February 08, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 16: Go Mavericks Edition : This week's games are up for selection in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em. There are a whopping 10 national TV games on ESPN, TNT and ABC, starting with two tonight. None involve my Dallas Mavericks, a team that is "quickly climbing out of the Western Conference toilet and into the group of bad teams contending for the eight seed," observers Patrick Redford of Deadspin.
This Week's Games
Los Angeles Clippers at New York on ESPN (Wednesday)
Chicago at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)
Cleveland at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)
Boston at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Indiana at Washington on ESPN (Friday)
Chicago at Phoenix on ESPN (Friday)
Golden State at Oklahoma City on ABC (Saturday)
San Antonio at New York on ABC (Sunday)
San Antonio at Indiana on TNT (Monday)
Atlanta at Portland on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: New York, Golden State, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Portland, Indiana, San Antonio.
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 125, Minnesota 97 (20 < 28 < 36)
Chicago 128, Oklahoma City 100 (20 < 28 < 36)
Atlanta 113, Houston 108 (3 < 5 < 7)
Golden State 133, Los Angeles Clippers 120 (9 < 13 < 17)
Boston 113, Los Angeles Lakers 107 (4 < 6 < 8)
Dallas 108, Portland 104 (3 < 4 < 5)
Cleveland 111, New York 104 (5 < 7 < 9)
Boston 107, Los Angeles Clippers 102 (3 < 5 < 7)
Cleveland 140, Washington 105 (24 < 35 < 46)
Memphis 89, San Antonio 74 (10 < 15 < 20)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 9, 8 points
Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4, 10 points
Cleveland by 5, 8 points
Boston by 7, 8 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Memphis by 6, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Cleveland by 5 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 7 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 4, 10 points
Cleveland by 17 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 2, 5 points
Washington by 1, 0 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 9, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 13, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 12, 0 points
Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 4, 8 points
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 19 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Houston by 16 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Boston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 8, 0 points
Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 6, 8 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 6, 0 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 20 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 17 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 8, 0 points
Cleveland by 19 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 13 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 7 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 5, 8 points
Boston by 7 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
San Antonio by 3, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 15 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Golden State by 19 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 8, 5 points
Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 11, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|489
|75
|Ufez Jones
|420
|55
|NoMich
|400
|33
|rcade
|392
|20
|tron7
|391
|46
|Howard_T
|388
|33
|bender
|302
|49
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:15 PM - 13 comments
Los Angeles Clippers by 4
Golden State by 11 - SLAM
Oklahoma City by 6
Boston by 4
Washington by 11 - SLAM
Chicago by 6
Golden State by 8
San Antonio by 11 - SLAM
San Antonio by 3
Atlanta by 4
posted by tron7 at 04:47 PM on February 08
Scoring is updated. Please check your results from last week. My brain's all over the place.
posted by rcade at 05:04 PM on February 08
Los Angeles Clippers by 13
Golden State by 13 <-- dunk
Cleveland by 13
Boston by 13 <-- dunk
Indiana by 13
Chicago by 13 <-- dunk
Golden State by 13
San Antonio by 13
Indiana by 13
Portland by 13
posted by rcade at 05:10 PM on February 08
New York Knicks by 4
Golden State by 14
Oklahoma City by 6
Boston by 6
Washington by 4
Chicago by 8
Golden State by 8
San Antonio by 14
Indiana by 4
Atlanta by 6 (after blowing a 20 something point lead)
posted by NoMich at 05:13 PM on February 08
Continued vibes, rogers. If you need someone to step in and run things for a bit, I'd be happy to do so.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:27 PM on February 08
Los Angeles Clippers by 2
SLAM Golden State by 17 SLAM
Cleveland by 4
posted by bender at 05:34 PM on February 08
Tonight for openers, the rest later:
Los Angeles (fast sailing ship variety) by 11 SLAM Golden State by 16 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 06:00 PM on February 08
Knicks by 4
Warriors by 17 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:08 PM on February 08
Continuing with the business that was interrupted by dinner preparation:
Cavaliers having trouble controlling their mounts. Oklahoma city by 7
West Coast games are terrible for my sleeping pattern. Not so good for Boston either. Portland by 10.
Pacers trot to DC but there's no yellow brick road to these Wizards. Washington by 12. SLAM
Bulls will try to roam the desert. Suns do not shine brightly. Chicago by 8.
Kevin Durant will not be welcomed as the Prodigal Son, but he wins anyway. Golden State by 10.
Popovich has his team give basketball lessons to the big city. San Antonio by 9.
For their efforts on Sunday, the Spurs are rewarded with a trip to the Midwest. San Antonio by 14.
The team from a city in disbelief to play in the Northwest. The Hawks don't do any better than those other birds. Portland by 5.
posted by Howard_T at 11:05 PM on February 08
Cleveland by 6
Boston by 8
Washington by 12 (SLAM)
Chicago by 7
Golden State by 12 (SLAM)
San Antonio (Sunday) by 11 (SLAM)
San Antonio (Monday) by 4
Portland (Monday) by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:47 AM on February 09
Portland by 2
posted by bender at 07:21 PM on February 09
Between NBA and the past NFL season, this has been my most forgetful pick'em season ever.
Washington by 7 (slam dunk)
Phoenix by 3
Golden State by 14 (slam dunk)
San Antonio by 16 (slam dunk)
San Antonio by 6
Atlanta by 5
posted by Goyoucolts at 02:51 PM on February 10
This Week
-40
-40
-30
-40
-60
-60
-30
Oh my
On Edit: looks like the scoring is messed up. Pretty telling that a -60 score for myself didn't seem far-fetched.
posted by tron7 at 04:37 PM on February 08