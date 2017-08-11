November 07, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 4: It's Spelled 'Antetokounmpo' Edition: There are five TV games this week, beginning with the Lakers going to Boston Wednesday night on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones keeps the lead at 99 and I make my first appearance in second place at 95. Howard_T and I tie for the best week. Make your picks and start saving for your Nike Air Antetokounmpo sneakers.
This Week's Games
L.A. Lakers at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Minnesota at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)
Cleveland at Houston on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at Denver on TNT (Thursday)
Milwaukee at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)
Last Week's Results
Houston 119, New York 97 (15 < 22 < 29)
L.A. Clippers 119, Dallas 98 (15 < 21 < 27)
Golden State 112, San Antonio 92 (14 < 20 < 26)
Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110 (2 < 3 < 4)
Cleveland 130, Washington 122 (6 < 8 < 10)
Boston 101, Oklahoma City 94 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
bender's picks
New York by 6, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 11 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 5, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points
Washington by 5, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], -10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 5, 0 points
Portland by 17 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 6, 5 points
Portland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 0 points
NoMich's picks
New York by 6, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 16 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Portland by 7, 5 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Boston by 6, 8 points
rcade's picks
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Portland by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points
tron7's picks
Golden State by 6, 5 points
Portland by 7, 5 points
Washington by 5, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Houston by 17 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points
Golden State by 3, 5 points
Portland by 6, 5 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Boston by 4, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|99
|36
|rcade
|95
|43
|Howard_T
|94
|43
|NoMich
|79
|34
|Goyoucolts
|77
|30
|tron7
|61
|10
|bender
|59
|5
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:54 PM - 4 comments
HA! There is, very clearly, two tiers in the standings. I'M THE BEST OF THE TERRIBLES!!!
posted by NoMich at 09:08 PM on November 07
I will be at Celtics - Lakers tonight; a chance to get togethere with my son, have a few beers together, and hope for a Geno* sighting, Should be fun.
Lonzo Ball will be sitting out this one. Perhaps he doesn't want to be embarrassed by Jayson Tatum? Boston by 12 SLAM
T-Wolves might have enough to give Warriors a good fioght, but that's about all. Golden Sate by 11.
What to think of the enigma that is the Cavaliers? They look terrible, and then come out like the Cavs of old to edge the Bucks. Rockets on the other hand are a bit more consistent. Houston by 9.
I just watched Thunder get beaten by a Sacramento team that looked fully incompetent against Boston last week. What gives here? Oklahoma City by 10.
Bucks lost to Cavaliers on Tuesday, and their game plan looked a bit underwhelming. Spurs are hurting, so this could be interesting. Spurs by 4.
*In games at TD Garden, when Celtics have a big lead late in the game, a video is often played on the Jumbotron. It is a clip from a 1950s or '60s TV program called Dance Party. Featured in the clip is a male dancer wearing a shirt with the word GENO on it, thus the "Geno Sighting". It is the latter day equivalent of Red Auerbach's victory cigar.
posted by Howard_T at 01:15 AM on November 08
Boston by 11 (SLAM) Golden State by 12 Houston by 8 (SLAM) Oklahoma City by 5 San Antonio by 6 (SLAM)
posted by scooby10672 at 04:20 AM on November 08
Boston by 15 (lock)
Golden State by 10 (lock)
Houston by 9
OKC by 13
Spurs by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:06 PM on November 07