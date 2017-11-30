November 29, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: NBA TV Edition: There are four NBA TV games to pick this week, beginning tonight when Philadelphia plays Boston. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones holds on to first and expands the lead to 10. Bender wins the week with 40, including a perfect lock on the Kings/Lakers game. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Boston on NBA TV (Thursday)

Milwaukee at Portland on NBA TV (Thursday)

Minnesota at Oklahoma City on NBA TV (Friday)

San Antonio at Oklahoma City on NBA TV (Saturday)



Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City.

Last Week's Results

Oklahoma City 109, Golden State 91 (13 < 18 < 23)

Sacramento 113, L.A. Lakers 102 (8 < 11 < 14)

Cleveland 100, Charlotte 99 (1 < 1 < 1)

Golden State 143, Chicago 94 (34 < 49 < 64)



Player Scores

bender's picks Golden State by 7, 0 points

Sacramento by 11 [lock], 20 points

Cleveland by 9 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 0 points

Cleveland by 17 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Sacramento by 3, 5 points

Cleveland by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 29 [lock], 10 points

scooby10672's picks Golden State by 5, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 2 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 5, 5 points

Golden State by 22 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Golden State by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points

Cleveland by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 24 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Golden State by 8, 0 points

Sacramento by 5, 5 points

Cleveland by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 19 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 180 20 rcade 169 10 Howard_T 160 25 NoMich 150 10 bender 142 40 tron7 124 5 scooby10672 59 5 Goyoucolts 100

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:41 PM - 2 comments