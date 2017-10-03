March 09, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: Dirk Nowitzki 30,000 Edition: With six weeks to go in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Howard_T has climbed into first by 8 points over Goyoucolts. There are nine national TV games to pick this week, including two Friday night games on NBA TV. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

San Antonio at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)

Golden State at Minnesota on NBATV (Friday)

Washington at Sacramento on NBATV (Friday)

Golden State at San Antonio on ABC (Saturday)

Chicago at Boston on ABC (Sunday)

Cleveland at Houston on ESPN (Sunday)

Atlanta at San Antonio on TNT (Monday)

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: San Antonio, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State.

Last Week's Results

Chicago 94, Golden State 87 (5 < 7 < 9)

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 109 (3 < 5 < 7)

Cleveland 135, Atlanta 130 (3 < 5 < 7)

San Antonio 101, New Orleans 98 (2 < 3 < 4)

Los Angeles Clippers 101, Chicago 91 (7 < 10 < 13)

Golden State 112, New York 104 (6 < 8 < 10)

Dallas 104, Oklahoma City 89 (10 < 15 < 20)

Charlotte 100, Indiana 88 (8 < 12 < 16)

Los Angeles Clippers 116, Boston 102 (10 < 14 < 18)



Player Scores

bender's picks Golden State by 8, 0 points

Portland by 1, 5 points

Cleveland by 7, 8 points

San Antonio by 13 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 20 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points

Charlotte by 3, 5 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 10, 8 points

Goyoucolts's picks Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 5, 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 2, 0 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 7 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Indiana by 8 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 4 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks Golden State by 7, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 8 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 0 points

Indiana by 10, 0 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 5 points

NoMich's picks Cleveland by 15 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Charlotte by 7, 5 points

Boston by 9, 0 points

rcade's picks Golden State by 13 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 6 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 13 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 4 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 8 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 7 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

Indiana by 3, 0 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 3, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Golden State by 8 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 9, 5 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 7, 8 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Charlotte by 5, 5 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 7 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Howard_T 570 43 Goyoucolts 562 17 Ufez Jones 540 43 NoMich 506 35 tron7 498 31 rcade 481 6 bender 378 46

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

