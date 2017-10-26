October 24, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 2: Woe is Mavericks Edition: There are four nationally televised NBA games this week, beginning Wednesday night on ESPN when San Antonio visits Miami. None of them feature my 0-4 Dallas Mavericks. In SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, returning champion Ufez Jones grabs the lead with 60 points. Make your picks.

Hall of Champions

2015-16: Howard_T

2016-17: Ufez Jones

This Week's Games

San Antonio at Miami on ESPN (Wednesday)

Washington at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)

New Orleans at Sacramento on TNT (Thursday)



Last Week's Results

Cleveland 102, Boston 99 (2 < 3 < 4)

Houston 122, Golden State 121 (1 < 1 < 1)

Washington 120, Philadelphia 115 (3 < 5 < 7)

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 99 (6 < 8 < 10)

Oklahoma City 105, New York 84 (15 < 21 < 27)

L.A. Clippers 108, L.A. Lakers 92 (11 < 16 < 21)

Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97 (13 < 19 < 25)

Golden State 128, New Orleans 120 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points

Milwaukee by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 8 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 11 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points

Cleveland by 15 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 7, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Boston by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 9, 5 points

San Antonio by 8, 10 points

Oklahoma City by 19 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Clippers by 16 [lock], 20 points

Cleveland by 11, 5 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Washington by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 5, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points

Cleveland by 5, 5 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 17 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points

Milwaukee by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 16 points

tron7's picks Cleveland by 8 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 7 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points

Milwaukee by 3, 0 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 9, 0 points

Washington by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 18 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points

Cleveland by 13, 8 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 16 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 60 60 Howard_T 56 56 tron7 51 51 rcade 42 42 Goyoucolts 41 41 NoMich 35 35 bender 25 25

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

