January 31, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 15: Proud Refugee Luol Deng Edition: There are 10 NBA games on national TV this week, beginning with two Wednesday night on ESPN. Goyoucolts keeps the lead and I climb into a distant second with an 88-point week. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland on ESPN (Wednesday)
Chicago at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Wednesday)
Atlanta at Houston on TNT (Thursday)
Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Thursday)
Los Angeles Lakers at Boston on ESPN (Friday)
Dallas at Portland on ESPN (Friday)
Cleveland at New York on ABC (Saturday)
Los Angeles Clippers at Boston on ABC (Sunday)
Cleveland at Washington on TNT (Monday)
San Antonio at Memphis on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston.
Last Week's Results
Golden State 113, Charlotte 103 (7 < 10 < 13)
Portland 105, Los Angeles Lakers 98 (5 < 7 < 9)
Oklahoma City 109, Dallas 98 (8 < 11 < 14)
Utah 96, Los Angeles Lakers 88 (6 < 8 < 10)
Miami 100, Chicago 88 (8 < 12 < 16)
Golden State 144, Los Angeles Clippers 98 (32 < 46 < 60)
Cleveland 107, Oklahoma City 91 (11 < 16 < 21)
Boston 113, Detroit 109 (3 < 4 < 5)
Memphis 115, Phoenix 96 (13 < 19 < 25)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
Boston by 7, 5 points
Memphis by 7, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Golden State by 15 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 3, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points
Utah by 9 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 2, 0 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 9 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 7, 5 points
Memphis by 7 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points
Utah by 12 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 11 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Boston by 6, 5 points
Memphis by 12, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 8, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 8, 10 points
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 9, 5 points
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Boston by 7, 5 points
Phoenix by 6, 0 points
rcade's picks
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 9 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 19 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 12 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 6 [lock], 10 points
Memphis by 10 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 8 [lock], 20 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Boston by 6, 5 points
Memphis by 5, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 20 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 21 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 14 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 12 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Memphis by 8, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|414
|71
|rcade
|372
|88
|NoMich
|367
|65
|Ufez Jones
|365
|71
|Howard_T
|355
|49
|tron7
|345
|55
|bender
|253
|41
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:31 PM - 8 comments
Cleveland by 19
Oklahoma City by 8
Houston by 16
Golden State by 7
Boston by 13
Portland by 8
Cleveland by 12
Boston by 6
Washington by 7
San Antonio by 6
NoMich
SLAM Cleveland by 8 SLAM
Oklahoma City by 6
SLAM Houston by 11 SLAM
Golden State by 9
SLAM Boston by 14 SLAM
Dallas by 4
Cleveland by 5
Boston by 7
Washington by 3
Memphis by 6
bender
This is the first time I've executed a lock-them-all strategy successfully. Only lost one. Thank you, favorites!
posted by rcade at 06:50 PM on January 31
Cleveland by 5 (slam dunk)
Oklahoma City by 8
Atlanta by 3
Golden State by 14 (slam dunk)
Boston by 7 (slam dunk)
Dallas by 4
Cleveland by 17 (slam dunk)
Boston by 2
Washington by 1
San Antonio by 7
Goyoucolts
Tough week, this last. I must do better this week and in the future. There are some good ones to pick, so I will get to it.
Hungry Wolves hunt in Cleveland. Cavaliers have had some problems without J. R. Smith, but Wolves are still learning. Cleveland by 9.
Bulls head for cattle country. They are rounded up and sent to the slaughter house. Oklahoma City by 14. SLAM
Hawks could use Harden's beard for nesting material. Don't worry, James, they don't hava a chance. Houston by 13.
A growing rivalry gets another chapter. Golden state by 8.
Sad to see what was once THE GAME fall to an inconsequential level. Of interest, Celtics and Lakers are currently tied for the most wins by a franchise in NBA history. Boston by 11. SLAM
Mavericks to the Northwest to face a decent, young team. Portland by 12.
Knicks in some disarray will try to showcase 'Melo. Cleveland by 14 SLAM
Super Bowl Sunday matinee. Meeting my son for brunch and the game. Boston by 4.
Cavaliers seem to dominate the TV this week. DC's backcourt can be tough. Cleveland by 6.
Discipline vs dogged defense. This one could set a low scoring mark. San Antonio by 8.
Howard_T
Cleveland by 14 (SLAM)
Oklahoma City by 15 (SLAM)
Houston by 9
Golden State by 19 (SLAM)
Boston by 14 (SLAM)
Dallas by 8
Ufez Jones
Cleveland by 13 <-- dunk
Oklahoma City by 8
Cleveland by 13 <-- dunk
Oklahoma City by 8
Cleveland by 8 - SLAM
Oklahoma City by 7 - SLAM
Houston by 11 - SLAM
Golden State by 11 - SLAM
Boston by 7 - SLAM
Portland by 6
Cleveland by 5
Boston by 7 - SLAM
Washington by 4
San Antonio by 3
tron7