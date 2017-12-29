December 27, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 11: City Edition Edition: There are four games to pick in a light post-Christmas NBA week: Two on TNT Thursday and another two on NBA TV this weekend. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, I accidentally missed picking the first four games and it was the best decision I ever made -- every other player scored from 0 to -40 on them. I retake first at 288 and win the week with 34. Ufez Jones is in a close second at 286 and Howard_T third at 258. Put on your new NBA City Edition jersey and make your predictions.
This Week's Games
Houston at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
Philadelphia at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Washington on NBA TV (Friday)
Philadelphia at Denver on NBA TV (Saturday)
Teams playing more than once: Houston, Philadelphia.
Last Week's Results
New York 102, Boston 93 (6 < 9 < 12)
Utah 100, San Antonio 89 (8 < 11 < 14)
L.A. Clippers 128, Houston 118 (7 < 10 < 13)
Golden State 113, L.A. Lakers 106 (5 < 7 < 9)
Philadelphia 105, New York 98 (5 < 7 < 9)
Golden State 97, Cleveland 92 (3 < 5 < 7)
Washington 111, Boston 103 (6 < 8 < 10)
Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107 (3 < 5 < 7)
Minnesota 121, L.A. Lakers 104 (12 < 17 < 22)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 13 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
New York by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 5, 10 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Boston by 11 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 5 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 6, 8 points
Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Boston by 8, 0 points
San Antonio by 12, 0 points
Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 9, 8 points
Philadelphia by 7, 10 points
Golden State by 4, 8 points
Boston by 11, 0 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 10 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 7, 5 points
Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
New York by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 8 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
rcade's picks
New York by 6, 8 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 9, 0 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 4, 0 points
Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], 10 points
New York by 1, 0 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 5 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 2, 5 points
tron7's picks
Boston by 7 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 21 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points
New York by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 3, 8 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
Houston by 18 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 9 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Houston by 19 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Boston by 7, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|288
|34
|Ufez Jones
|286
|14
|Howard_T
|258
|21
|bender
|228
|5
|NoMich
|212
|13
|tron7
|182
|-17
|Goyoucolts
|170
|-22
|scooby10672
|154
|-5
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 03:27 PM - 9 comments
Boston by 8
Portland by 7
Washington by 3
Denver by 5
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:08 PM on December 28
Houston by 6 (Thursday)
SLAM Portland by 5 (Thursday) SLAM
Washington by 5 (Friday)
Philadelphia by 2 (Saturday)
posted by bender at 04:25 PM on December 28
Houston by 7
Portland by 7
posted by rcade at 05:43 PM on December 28
Boston by 8
Portland by 8
Houston by 5
Denver by 12
posted by NoMich at 05:44 PM on December 28
Boston by 6
Portland by 7
Houston by 11 (slam)
Philadelphia by 5
posted by Goyoucolts at 06:05 PM on December 28
Hous by 2 SLAM
Port by 3
Hous by 3 SLAM
Sac by 2
posted by scooby10672 at 07:00 PM on December 28
Houston by 12
posted by Howard_T at 08:15 PM on December 28
I was at the Celtics game tonight, posted the pick literally as the ball was leaving the referee's hand for the opening tip. After that, I wrote out the rest of the picks and thought I had posted them. Evidently I must have missed hitting the Post Comment button. Oh well, so I lose out on Philadelphia at Portland. Here are the remaining picks.
Friday: Houston by 14 SLAM
Philadelphia by 9
A couple of unusual things at TD Garden tonight. First of all, James Harden was suckered into a couple of silly fouls on Marcus Smart in the last few seconds of the game. It essentially handed Boston the game. Second, there were only 2 referees working the game. I never heard a reason, but it really looked like a throwback game.
posted by Howard_T at 12:51 AM on December 29
Houston by 7
Portland by 11 - SLAM
Houston by 3
Denver by 9 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 03:47 PM on December 28