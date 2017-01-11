October 31, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 3: No D in Cleveland Edition: Six NBA games air nationally this week, starting with the Houston Rockets visiting the New York Knicks Wednesday night on ESPN. There was absolute carnage in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, where Ufez Jones holds onto first despite scoring 3 points. Bender climbs from last to second with a week-best 29. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Houston at New York on ESPN (Wednesday)

Dallas at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Golden State at San Antonio on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Lakers at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

Cleveland at Washington on ESPN (Friday)

Boston at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)



Last Week's Results

San Antonio 117, Miami 100 (12 < 17 < 22)

L.A. Lakers 102, Washington 99 (2 < 3 < 4)

Boston 96, Milwaukee 89 (5 < 7 < 9)

New Orleans 114, Sacramento 106 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

bender's picks Miami by 4, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points

Boston by 8, 8 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points

Goyoucolts's picks San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 17 [lock], -10 points

Milwaukee by 4 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 16 points

Howard_T's picks San Antonio by 9, 5 points

Washington by 11, 0 points

Milwaukee by 4, 0 points

Sacramento by 12 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks San Antonio by 8, 5 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Milwaukee by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 5, 5 points

rcade's picks San Antonio by 6, 5 points

Washington by 12, 0 points

Milwaukee by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

tron7's picks San Antonio by 4, 5 points

Washington by 14 [lock], -10 points

Milwaukee by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 12, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks San Antonio by 7, 5 points

Washington by 16 [lock], -10 points

Milwaukee by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 10, 8 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 63 3 bender 54 29 rcade 52 10 tron7 51 0 Howard_T 51 -5 Goyoucolts 47 6 NoMich 45 10

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:30 AM - 2 comments