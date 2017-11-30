November 29, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: NBA TV Edition: There are four NBA TV games to pick this week, beginning tonight when Philadelphia plays Boston. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones holds on to first and expands the lead to 10. Bender wins the week with 40, including a perfect lock on the Kings/Lakers game. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at Boston on NBA TV (Thursday)
Milwaukee at Portland on NBA TV (Thursday)
Minnesota at Oklahoma City on NBA TV (Friday)
San Antonio at Oklahoma City on NBA TV (Saturday)
Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City.
Last Week's Results
Oklahoma City 109, Golden State 91 (13 < 18 < 23)
Sacramento 113, L.A. Lakers 102 (8 < 11 < 14)
Cleveland 100, Charlotte 99 (1 < 1 < 1)
Golden State 143, Chicago 94 (34 < 49 < 64)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Golden State by 7, 0 points
Sacramento by 11 [lock], 20 points
Cleveland by 9 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 0 points
Cleveland by 17 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Sacramento by 3, 5 points
Cleveland by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 29 [lock], 10 points
scooby10672's picks
Golden State by 5, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 2 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
Golden State by 22 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Golden State by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 24 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Sacramento by 5, 5 points
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 19 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|180
|20
|rcade
|169
|10
|Howard_T
|160
|25
|NoMich
|150
|10
|bender
|142
|40
|tron7
|124
|5
|scooby10672
|59
|5
|Goyoucolts
|100
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:41 PM - 2 comments
Boston by 5
Milwaukee by 7
Minnesota by 10 (slam)
San Antonio by 6
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:02 PM on November 30
A work situation derailed my original plan for this week's pick 'em, so I've substituted four new NBA TV games.
We all picked a Golden State blowout but nobody was close enough to the actual margin of 49 to get extra points. That score is a hurting and a half.
posted by rcade at 12:46 PM on November 30