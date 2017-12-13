December 12, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: Playing in Lithuania Takes Balls Ediition: There are eight national NBA TV games this week, beginning tonight. There's a new leader in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em: Ufez Jones at 216, six ahead of me and 15 ahead of Howard_T. Bender wins the week with 25. Make your picks and be glad you're not being shipped off to Prienal, Lithuania.
This Week's Games
L.A. Lakers at New York on ESPN (Tuesday)
Philadelphia at Minnesota on ESPN (Tuesday)
Oklahoma City at Indiana on ESPN (Wednesday)
Charlotte at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)
Dallas at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)
San Antonio at Houston on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Houston.
Last Week's Results
Golden State 101, Charlotte 87 (10 < 14 < 18)
Minnesota 113, L.A. Clippers 107 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 112, Utah 101 (8 < 11 < 14)
Golden State 102, Detroit 98 (3 < 4 < 5)
San Antonio 105, Boston 102 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Golden State by 5, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Houston by 11 [lock], 20 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
San Antonio by 8 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Golden State by 15 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 6, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Golden State by 9, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 12, 0 points
Houston by 18 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 9, 0 points
Boston by 3, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 16 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Minnesota by 2 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 7 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 2 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Golden State by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 8, 8 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 4, 8 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Boston by 8, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|216
|21
|rcade
|210
|10
|Howard_T
|201
|23
|bender
|167
|25
|NoMich
|162
|16
|Goyoucolts
|147
|47
|tron7
|135
|21
|scooby10672
|92
|15
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
L.A. Lakers by 7
Philadelphia by 8
Indiana by 10 (slam)
Houston by 16 (slam)
Cleveland by 11 (slam)
Golden State by 22 (slam)
Oklahoma City by 5
San Antonio by 6
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:51 PM on December 12
New York by 5 (Tuesday)
Philadelphia by 8 (Tuesday)
Oklahoma City by 7 (Wednesday)
SLAM Houston by 10 (Wednesday) SLAM
SLAM Cleveland by 14 (Thursday) SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 12 (Thursday) SLAM
Philadelphia by 6 (Friday)
SLAM San Antonio by 9 (Friday) SLAM
posted by bender at 02:27 PM on December 12
New York by 7 (Tuesday)
Minnesota by 11 (Tuesday) - SLAM
Indiana by 4 (Wednesday)
Houston by 14 (Wednesday) - SLAM
Cleveland by 6 (Thursday) - SLAM
Golden State by 13 (Thursday) - SLAM
Oklahoma City by 6 (Friday)
Houston by 10 (Friday) - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 03:47 PM on December 12
L.A. Lakers at New York by 10
Philadelphia at Minnesota by 12 -- dunk
Oklahoma City at Indiana by 12 -- dunk
Charlotte at Houston by 18 -- dunk
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland by 16 -- dunk
Dallas at Golden State by 18 -- dunk
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia by 8
San Antonio at Houston by 14 -- dunk
Geez, not a single road win in my list.
(rcade: does this formatting work for you?)
posted by NoMich at 04:46 PM on December 12
When you pick those teams to win, if it's confusing which game you mean, include the date.
You're asking a lot of me, rcade. Most mornings I have to check my license to remember my name. Since I've been retired, every day is Saturday, and correctly remembering the day of the week is about a 50-50 thing. Well, I'll try my best. Anything to ease the burden for our good pick 'em chief.
Tuesday's games:
Speed vs plodding, bench scoring vs starters. Knicks are rated higher, but the matchups might dictate something else. Los Angeles (purple and gold) by 9.
A top-10 team against one that should be there save for injuries. Minnesota by 11 SLAM
Wednesday's games:
Pacers are a surprising top-10 team so far, while OKC has not yet put it together. Paul George is coming "home", so you can bet he will be the focus for Thunder offensively. He's been hurt, so that might be a factor. Indiana by 6
A bottom-10 team takes on number 1 in the power rankings. Is there any doubt? Houston by 19 SLAM
Thursday's games:
I've picked Lakers against 76ers, but Cavaliers are another story entirely. Barring an upset earlier in the week, Cavaliers will make it 10 in a row at home in this one. Cleveland by 14 SLAM
The Mark Cuban AC is struggling, and Dirk Nowitzki is a shadow of his former greatness (just don't leave him open from 18 feet). They travel to face the #2 team in the power rankings. Not a good thing. Golden State by 12 SLAM
Friday's games:
Thunder are well into their road trip for this one, and will face the team directly below them in the rankings. 76ers have been fighting injuries all season, but so have Thunder. This one could be too close to call, but Oklahoma City by 4
Spurs and Rockets hook up in one leg of the "Texas Derby" (if I might borrow a term from the EPL). Kawhi Leonard is expected to play Tuesday, so he might be ready to make a difference on Friday. He probably won't be enough. Houston by 7
posted by Howard_T at 05:20 PM on December 12
Tonight's games:
Knicks by 6
Minnesota by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:49 PM on December 12
NY Knicks by 4
Spurs by 4 SLAM
Okla by 2
Houston by 13 SLAM
Cavs by 9
GS by 16 SLAM
Phil by 2
Houston by 7 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 07:04 PM on December 12
New York by 8
Minnesota by 10 <-- dunk
posted by rcade at 07:27 PM on December 12
Scooby: Tonight's Spurs game isn't in the contest. Pick 76ers/Timberwolves instead.
NoMich: That format is fine with me.
posted by rcade at 07:28 PM on December 12
A lot of teams are playing multiple games. When you pick those teams to win, if it's confusing which game you mean, include the date.
We've had our first flex of the season. San Antonio vs. Dallas was replaced by Philly vs. Minnesota.
posted by rcade at 10:39 AM on December 12