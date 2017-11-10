October 10, 2017

United States Eliminated from World Cup Qualification: The United States lost to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 Tuesday night, a result that coupled with wins by Honduras and Panama puts the U.S. out of next year's World Cup. "The most surreal and embarrassing night in US soccer history," tweets Grant Wahl.
Fox and Telemundo paid $1 billion for the rights to air the 2018 and 2022 World Cups in the U.S. Fox's share was $400 million.
I wish I could sit here and have at least seen an amazing game by T&T, but that's certainly not the case. The old adage that [team who won] "wanted it more" is only technically true in that USMNT didn't appear to want it much at all (except maybe Dempsey), and T&T wanted it some.
Friday night I was perusing twitter after the 4-0 win over Panama, and I recall being a bit surprised at the volume of "Alexi Lalas can suck it!" tweets (context), because (a) he wasn't wrong, and (b) one win over Panama certainly doesn't prove anything. This is a very frustrating setback after the US had done so much to claim a spot on the international stage.
What a disaster. Now the finger-pointing begins I guess (primarily at Klinsmann and his "creative" team selection I suppose, but Arena bears some responsibility as well). No excuse to not qualify out of this confederation, particularly in playing a game against a squad with nothing to play for -- but this qualification was lost in the early phases of the Hex.
Tonight I watched a bunch of adult men act like entitled little children who appeared to be thinking to themselves "Why am I out here playing on this shitty field against this shitty team. We're too good for this and we deserve to be in the World Cup. How dare they try to beat us."
No, you don't deserve to be in the World Cup. That was proven tonight. All I can hope for now is that the whole thing gets blown up and someone new takes the lead to build a team that deserves to be there but plays like they still need to earn it.
There is a lot of talent making its way up the ranks. Pulisic is just the beginning. If all goes well, 4 years from now very few of the players you saw on the field tonight will still be playing for the MNT. They will have been replaced by players who can play the international game and also beat the teams they should beat (all of the ones in CONCACAF). I just hope the federation gets the "old guard" out of the way and lets the new generation move up. It certainly can't be any worse than what we saw tonight.
Unbelievable. A country of 1.3 million with nothing to play for just kept us out of the World Cup. Millions of Americans who would've tuned in next year won't care at all. Pulisic is robbed of a cup. Dempsey, Howard and others are done. This is an absolute disaster.
