January 10, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: 10 Count 'Em 10 Games Edition: There are a whopping 10 nationally televised NBA games this week, beginning tonight with the Thunder and T-Wolves on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones takes a bigger lead with 339 points ahead of me (324) and Howard_T (305). NFL Pick 'Em champ Tron7 wins the week with 57 (show off). Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Oklahoma City at Minnesota on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Clippers at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)

Cleveland at Toronto on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)

Golden State at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)

Houston at Phoenix on ESPN (Friday)

Portland at Minnesota on ESPN (Sunday)

L.A. Lakers at Memphis on TNT (Monday)

Golden State at Cleveland on TNT (Monday)

Houston at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Minnesota, Golden State, L.A. Clippers, Cleveland, L.A. Lakers, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Boston 102, Cleveland 88 (10 < 14 < 18)

Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 96 (26 < 37 < 48)

Golden State 124, Houston 114 (7 < 10 < 13)

Oklahoma City 127, L.A. Clippers 117 (7 < 10 < 13)

Boston 91, Minnesota 84 (5 < 7 < 9)

Washington 102, Memphis 100 (1 < 2 < 3)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 4, 0 points

Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 9 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Cleveland by 7 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 11 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points

Boston by 8 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Boston by 4, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 16 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points

Boston by 9, 8 points

Washington by 13, 5 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 8, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points

Boston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 12 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 10, 5 points

Golden State by 8 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Clippers by 4, 0 points

Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Memphis by 4, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 4 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 2 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 2, 5 points

Boston by 4 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 2, 10 points

tron7's picks Boston by 9 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 0 points

Boston by 8 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 7, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 14, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points

Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 8, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 339 38 rcade 324 31 Howard_T 305 52 bender 269 25 NoMich 260 43 tron7 239 57 Goyoucolts 222 42 scooby10672 192 50

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

