December 20, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: I Wish It Was Christmas Today Edition: The NBA TV week has two games Thursday, two Friday and five on Christmas Day. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, the top three stay the same but Ufez Jones takes a larger lead. Newest owner Scooby10672 wins the week with 67 and continues to ketchup. For Christmas this year I want Dirk Nowitzki to return to 2011 form. Make your picks and be good for goodness sake.

This Week's Games

Boston at New York on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at Utah on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Clippers at Houston on ESPN (Friday)

L.A. Lakers at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)

Philadelphia at New York on ESPN (Monday)

Cleveland at Golden State on ABC (Monday)

Washington at Boston on ABC (Monday)

Houston at Oklahoma City on ABC (Monday)

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: New York, Boston, Houston, Golden State, L.A. Lakers.

Last Week's Results

New York 113, L.A. Lakers 109 (3 < 4 < 5)

Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 112 (4 < 6 < 8)

Oklahoma City 100, Indiana 95 (3 < 5 < 7)

Houston 108, Charlotte 96 (8 < 12 < 16)

Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112 (6 < 9 < 12)

Golden State 112, Dallas 97 (10 < 15 < 20)

Oklahoma City 119, Philadelphia 117 (1 < 2 < 3)

Houston 124, San Antonio 109 (10 < 15 < 20)



Player Scores

bender's picks New York by 5, 8 points

Philadelphia by 8, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8, 8 points

Indiana by 10 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 11 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 22 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points

San Antonio by 6, 0 points

Howard_T's picks L.A. Lakers by 9, 0 points

Minnesota by 11 [lock], -10 points

Indiana by 6, 0 points

Houston by 19 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

NoMich's picks New York by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], -10 points

Indiana by 12 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 18 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 16 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 8, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

rcade's picks New York by 8, 5 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points

Indiana by 3, 0 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

Houston by 10, 8 points

scooby10672's picks New York by 4, 10 points

Oklahoma City by 2, 5 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 9, 10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 2, 0 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks New York by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 11 [lock], -10 points

Indiana by 4, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 6 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 16 points

Ufez Jones's picks New York by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Indiana by 4, 0 points

Houston by 18 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 12 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 15 [lock], 20 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

San Antonio by 4, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 272 56 rcade 254 44 Howard_T 237 36 bender 223 56 tron7 199 64 NoMich 199 37 Goyoucolts 192 45 scooby10672 159 67

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

