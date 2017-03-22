March 21, 2017

Chicago Fire Sign Bastian Schweinsteiger: Only three years removed from a start in a World Cup Final victory, Bastian Schweinsteiger has become the latest big name to move to the MLS, signing a one-year, $4.5 million designated player contract with the Chicago Fire with a second-year option. Schweinsteiger wasn't in Jose Mourinho's plans since he took over at Manchester United and hadn't played a Premier League game this season, but he had a goal and an assist in an FA Cup match in January.

