February 08, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 16: Go Mavericks Edition : This week's games are up for selection in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em. There are a whopping 10 national TV games on ESPN, TNT and ABC, starting with two tonight. None involve my Dallas Mavericks, a team that is "quickly climbing out of the Western Conference toilet and into the group of bad teams contending for the eight seed," observers Patrick Redford of Deadspin.

This Week's Games

Los Angeles Clippers at New York on ESPN (Wednesday)

Chicago at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)

Cleveland at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)

Boston at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

Indiana at Washington on ESPN (Friday)

Chicago at Phoenix on ESPN (Friday)

Golden State at Oklahoma City on ABC (Saturday)

San Antonio at New York on ABC (Sunday)

San Antonio at Indiana on TNT (Monday)

Atlanta at Portland on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: New York, Golden State, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Portland, Indiana, San Antonio.

Last Week's Results

Cleveland 125, Minnesota 97 (20 < 28 < 36)

Chicago 128, Oklahoma City 100 (20 < 28 < 36)

Atlanta 113, Houston 108 (3 < 5 < 7)

Golden State 133, Los Angeles Clippers 120 (9 < 13 < 17)

Boston 113, Los Angeles Lakers 107 (4 < 6 < 8)

Dallas 108, Portland 104 (3 < 4 < 5)

Cleveland 111, New York 104 (5 < 7 < 9)

Boston 107, Los Angeles Clippers 102 (3 < 5 < 7)

Cleveland 140, Washington 105 (24 < 35 < 46)

Memphis 89, San Antonio 74 (10 < 15 < 20)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 9, 8 points

Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 4, 10 points

Cleveland by 5, 8 points

Boston by 7, 8 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Memphis by 6, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks Cleveland by 5 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 8 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 7 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 4, 10 points

Cleveland by 17 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 2, 5 points

Washington by 1, 0 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 9, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 13, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 12, 0 points

Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 4, 8 points

Cleveland by 6, 5 points

San Antonio by 8, 0 points

NoMich's picks Cleveland by 19 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Houston by 16 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Boston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 8, 0 points

Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 6, 8 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 6, 0 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 20 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 17 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 8, 0 points

Cleveland by 19 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 13 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

San Antonio by 8, 0 points

tron7's picks Cleveland by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 7 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 5, 8 points

Boston by 7 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

San Antonio by 3, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 15 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Golden State by 19 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 8, 5 points

Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 11, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 489 75 Ufez Jones 420 55 NoMich 400 33 rcade 392 20 tron7 391 46 Howard_T 388 33 bender 302 49

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

