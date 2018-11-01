January 10, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: 10 Count 'Em 10 Games Edition: There are a whopping 10 nationally televised NBA games this week, beginning tonight with the Thunder and T-Wolves on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones takes a bigger lead with 339 points ahead of me (324) and Howard_T (305). NFL Pick 'Em champ Tron7 wins the week with 57 (show off). Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Oklahoma City at Minnesota on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Clippers at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)
Cleveland at Toronto on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)
Golden State at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)
Houston at Phoenix on ESPN (Friday)
Portland at Minnesota on ESPN (Sunday)
L.A. Lakers at Memphis on TNT (Monday)
Golden State at Cleveland on TNT (Monday)
Houston at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Monday)

Teams playing more than once: Minnesota, Golden State, L.A. Clippers, Cleveland, L.A. Lakers, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Boston 102, Cleveland 88 (10 < 14 < 18)
Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 96 (26 < 37 < 48)
Golden State 124, Houston 114 (7 < 10 < 13)
Oklahoma City 127, L.A. Clippers 117 (7 < 10 < 13)
Boston 91, Minnesota 84 (5 < 7 < 9)
Washington 102, Memphis 100 (1 < 2 < 3)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 0 points
Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 9 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Cleveland by 7 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 11 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points
Boston by 8 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 4, 5 points

Howard_T's picks

Boston by 4, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 16 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points
Boston by 9, 8 points
Washington by 13, 5 points

NoMich's picks

Boston by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 8, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points
Boston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 12 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 10, 5 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 0 points
Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Memphis by 4, 0 points

scooby10672's picks

Boston by 4 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 2 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 2, 5 points
Boston by 4 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 2, 10 points

tron7's picks

Boston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 0 points
Boston by 8 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 7, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 14, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 8, 5 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Ufez Jones33938
rcade32431
Howard_T30552
bender26925
NoMich26043
tron723957
Goyoucolts22242
scooby1067219250

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 04:09 PM - 8 comments

Oklahoma City by 5 (Wednesday)
SLAM Golden State by 12 (Wednesday) SLAM

posted by bender at 04:28 PM on January 10

Minnesota by 6
Golden State by 18 <-- dunk

posted by rcade at 04:31 PM on January 10

Oklahoma City by 12 at Minnesota (Wednesday) - dunk
L.A. Clippers at Golden State by 12 (Wednesday) - dunk

posted by NoMich at 04:53 PM on January 10

Thunder by 7
Warriors by 16 (slam)

posted by Ufez Jones at 04:56 PM on January 10

As a public service, here are the NBA Power Rankings as of 1 January. The rankings are based on 4 statistics:

Pace Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

Off Rtg Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

Def Rtg Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

Net Rtg Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

I will list the teams playing this week in order of their standing.

Team Position Pace OffRtg DefRtg NetRtg

GSW 1 102.3 (5) 112.8 (2) 101.6 (2) +11.2 (1)
TOR 3 100.6 (10) 109.9 (5) 102.3 (5) +7.6 (3)
HOU 4 101.4 (8) 113.0 (1) 104.8 (12) +8.2 (2)
SAS 5 96.4 (29) 105.1 (13) 101.6 (3) +3.4 (5)
CLE 6 98.6 (19) 111.2 (3) 108.7 (28) +2.5 (7)
MIL 7 97.7 (22) 107.6 (8) 106.8 (21) +0.7 (12)
MIN 9 97.8 (20) 110.1 (4) 107.6 (24) +2.5 (6)
OKC 10 97.4 (24) 104.7 (14) 102.3 (6) +2.4 (8)
POR 16 98.8 (16) 102.1 (27) 102.0 (4) +0.1 (17)
LAC 18 99.2 (14) 106.3 (10) 106.0 (16) +0.2 (15)
PHO 25 103.0 (3) 102.5 (26) 108.7 (29) -6.2 (28)
LAL 26 103.9 (1) 101.5 (28) 105.1 (15) -3.6 (25)
MEM 27 95.6 (30) 103.1 (23) 106.4 (17) -3.3 (24)

The weekly rankings are available on nba.com/powerrankings.

posted by Howard_T at 05:19 PM on January 10

OK, now that you know my dirty little secrets, here are my picks.

Wednesday, Jan 10:
Minnesota by 4
Golden State by 11 SLAM

Thursday, Jan 11:
Toronto by 5
Los Angeles (Purple) by 3

Friday, Jan 12:
Golden State by 10 SLAM
Houston by 14 SLAM

Sunday, Jan 13:
Minnesota by 13 SLAM

Monday, Jan 14:
Memphis by 5
Golden State by 8
Houston by 8 SLAM

posted by Howard_T at 05:31 PM on January 10

Oklahoma City by 6

Golden State by 16 (slam dunk)

Toronto by 5

San Antonio by 9 (slam dunk)

Golden State by 13 (slam dunk)

Houston by 15 (slam dunk)

Portland by 4

L.A. Lakers by 2

Golden State by 12 (slam dunk)

Houston by 17 (slam dunk)

posted by Goyoucolts at 06:15 PM on January 10

Wed 1-10 Minn by 2 SLAM GS by 13

Thurs 1-11 Tor by 6 SLAM SA by 5

Fri 1-12 GS by 7 SLAM Hous by 8

Sun 1-14 Minn by 5 SLAM

Mon 1-15 Mem by 4 GS by 5 SLAM Hous by 4

posted by scooby10672 at 08:11 PM on January 10

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.