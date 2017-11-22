November 21, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 6: 16 Games and Counting Edition: A lighter schedule this week with just four national NBA games: Two on ESPN Wednesday and two on NBA Friday. None of them feature the 16-2 Boston Celtics. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones takes first place back by a single point over, uh, me. NoMich climbs into third by winning the week. Make your picks and pass the gravy.
This Week's Games
Golden State at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento on ESPN (Wednesday)
Charlotte at Cleveland on NBA TV (Friday)
Chicago at Golden State on NBA TV (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Golden State.
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 115, Charlotte 107 (6 < 8 < 10)
Philadelphia 115, L.A. Lakers 109 (4 < 6 < 8)
Boston 92, Golden State 88 (3 < 4 < 5)
Houston 142, Phoenix 116 (18 < 26 < 34)
San Antonio 104, Oklahoma City 101 (2 < 3 < 4)
Denver 146, New Orleans 114 (22 < 32 < 42)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points
Boston by 6, 5 points
Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 4, 8 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 12, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 11, 0 points
Houston by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 8, 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 10 points
Boston by 6, 5 points
Houston by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Golden State by 6, 0 points
Houston by 18 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points
Denver by 8, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 5 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 11, 5 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 6, 10 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 6, 5 points
Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 11, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 10 points
Golden State by 7, 0 points
Houston by 19 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 10, 0 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|160
|36
|rcade
|159
|34
|NoMich
|140
|40
|Howard_T
|135
|15
|tron7
|119
|33
|bender
|102
|28
|Goyoucolts
|100
|5
|scooby10672
|54
|29
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Whoo hoo!
Golden State by 12
L.A. Lakers by 7
Cleveland by 12
Golden State by 16
posted by NoMich at 03:57 PM on November 21
Golden State by 7 - SLAM
L.A. Lakers by 8
Cleveland by 4
Golden State by 24 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 04:01 PM on November 21
Golden State by 8
Sacramento by 5
Cleveland by 7
Golden State by 19 (slam)
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:24 PM on November 21
Golden State by 7
Sacramento by 11 SLAM
Cleveland by 9 SLAM
Golden State by 17 SLAM
posted by bender at 12:10 AM on November 22
I had a very bad week, about as bad as Marcus Smart's shooting percentage. Of course, Smart does a number of things that make his lack of scoring inconsequential, but it might be nice to do better. I will be baking for Thanksgiving tomorrow, so it's on to the picks right now.
Two class teams on Wednesday night. Warriors have underachieved a bit, but never, ever underestimate them. On the other hand, Thunder have played well at times in the early going. Oklahoma City by 4
Sacramento is inept and Lakers are showing some signs of actually being not too bad. Los Angeles (Purple and Gold version) by 9
Watch out, Eastern Conference, Cavaliers are starting to take things seriously. Cleveland by 17 SLAM
Warriors are at home, Chicago plays more like the homeless. Golden State by 18 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 12:15 AM on November 22
Normally this contest only includes games on TNT, ESPN and ABC. But in three weeks where there were under four games, I added some from NBA TV. The full season schedule is online, aside from flex scheduling changes later in the season.
posted by rcade at 03:15 PM on November 21