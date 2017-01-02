January 31, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 15: Proud Refugee Luol Deng Edition: There are 10 NBA games on national TV this week, beginning with two Wednesday night on ESPN. Goyoucolts keeps the lead and I climb into a distant second with an 88-point week. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland on ESPN (Wednesday)

Chicago at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Wednesday)

Atlanta at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Thursday)

Los Angeles Lakers at Boston on ESPN (Friday)

Dallas at Portland on ESPN (Friday)

Cleveland at New York on ABC (Saturday)

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston on ABC (Sunday)

Cleveland at Washington on TNT (Monday)

San Antonio at Memphis on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston.

Last Week's Results

Golden State 113, Charlotte 103 (7 < 10 < 13)

Portland 105, Los Angeles Lakers 98 (5 < 7 < 9)

Oklahoma City 109, Dallas 98 (8 < 11 < 14)

Utah 96, Los Angeles Lakers 88 (6 < 8 < 10)

Miami 100, Chicago 88 (8 < 12 < 16)

Golden State 144, Los Angeles Clippers 98 (32 < 46 < 60)

Cleveland 107, Oklahoma City 91 (11 < 16 < 21)

Boston 113, Detroit 109 (3 < 4 < 5)

Memphis 115, Phoenix 96 (13 < 19 < 25)



Player Scores

bender's picks Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 7, 5 points

Boston by 7, 5 points

Memphis by 7, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks Golden State by 15 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 3, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points

Utah by 9 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 2, 0 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 9 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 7, 5 points

Memphis by 7 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points

Utah by 12 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 11 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Boston by 6, 5 points

Memphis by 12, 5 points

NoMich's picks Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 8, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 8, 10 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 9, 5 points

Cleveland by 6, 5 points

Boston by 7, 5 points

Phoenix by 6, 0 points

rcade's picks Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 9 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 19 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 8 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 12 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 6 [lock], 10 points

Memphis by 10 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 8 [lock], 20 points

Chicago by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 6, 5 points

Boston by 6, 5 points

Memphis by 5, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 20 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 21 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 14 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 12 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 15 [lock], 10 points

Memphis by 8, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 414 71 rcade 372 88 NoMich 367 65 Ufez Jones 365 71 Howard_T 355 49 tron7 345 55 bender 253 41

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

