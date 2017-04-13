April 11, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 25: All the Marbles Edition: This season's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em on SportsFilter concludes with a short four-game week. With a 52-point week, Goyoucolts has a 32-point lead at 772. Barring an Altlanta Falcons flop, this one's all over but the crying. There is an unexpected race for the Costanza, thanks to my -24 and Bender's 68 combining for a 92-point shift. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Oklahoma City at Minnesota on NBA TV (Tuesday)
Phoenix at Sacramento on NBA TV (Tuesday)
Atlanta at Indiana on ESPN (Wednesday)
New Orleans at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 114, Boston 91 (16 < 23 < 30)
Los Angeles Clippers 112, Dallas 101 (8 < 11 < 14)
Atlanta 123, Boston 116 (5 < 7 < 9)
Portland 105, Minnesota 98 (5 < 7 < 9)
Atlanta 114, Cleveland 100 (10 < 14 < 18)
Los Angeles Clippers 98, San Antonio 87 (8 < 11 < 14)
Toronto 110, New York 97 (9 < 13 < 17)
Washington 105, Detroit 101 (3 < 4 < 5)
Los Angeles Clippers 125, Houston 96 (20 < 29 < 38)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 4 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 12 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 5 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 5 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 8 [lock], -10 points
Toronto by 13 [lock], 20 points
Washington by 6 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Cleveland by 3 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 8 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 1, 0 points
Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 5 points
New York by 11, 0 points
Washington by 14 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 10, 8 points
Boston by 8, 0 points
Portland by 11, 5 points
Cleveland by 14 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Toronto by 7, 5 points
Washington by 12, 5 points
Golden State by 5, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 10 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 9 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 6 [lock], -10 points
Toronto by 16 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 12 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Boston by 9 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 10 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 6 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Boston by 7 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 4 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 6 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 6 [lock], -10 points
Toronto by 7 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 6 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 4 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 4, 0 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 11 [lock], 20 points
Boston by 10, 0 points
Portland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 16 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Washington by 16 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|756
|36
|Ufez Jones
|740
|30
|Howard_T
|729
|18
|NoMich
|684
|2
|tron7
|604
|-30
|bender
|559
|68
|rcade
|549
|-24
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Yes! Last week's lock 'em all gamble paid off. Let it ride!
Yes! Last week's lock 'em all gamble paid off. Let it ride!
SLAM Minnesota by 8 SLAM
SLAM Sacramento by 5 SLAM
SLAM Minnesota by 8 SLAM
SLAM Sacramento by 5 SLAM
Minnesota by 5 (slam dunk)
Phoenix by 12
Minnesota by 5 (slam dunk)
Phoenix by 12
OKC by 7 (SLAM)
Sacramento by 10 (SLAM)
OKC by 7 (SLAM)
Sacramento by 10 (SLAM)
Oklahoma City at Minnesota on NBA TV (Tuesday) by 500
Phoenix at Sacramento on NBA TV (Tuesday) by pi
Atlanta at Indiana on ESPN (Wednesday) by square root of 1
New Orleans at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday) by yr mom
ALL SLAMS!!!1!!!
posted by NoMich at 08:43 PM on April 11
There's been an adjustment to last week's scores that makes the battle for first more competitive. Goyoucolts reminded me that his Toronto pick was late, so it was removed and that lowers his score by 16. Ufez is 16 points back, not counting last night's results.
posted by rcade at 11:36 AM on April 12
Indiana by 19 <-- dunk
Portland by 8 <-- dunk
Indiana by 19 <-- dunk
Portland by 8 <-- dunk
SLAM Indiana by 13 SLAM
SLAM Portland by 15 SLAM
SLAM Indiana by 13 SLAM
SLAM Portland by 15 SLAM
Thanks for being honest about that, GoYouColts.
Final damn night of the season.
Pacers by 11 (SLAM)
Trailblazers by 17 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:31 PM on April 12
Unfortunately the T-Wolves blew a lead (and my lock) with six seconds left last night, so I think that's it for my title hopes -- both games tonight are meaningless contests for everyone except the Pacers.
Pacers by 8 (slam dunk)
Blazers by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by Goyoucolts at 02:54 PM on April 12
Indiana by 14
Portland by 6
Indiana by 14
Portland by 6
Foiled again! I was umpiring on the ball field yesterday, and as a result I never looked at either my e-mail or SpoFi. Missed the Tuesday games as a result. Heading for TD Garden tonight to watch the Celtics attempt to finish as the number 1 seed in the East. Since Milwaukee is leaving Dellavedova, Antetokouompo, Snell and Middleton home to rest, things look pretty good for Boston. Now for what's left to pick:
Hawks are comfortably in 5th in the East, and have no chance at 4th. Meantime, the Pacers are struggling to stay in the playoffs, and must win or have both Chicago and Miami lose. While Atlanta might be resting some starters, I remember what a resting Hawks team did to Cleveland quite recently. Nonetheless, Indiana by 9. SLAM
Trail Blazers are not moving up or down with tonight's game, nor are the Pelicans going anywhere but to the golf course. That makes this one a tough one to predict. Blazers are at home, so I will go with that. Portland by 11. SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 04:30 PM on April 12
Minnesota by 13
Sacramento by 9
The Phoenix/Sacramento game isn't listed on NBA TV but it was last week. Not sure what happened. I could say the same about my picks last week.
posted by rcade at 04:04 PM on April 11