 10 points

Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks L.A. Clippers by 12, 5 points

Boston by 14 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 8, 0 points

Detroit by 9, 0 points

Utah by 15 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Washington by 7, 8 points

Utah by 8, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Denver by 6, 0 points

Boston by 7, 0 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Utah by 8 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 3, 8 points

Boston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

Detroit by 2 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 2 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 2, 0 points

tron7's picks Denver by 7, 0 points

Boston by 11 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Utah by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Oklahoma City by 18 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Boston by 14 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Washington by 7, 8 points

Utah by 12 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

Houston by 5, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 383 19 rcade 356 -5 NoMich 318 23 Howard_T 310 -25 bender 305 16 Goyoucolts 256 11 tron7 247 -20 scooby10672 245 -7

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

