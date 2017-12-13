December 12, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: Playing in Lithuania Takes Balls Ediition: There are eight national NBA TV games this week, beginning tonight. There's a new leader in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em: Ufez Jones at 216, six ahead of me and 15 ahead of Howard_T. Bender wins the week with 25. Make your picks and be glad you're not being shipped off to Prienal, Lithuania.

This Week's Games

L.A. Lakers at New York on ESPN (Tuesday)

Philadelphia at Minnesota on ESPN (Tuesday)

Oklahoma City at Indiana on ESPN (Wednesday)

Charlotte at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)

Dallas at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)

San Antonio at Houston on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Golden State 101, Charlotte 87 (10 < 14 < 18)

Minnesota 113, L.A. Clippers 107 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104 (2 < 3 < 4)

Houston 112, Utah 101 (8 < 11 < 14)

Golden State 102, Detroit 98 (3 < 4 < 5)

San Antonio 105, Boston 102 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

bender's picks Golden State by 5, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Houston by 11 [lock], 20 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

San Antonio by 8 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Golden State by 15 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 11 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 9 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 6, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Golden State by 9, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 8 points

Philadelphia by 12, 0 points

Houston by 18 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 9, 0 points

Boston by 3, 0 points

NoMich's picks Philadelphia by 12 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Golden State by 8, 5 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 16 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Golden State by 8, 5 points

Minnesota by 2 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 3 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 7 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 2 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Golden State by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 8, 8 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 4, 8 points

Ufez Jones's picks Golden State by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Boston by 8, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 216 21 rcade 210 10 Howard_T 201 23 bender 167 25 NoMich 162 16 Goyoucolts 147 47 tron7 135 21 scooby10672 92 15

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

