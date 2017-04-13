April 11, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 25: All the Marbles Edition: This season's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em on SportsFilter concludes with a short four-game week. With a 52-point week, Goyoucolts has a 32-point lead at 772. Barring an Altlanta Falcons flop, this one's all over but the crying. There is an unexpected race for the Costanza, thanks to my -24 and Bender's 68 combining for a 92-point shift. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Oklahoma City at Minnesota on NBA TV (Tuesday)

Phoenix at Sacramento on NBA TV (Tuesday)

Atlanta at Indiana on ESPN (Wednesday)

New Orleans at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)



Last Week's Results

Cleveland 114, Boston 91 (16 < 23 < 30)

Los Angeles Clippers 112, Dallas 101 (8 < 11 < 14)

Atlanta 123, Boston 116 (5 < 7 < 9)

Portland 105, Minnesota 98 (5 < 7 < 9)

Atlanta 114, Cleveland 100 (10 < 14 < 18)

Los Angeles Clippers 98, San Antonio 87 (8 < 11 < 14)

Toronto 110, New York 97 (9 < 13 < 17)

Washington 105, Detroit 101 (3 < 4 < 5)

Los Angeles Clippers 125, Houston 96 (20 < 29 < 38)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 4 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 12 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 5 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 5 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 8 [lock], -10 points

Toronto by 13 [lock], 20 points

Washington by 6 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 8 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Cleveland by 3 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 8 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 1, 0 points

Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 5 points

New York by 11, 0 points

Washington by 14 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 6, 5 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 10, 8 points

Boston by 8, 0 points

Portland by 11, 5 points

Cleveland by 14 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Toronto by 7, 5 points

Washington by 12, 5 points

Golden State by 5, 0 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 10 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 9 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 6 [lock], -10 points

Toronto by 16 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 12 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Boston by 9 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 10 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 6 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Boston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 4 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 6 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 6 [lock], -10 points

Toronto by 7 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 6 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 4 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 4, 0 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 11 [lock], 20 points

Boston by 10, 0 points

Portland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 16 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Washington by 16 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 756 36 Ufez Jones 740 30 Howard_T 729 18 NoMich 684 2 tron7 604 -30 bender 559 68 rcade 549 -24

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:56 PM - 12 comments