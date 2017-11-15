November 15, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 5: LeBron Still Hates Phil Edition: The national NBA schedule begins tonight on ESPN when the underperforming Cavaliers visit the Charlotte Bobcats, er, Hornets. In SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, I win the week and take the lead at 125, followed by Ufez Jones 1 point back and Howard_T just 5. Our new player Scooby10672 opens strong with 25. Make your selections and enjoy the last shot LeBron James took at Phil Jackson.
This Week's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte on ESPN (Wednesday)
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Golden State at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)
New Orleans at Denver on ESPN (Friday)
Last Week's Results
Boston 107, L.A. Lakers 96 (8 < 11 < 14)
Golden State 125, Minnesota 101 (17 < 24 < 31)
Houston 117, Cleveland 113 (3 < 4 < 5)
Denver 102, Oklahoma City 94 (6 < 8 < 10)
Milwaukee 94, San Antonio 87 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Milwaukee by 5, 8 points
Howard_T's picks
Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 11, 5 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 10, 0 points
San Antonio by 4, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 11 [lock], 20 points
Golden State by 12, 5 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points
San Antonio by 6 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Boston by 11 [lock], 20 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
San Antonio by 8 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 13, 0 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|125
|30
|Ufez Jones
|124
|25
|Howard_T
|120
|26
|NoMich
|100
|21
|Goyoucolts
|95
|18
|tron7
|86
|25
|bender
|74
|15
|scooby10672
|25
|25
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
