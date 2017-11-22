November 21, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 6: 16 Games and Counting Edition: A lighter schedule this week with just four national NBA games: Two on ESPN Wednesday and two on NBA Friday. None of them feature the 16-2 Boston Celtics. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones takes first place back by a single point over, uh, me. NoMich climbs into third by winning the week. Make your picks and pass the gravy.

This Week's Games

Golden State at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento on ESPN (Wednesday)

Charlotte at Cleveland on NBA TV (Friday)

Chicago at Golden State on NBA TV (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Golden State.

Last Week's Results

Cleveland 115, Charlotte 107 (6 < 8 < 10)

Philadelphia 115, L.A. Lakers 109 (4 < 6 < 8)

Boston 92, Golden State 88 (3 < 4 < 5)

Houston 142, Phoenix 116 (18 < 26 < 34)

San Antonio 104, Oklahoma City 101 (2 < 3 < 4)

Denver 146, New Orleans 114 (22 < 32 < 42)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points

Boston by 6, 5 points

Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 4, 8 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 12, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 11, 0 points

Houston by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 0 points

NoMich's picks Cleveland by 8, 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 10 points

Boston by 6, 5 points

Houston by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Golden State by 6, 0 points

Houston by 18 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points

Denver by 8, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Cleveland by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 5 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 11, 5 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Cleveland by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 6, 10 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 6, 5 points

Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 11, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 10 points

Golden State by 7, 0 points

Houston by 19 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 10, 0 points

Denver by 4, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 160 36 rcade 159 34 NoMich 140 40 Howard_T 135 15 tron7 119 33 bender 102 28 Goyoucolts 100 5 scooby10672 54 29

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:08 PM - 6 comments