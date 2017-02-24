February 23, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 18: Trade Deadline Edition: There are seven national NBA games to pick this week, beginning with two Thursday night. In the Pace Mannion, Goyoucolts took the week off and still leads by 53. Ufez Jones is in second at 470 and Howard_T third at 459. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
New York at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Boston at Toronto on ESPN (Friday)
San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN (Friday)
Chicago at Cleveland on ABC (Saturday)
Milwaukee at Cleveland on TNT (Monday)
Indiana at Houston on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Los Angeles Clippers.
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 113, Indiana 104 (6 < 9 < 12)
Oklahoma City 116, New York 105 (8 < 11 < 14)
Chicago 104, Boston 103 (1 < 1 < 1)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 5 points
Boston by 11 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 12, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 11, 10 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Indiana by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 10, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 16, 5 points
Boston by 5, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 7, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points
Boston by 16 [lock], -10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|470
|6
|Howard_T
|459
|23
|NoMich
|453
|16
|rcade
|428
|13
|bender
|312
|0
|Goyoucolts
|523
|tron7
|445
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Cleveland by 4
SLAM Golden State by 14 SLAM
Cleveland by 6 - SLAM
Golden State by 8
Boston by 4
San Antonio by 6
Cleveland by 7 - SLAM
Cleveland by 9 - SLAM
Houston by 11 - SLAM
CLE by 12 - (SLAM)
GSW by 17 - (SLAM)
TOR by 7
SAS by 11
Slowly crawling up the charts, and have actually achieved some measure of respectability. Perhaps this week will help things along.
The mess that is New York visits Rock City. Enjoy the museum, Knicks, the game won't be fun. Cleveland by 18 SLAM
Chris Paul might be back for Clippers. Not enough by half. Golden State by 12 SLAM
Celtics like what they have and stand pat at the deadline. Will they stay ahead of Raptors? Toronto by 3.
Spurs will try their luck in LA. Chris Paul might make a difference in this one. LA Clippers by 7
Bulls keep Jimmy Butler out of the clutches of the greedy Celtics. It works out for them in Cleveland. Chicago by 6.
The Bucks don't win any Blue Ribbon in Cleveland even when they maintain a cool head. Cleveland by 8 SLAM
Larry Bird won't listen to the siren song of his former teammate Danny Ainge. Paul George is still a Pacer, and helps his team. Indiana by 9.
Cleveland by 16 (slam dunk)
Golden State by 18 (slam dunk)
Boston by 3
Los Angeles Clippers by 5
Cleveland by 11 (slam dunk)
Cleveland by 5 (slam dunk)
Houston by 11 (slam dunk)
Cleveland by 14 <-- dunk
Golden State by 11 <-- dunk
New York at Cleveland <<< NARP! TOO LATE!
Golden State by 18
Toronto by 8
Los Angeles Clippers by 7
Cleveland by 11
Cleveland by 14
Houston by 8
The Mavericks lost two games this week to flex scheduling: Dallas/Minnesota was replaced with Boston/Toronto on Friday and Dallas/Miami with Indiana/Houston on Monday. There also was a flex to replace Toronto/New York with Milwaukee/Cleveland on the same day.
