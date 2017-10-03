March 09, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: Dirk Nowitzki 30,000 Edition: With six weeks to go in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Howard_T has climbed into first by 8 points over Goyoucolts. There are nine national TV games to pick this week, including two Friday night games on NBA TV. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
San Antonio at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)
Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)
Golden State at Minnesota on NBATV (Friday)
Washington at Sacramento on NBATV (Friday)
Golden State at San Antonio on ABC (Saturday)
Chicago at Boston on ABC (Sunday)
Cleveland at Houston on ESPN (Sunday)
Atlanta at San Antonio on TNT (Monday)
Los Angeles Lakers at Denver on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: San Antonio, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State.
Last Week's Results
Chicago 94, Golden State 87 (5 < 7 < 9)
Portland 114, Oklahoma City 109 (3 < 5 < 7)
Cleveland 135, Atlanta 130 (3 < 5 < 7)
San Antonio 101, New Orleans 98 (2 < 3 < 4)
Los Angeles Clippers 101, Chicago 91 (7 < 10 < 13)
Golden State 112, New York 104 (6 < 8 < 10)
Dallas 104, Oklahoma City 89 (10 < 15 < 20)
Charlotte 100, Indiana 88 (8 < 12 < 16)
Los Angeles Clippers 116, Boston 102 (10 < 14 < 18)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Portland by 1, 5 points
Cleveland by 7, 8 points
San Antonio by 13 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 20 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Charlotte by 3, 5 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 10, 8 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 5, 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 2, 0 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 7 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Indiana by 8 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 4 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Golden State by 7, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 8 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 0 points
Indiana by 10, 0 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 15 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Charlotte by 7, 5 points
Boston by 9, 0 points
rcade's picks
Golden State by 13 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 6 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 13 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 4 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 8 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 7 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Indiana by 3, 0 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Golden State by 8 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 9, 5 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 7, 8 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Charlotte by 5, 5 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Howard_T
|570
|43
|Goyoucolts
|562
|17
|Ufez Jones
|540
|43
|NoMich
|506
|35
|tron7
|498
|31
|rcade
|481
|6
|bender
|378
|46
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 05:21 PM - 7 comments
San Antonio by 6
Phoenix by 12
posted by rcade at 05:27 PM on March 09
San Antonio by 9 (slam)
Phoenix by 5
posted by Goyoucolts at 05:28 PM on March 09
San Antonio by 12
Phoenix by 6
posted by NoMich at 05:33 PM on March 09
San Antonio by 6
Phoenix by 5
Golden State by 7
Washington by 9 - SLAM
San Antonio by 5
Boston by 6
Houston by 5
San Antonio by 11 - SLAM
Denver by 7 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 05:42 PM on March 09
I thought I had a bad week last week, but it turned out much better than I had hoped. Now the problem is to hold the lead and extend it a bit. Not easy at this stage of the season as teams look toward their playoff position and get serious about winning.
Thunder have been leaning on Westbrook too much. San Antonio by 11.
Two teams with no hope of making the playoffs.New management might help Lakers. Phoenix by 6.
The rest coming later.
posted by Howard_T at 07:34 PM on March 09
It is now later. Here come the rest (as I cringe at what the above picks did for me. At least Suns are keeping it close).
Warriors take on a pack of Wolves. Without Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns could be a problem, but this will be overcome. Golden State by 10 SLAM
Kings got no Boogie. No Boogie means no chance Wizards by 8. SLAM
Bulls are long, and this means a rebounding advantage. Boston does not do well at this, but they might actually have everyone available to play. Boston by 6.
LeBron meets The Beard, and doesn't have any Love to help. No matter. Cleveland by 8.
Hawks have talons, but San Antonio has Spurs. Talons lose. San Antonio by 11. SLAM
Altitude sickness is not easily overcome. Denver by 13. SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 11:59 PM on March 09
San Antonio by 14 (SLAM)
Phoenix by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:25 PM on March 09