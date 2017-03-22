March 21, 2017

Chicago Fire Sign Bastian Schweinsteiger: Only three years removed from a start in a World Cup Final victory, Bastian Schweinsteiger has become the latest big name to move to the MLS, signing a one-year, $4.5 million designated player contract with the Chicago Fire with a second-year option. Schweinsteiger wasn't in Jose Mourinho's plans since he took over at Manchester United and hadn't played a Premier League game this season, but he had a goal and an assist in an FA Cup match in January.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:12 AM on March 21
This decree just in from his majesty Greg Oden:
"Rindfleischetikettierungsueberwachungsaufgabenuebertragungsgesetz"
posted by beaverboard at 12:03 PM on March 21
I'm kind of a newbie when it comes to the footballing world. However, in watching the '14 World Cup, Schweinsteiger really jumped out at me as one to engage in theatrics. (This is not intended to be one of those 'hurr durr soccer pussies' posts). Was my perception accurate - is he known for the theatrical aspect of the game? or am I way off base and influenced by small sample/large stage bias? If I am correct, how is that going to go over with an MLS/Chicago crowd? Just curious.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:12 PM on March 21
I just contacted a friend in Chicago who is a big soccer fan, and he's happy "they finally signed someone worth watching." I can't say he's represents all Chicago supporters, but I'm sure there are many people, myself included, who are happy to see more quality of any kind come into MLS.
posted by sbacharach at 03:16 PM on March 21
I've been watching more MLS lately as I adopt Orlando City SC. It's an entertaining league on the rise that is punching above its weight in fan support. Deadspin derides this as another "washed-up" old guy signing, but at 32 Schweinsteiger should be a star if he wants to be.
With a name like that, he needs a Chicago bratwurst endorsement deal.
posted by rcade at 09:24 AM on March 21