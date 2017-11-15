November 15, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 5: LeBron Still Hates Phil Edition: The national NBA schedule begins tonight on ESPN when the underperforming Cavaliers visit the Charlotte Bobcats, er, Hornets. In SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, I win the week and take the lead at 125, followed by Ufez Jones 1 point back and Howard_T just 5. Our new player Scooby10672 opens strong with 25. Make your selections and enjoy the last shot LeBron James took at Phil Jackson.

This Week's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte on ESPN (Wednesday)

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Golden State at Boston on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)

New Orleans at Denver on ESPN (Friday)



Last Week's Results

Boston 107, L.A. Lakers 96 (8 < 11 < 14)

Golden State 125, Minnesota 101 (17 < 24 < 31)

Houston 117, Cleveland 113 (3 < 4 < 5)

Denver 102, Oklahoma City 94 (6 < 8 < 10)

Milwaukee 94, San Antonio 87 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Denver by 5, 5 points

San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points

Milwaukee by 5, 8 points

Howard_T's picks Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 11, 5 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 10, 0 points

San Antonio by 4, 0 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points

San Antonio by 8, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 11 [lock], 20 points

Golden State by 12, 5 points

Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points

San Antonio by 6 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Boston by 11 [lock], 20 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

San Antonio by 8 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 15 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 13, 0 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 125 30 Ufez Jones 124 25 Howard_T 120 26 NoMich 100 21 Goyoucolts 95 18 tron7 86 25 bender 74 15 scooby10672 25 25

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:54 AM - 0 comments