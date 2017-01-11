October 31, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 3: No D in Cleveland Edition: Six NBA games air nationally this week, starting with the Houston Rockets visiting the New York Knicks Wednesday night on ESPN. There was absolute carnage in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, where Ufez Jones holds onto first despite scoring 3 points. Bender climbs from last to second with a week-best 29. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Houston at New York on ESPN (Wednesday)
Dallas at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Golden State at San Antonio on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Lakers at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Cleveland at Washington on ESPN (Friday)
Boston at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)
Last Week's Results
San Antonio 117, Miami 100 (12 < 17 < 22)
L.A. Lakers 102, Washington 99 (2 < 3 < 4)
Boston 96, Milwaukee 89 (5 < 7 < 9)
New Orleans 114, Sacramento 106 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Miami by 4, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points
Boston by 8, 8 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points
Goyoucolts's picks
San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 17 [lock], -10 points
Milwaukee by 4 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points
Howard_T's picks
San Antonio by 9, 5 points
Washington by 11, 0 points
Milwaukee by 4, 0 points
Sacramento by 12 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
San Antonio by 8, 5 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Milwaukee by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
San Antonio by 6, 5 points
Washington by 12, 0 points
Milwaukee by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
tron7's picks
San Antonio by 4, 5 points
Washington by 14 [lock], -10 points
Milwaukee by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 12, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
San Antonio by 7, 5 points
Washington by 16 [lock], -10 points
Milwaukee by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 10, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|63
|3
|bender
|54
|29
|rcade
|52
|10
|tron7
|51
|0
|Howard_T
|51
|-5
|Goyoucolts
|47
|6
|NoMich
|45
|10
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:30 AM - 2 comments
All was well until I dared to think that Cousins would try too hard against his former team and not play well. Instead the monster awoke and I wound up in negative territory for the week. It's a long season.
As the aircraft controlers say to aircraft on approach to an airport, "Continue your descent..." Knicks will obey well. Houston by 14. SLAM
The Cuban AC will run into a Clippers team that looks to rebound from a bad loss Los Angeles Clippers by 12. SLAM
I watched Coach Pop's team lose to Boston last night. They were missing 3 key players, were on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, and for most of the second half they did not look good. Kawhi Leonard is due back on Thursday, but Warriors had a bad loss this week too. Golden State by 6.
Trail Blazers (formerly known as a Chevrolet SUV) are one of those teams that lurks in the weeds and leaps out to surprise you. Portland by 14. SLAM
Cavaliers will sort this thing out soon enough, but for now they are in a downer. In the meantime, the Wiz are among the mass at 4-2 and appear to be OK for the early season. Cavs won't lose 4 in a row. Cleveland by 6.
Celtics start on a road trip to cowboy country. Celtics defense has solidified after the 0-2 start, and is now the 2nd best in the league. They will need every bit of defense they can muster, but it won't be enough. Oklahoma City by 9.
posted by Howard_T at 06:39 PM on October 31
Houston by 10 (slam)
L.A. Clippers by 14 (slam)
San Antonio by 5
Portland by 17 (slam)
Washington by 4
Oklahoma City by 3
posted by Goyoucolts at 03:33 PM on October 31