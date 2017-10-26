October 24, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 2: Woe is Mavericks Edition: There are four nationally televised NBA games this week, beginning Wednesday night on ESPN when San Antonio visits Miami. None of them feature my 0-4 Dallas Mavericks. In SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, returning champion Ufez Jones grabs the lead with 60 points. Make your picks.
Hall of Champions
2015-16: Howard_T
2016-17: Ufez Jones
This Week's Games
San Antonio at Miami on ESPN (Wednesday)
Washington at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)
New Orleans at Sacramento on TNT (Thursday)
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 102, Boston 99 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 122, Golden State 121 (1 < 1 < 1)
Washington 120, Philadelphia 115 (3 < 5 < 7)
San Antonio 107, Minnesota 99 (6 < 8 < 10)
Oklahoma City 105, New York 84 (15 < 21 < 27)
L.A. Clippers 108, L.A. Lakers 92 (11 < 16 < 21)
Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97 (13 < 19 < 25)
Golden State 128, New Orleans 120 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points
Milwaukee by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 8 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 11 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points
Cleveland by 15 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 7, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Boston by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 9, 5 points
San Antonio by 8, 10 points
Oklahoma City by 19 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Clippers by 16 [lock], 20 points
Cleveland by 11, 5 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Washington by 8, 5 points
San Antonio by 5, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 17 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points
Milwaukee by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 16 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 8 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 7 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points
Milwaukee by 3, 0 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 9, 0 points
Washington by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 18 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points
Cleveland by 13, 8 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|60
|60
|Howard_T
|56
|56
|tron7
|51
|51
|rcade
|42
|42
|Goyoucolts
|41
|41
|NoMich
|35
|35
|bender
|25
|25
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:49 AM - 7 comments
San Antonio by 4
Washington by 14 - SLAM
Milwaukee by 6
New Orleans by 12
posted by tron7 at 11:27 AM on October 24
San Antonio by 11 (slam)
Washington by 17 (slam)
Milwaukee by 4 (slam)
New Orleans by 7 (slam)
posted by Goyoucolts at 08:17 PM on October 24
Spurs by 7
Wizards by 16 (slam)
Bucks by 8
Pelicans by 10
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:46 AM on October 25
Miami by 4
L.A. Lakers by 5
Boston by 8
SLAM New Orleans by 9 SLAM
posted by bender at 04:02 PM on October 25
Some interesting things happening tonight and for the rest of the week. Let's see if we can get them right.
Kawhi Leonard missing for the Spurs, but Hassan Whiteside is missing for the heat. I still like Coach Pop. San Antonio by 9.
Ball's old man runs his mouth again, and "The sins of the father are visited upon the son." Gortat says it will be Hell on Ball. Washington by 11.
Celtics let a late lead slip away when the Greek Freak went off in Boston. They will be more ready in Milwaukee, but it won't be enough. Milwaukee by 4.
New Orleans injury list is almost as long as Crime and Punishment. Sacramento by 12 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 05:33 PM on October 25
San Antonio by 6
Washington by 12
posted by rcade at 08:00 PM on October 25
San Antonio by 8
Washington by 7
Milwaukee by 7
New Orleans by 5
posted by NoMich at 09:07 AM on October 24