December 27, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 11: City Edition Edition: There are four games to pick in a light post-Christmas NBA week: Two on TNT Thursday and another two on NBA TV this weekend. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, I accidentally missed picking the first four games and it was the best decision I ever made -- every other player scored from 0 to -40 on them. I retake first at 288 and win the week with 34. Ufez Jones is in a close second at 286 and Howard_T third at 258. Put on your new NBA City Edition jersey and make your predictions.

This Week's Games

Houston at Boston on TNT (Thursday)

Philadelphia at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Washington on NBA TV (Friday)

Philadelphia at Denver on NBA TV (Saturday)



Teams playing more than once: Houston, Philadelphia.

Last Week's Results

New York 102, Boston 93 (6 < 9 < 12)

Utah 100, San Antonio 89 (8 < 11 < 14)

L.A. Clippers 128, Houston 118 (7 < 10 < 13)

Golden State 113, L.A. Lakers 106 (5 < 7 < 9)

Philadelphia 105, New York 98 (5 < 7 < 9)

Golden State 97, Cleveland 92 (3 < 5 < 7)

Washington 111, Boston 103 (6 < 8 < 10)

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107 (3 < 5 < 7)

Minnesota 121, L.A. Lakers 104 (12 < 17 < 22)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 13 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

New York by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 5, 10 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Boston by 11 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 5 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 6, 8 points

Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Boston by 8, 0 points

San Antonio by 12, 0 points

Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 9, 8 points

Philadelphia by 7, 10 points

Golden State by 4, 8 points

Boston by 11, 0 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Minnesota by 5, 5 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 10 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 7, 5 points

Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

New York by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 8 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

rcade's picks New York by 6, 8 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 9, 0 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 4, 0 points

Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 15 [lock], 10 points

New York by 1, 0 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 5 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 3 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 2, 5 points

tron7's picks Boston by 7 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 21 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points

New York by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 3, 8 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

Houston by 18 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 9 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Houston by 19 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 8, 8 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Boston by 7, 0 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 288 34 Ufez Jones 286 14 Howard_T 258 21 bender 228 5 NoMich 212 13 tron7 182 -17 Goyoucolts 170 -22 scooby10672 154 -5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:27 PM - 9 comments