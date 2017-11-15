November 15, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 5: LeBron Still Hates Phil Edition: The national NBA schedule begins tonight on ESPN when the underperforming Cavaliers visit the Charlotte Bobcats, er, Hornets. In SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, I win the week and take the lead at 125, followed by Ufez Jones 1 point back and Howard_T just 5. Our new player Scooby10672 opens strong with 25. Make your selections and enjoy the last shot LeBron James took at Phil Jackson.

This Week's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte on ESPN (Wednesday)
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Golden State at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)
New Orleans at Denver on ESPN (Friday)

Last Week's Results

Boston 107, L.A. Lakers 96 (8 < 11 < 14)
Golden State 125, Minnesota 101 (17 < 24 < 31)
Houston 117, Cleveland 113 (3 < 4 < 5)
Denver 102, Oklahoma City 94 (6 < 8 < 10)
Milwaukee 94, San Antonio 87 (5 < 7 < 9)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Milwaukee by 5, 8 points

Howard_T's picks

Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 11, 5 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 10, 0 points
San Antonio by 4, 0 points

NoMich's picks

Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks

Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points

scooby10672's picks

Boston by 11 [lock], 20 points
Golden State by 12, 5 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points
San Antonio by 6 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks

Boston by 11 [lock], 20 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
San Antonio by 8 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Boston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 13, 0 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
rcade12530
Ufez Jones12425
Howard_T12026
NoMich10021
Goyoucolts9518
tron78625
bender7415
scooby106722525

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

