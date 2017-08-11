November 07, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 4: It's Spelled 'Antetokounmpo' Edition: There are five TV games this week, beginning with the Lakers going to Boston Wednesday night on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones keeps the lead at 99 and I make my first appearance in second place at 95. Howard_T and I tie for the best week. Make your picks and start saving for your Nike Air Antetokounmpo sneakers.

This Week's Games

L.A. Lakers at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Minnesota at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)

Cleveland at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at Denver on TNT (Thursday)

Milwaukee at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)



Last Week's Results

Houston 119, New York 97 (15 < 22 < 29)

L.A. Clippers 119, Dallas 98 (15 < 21 < 27)

Golden State 112, San Antonio 92 (14 < 20 < 26)

Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110 (2 < 3 < 4)

Cleveland 130, Washington 122 (6 < 8 < 10)

Boston 101, Oklahoma City 94 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

bender's picks New York by 6, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 11 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points

Washington by 5, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 5, 0 points

Portland by 17 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

Portland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 6, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 0 points

NoMich's picks New York by 6, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 16 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Portland by 7, 5 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Boston by 6, 8 points

rcade's picks Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Portland by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 7, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points

tron7's picks Golden State by 6, 5 points

Portland by 7, 5 points

Washington by 5, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Houston by 17 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points

Golden State by 3, 5 points

Portland by 6, 5 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Boston by 4, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 99 36 rcade 95 43 Howard_T 94 43 NoMich 79 34 Goyoucolts 77 30 tron7 61 10 bender 59 5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:54 PM - 4 comments