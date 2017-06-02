February 06, 2017

The Greatest Comeback in NFL History: "Only Tom Brady can outdo Tom Brady. Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest to ever play the game Sunday night in spectacular fashion, staging the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to win his record fifth ring. Batted around like a tackling dummy through the first three quarters, Brady led the New England Patriots on four consecutive scoring drives to erase a 25-point deficit and beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime." -- Nancy Armour, USA Today

posted by rcade to football at 10:03 AM - 27 comments