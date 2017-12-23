December 20, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: I Wish It Was Christmas Today Edition: The NBA TV week has two games Thursday, two Friday and five on Christmas Day. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, the top three stay the same but Ufez Jones takes a larger lead. Newest owner Scooby10672 wins the week with 67 and continues to ketchup. For Christmas this year I want Dirk Nowitzki to return to 2011 form. Make your picks and be good for goodness sake.
This Week's Games
Boston at New York on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at Utah on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers at Houston on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Lakers at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)
Philadelphia at New York on ESPN (Monday)
Cleveland at Golden State on ABC (Monday)
Washington at Boston on ABC (Monday)
Houston at Oklahoma City on ABC (Monday)
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: New York, Boston, Houston, Golden State, L.A. Lakers.
Last Week's Results
New York 113, L.A. Lakers 109 (3 < 4 < 5)
Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 112 (4 < 6 < 8)
Oklahoma City 100, Indiana 95 (3 < 5 < 7)
Houston 108, Charlotte 96 (8 < 12 < 16)
Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112 (6 < 9 < 12)
Golden State 112, Dallas 97 (10 < 15 < 20)
Oklahoma City 119, Philadelphia 117 (1 < 2 < 3)
Houston 124, San Antonio 109 (10 < 15 < 20)
Player Scores
bender's picks
New York by 5, 8 points
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
Indiana by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 11 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 22 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points
San Antonio by 6, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
L.A. Lakers by 9, 0 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], -10 points
Indiana by 6, 0 points
Houston by 19 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
NoMich's picks
New York by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], -10 points
Indiana by 12 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 18 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 16 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 8, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
rcade's picks
New York by 8, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points
Indiana by 3, 0 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
Houston by 10, 8 points
scooby10672's picks
New York by 4, 10 points
Oklahoma City by 2, 5 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 9, 10 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 2, 0 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
New York by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], -10 points
Indiana by 4, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 6 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 16 points
Ufez Jones's picks
New York by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Indiana by 4, 0 points
Houston by 18 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 12 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], 20 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
San Antonio by 4, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|272
|56
|rcade
|254
|44
|Howard_T
|237
|36
|bender
|223
|56
|tron7
|199
|64
|NoMich
|199
|37
|Goyoucolts
|192
|45
|scooby10672
|159
|67
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Boston by 11 (slam)
San Antonio by 5 (slam)
Houston by 17 (slam)
Golden State by 14 (slam)
Philadelphia by 4
Golden State by 9 (slam)
Washington by 6
Houston by 12 (slam)
Minnesota by 3
I have no problem watching football during the Thanksgiving holiday, but despite liking Christmas less I can't seem to get excited for the NBA games every Dec. 25th. Anyone else have that issue?
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:42 PM on December 21
Boston by 10
Utah by 7
Houston by 13
Golden State by 16
New York by 7
Golden State by 8
Boston by 6
Oklahoma City by 4
Minnesota by 6
posted by NoMich at 02:00 PM on December 21
Thu-
Boston by 9 (slam)
San Antonio by 7
Fri-
Houston by 19 (slam)
Golden State by 16 (slam)
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:02 PM on December 21
I never got into the Christmas Day NBA tradition in my childhood, so it doesn't have much pull for me. I turn the games on but end up getting drawn into family activities.
I do like that the tradition exists. In years when I've been fired up about the Dallas Mavericks and I'm more avidly watching the NBA I do check these games out.
posted by rcade at 02:14 PM on December 21
Whenever the Celtics play on TV on Christmas, there's a large family fight at my wife's stepmother's place. My son and I want to watch the game, while the younger neices and nephews want to watch almost anything else. Small bribes usually swing the decision to us, but the kids are getting older and smarter.
For the picks:
After a tough loss last night, Celtics will be ready to play hard. Boston by 8
Jazz are missing some key pieces, while Spurs seem to improve with each game. San Antonio by 12
Hardin scored 51 the other night, and Houston still lost. Neither event is likely on Friday. Houston by 13 SLAM
Lakers pulled off a bit of an upset, but aren't likely to do so on Friday. Golden State by 9
Philly fans once booed Santa, but playing the Knicks is a nice present. Philadelphia by 7
Cavaliers vs Warriors is the premier game of the day for sure. Tough to call if Curry doesn't play. Golden State by 4
Wizards and Celtics present a clash of excellent backcourts. Celtics will prevail on their forwards strength. Boston by 11
The penultimate game on Christmas is a good Western Conference battle. OKC seems to be settling into a team, but Houston is tough. Houston by 9
T'wolves and Lakers close out a busy NBA day. Minnesota by 5
posted by Howard_T at 03:15 PM on December 21
I am the only NBA fan in the entire family. I managed to control the remote for one Christmas and had it on but it wasn't all that enjoyable with my uncles constantly informing me why college basketball was better. So I'm the opposite of the average sports fan, Christmas is the one day a year that I don't pay any attention to the NBA, not that you'd know it from my picks.
Boston (Thursday) by 7 - SLAM
San Antonio (Thursday) by 11 - SLAM
Houston (Friday) by 21 - SLAM
Golden State (Friday) by 13 - SLAM
New York (Monday) by 6
Golden State (Monday) by 3
Boston (Monday) by 6
Houston (Monday) by 18 - SLAM
Minnesota (Monday) by 4
posted by tron7 at 06:19 PM on December 21
Boston by 7 SA by 4
posted by scooby10672 at 06:54 PM on December 21
Friday 12-22 Games
Houston by 12 SLAM GS by 15 SLAM
Monday 12-25 Games
NY by 1 Golden St by 9 SLAM Boston by 5 SLAM Houston by 3 SLAM Minn by 2
posted by scooby10672 at 03:48 AM on December 22
SLAM Boston by 13 (Thursday) SLAM
San Antonio by 7 (Thursday)
SLAM Houston by 17 (Friday) SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 12 (Friday) SLAM
New York by 6 (Monday)
Golden State by 5 (Monday)
Washington by 3 (Monday)
Houston by 5 (Monday)
L.A. Lakers by 4 (Monday)
posted by bender at 08:42 AM on December 21