February 23, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 18: Trade Deadline Edition: There are seven national NBA games to pick this week, beginning with two Thursday night. In the Pace Mannion, Goyoucolts took the week off and still leads by 53. Ufez Jones is in second at 470 and Howard_T third at 459. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

New York at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Boston at Toronto on ESPN (Friday)

San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN (Friday)

Chicago at Cleveland on ABC (Saturday)

Milwaukee at Cleveland on TNT (Monday)

Indiana at Houston on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Los Angeles Clippers.

Last Week's Results

Cleveland 113, Indiana 104 (6 < 9 < 12)

Oklahoma City 116, New York 105 (8 < 11 < 14)

Chicago 104, Boston 103 (1 < 1 < 1)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 3, 5 points

Boston by 11 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 12, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 11, 10 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

NoMich's picks Indiana by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 10, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 16, 5 points

Boston by 5, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 7, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points

Boston by 16 [lock], -10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 470 6 Howard_T 459 23 NoMich 453 16 rcade 428 13 bender 312 0 Goyoucolts 523 tron7 445

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

