January 11, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 12: Unexcused Absence Edition: Nine national NBA games are on the tube this week, beginning with tonight's doubleheader on ESPN. The battle for first in the Pace Mannion is tightening up, with NoMich now leading by just nine points over Goyoucolts. Any excuse for not making your picks must be signed by a parent.
This Week's Games
Washington at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Cleveland at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)
Chicago at New York on TNT (Thursday)
Detroit at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Boston at Atlanta on ESPN (Friday)
Detroit at Utah on ESPN (Friday)
Chicago at Memphis on ESPN (Sunday)
Cleveland at Golden State on TNT (Monday)
Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, Golden State, Detroit.
Last Week's Results
Houston 118, Oklahoma City 116 (1 < 2 < 3)
San Antonio 127, Denver 99 (20 < 28 < 36)
New York 116, Milwaukee 111 (3 < 5 < 7)
Memphis 128, Golden State 119 (6 < 9 < 12)
Utah 94, Minnesota 92 (1 < 2 < 3)
Los Angeles Lakers 111, Orlando 95 (11 < 16 < 21)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 7, 5 points
Milwaukee by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 4, 5 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 3, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 9, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Oklahoma City by 9, 0 points
San Antonio by 18 [lock], 10 points
New York by 6, 8 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 14 [lock], 16 points
NoMich's picks
Houston by 8, 5 points
San Antonio by 14 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 10 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 6, 5 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 10 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 9, 5 points
Milwaukee by 11, 0 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 6, 5 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 7, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
New York by 6, 8 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 9, 5 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|266
|5
|Goyoucolts
|257
|15
|Ufez Jones
|224
|28
|tron7
|213
|15
|Howard_T
|204
|24
|rcade
|191
|20
|bender
|183
|15
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:06 PM - 9 comments
Boston by 12 <-- dunk
Cleveland by 9
New York by 4
Golden State by 18 <-- dunk
Atlanta by 8
Utah by 11
Chicago by 4
Golden State by 6
Los Angeles Clippers by 8
posted by rcade at 03:00 PM on January 11
Boston by 11 - SLAM
Cleveland by 9
New York by 4
Golden State by 15 - SLAM
Atlanta by 6
Utah by 7 - SLAM
Memphis by 9 - SLAM
Golden State by 7 - SLAM
Los Angeles Clippers by 7 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 03:20 PM on January 11
I will pick tonight's games for now. Have to get dinner going and head out to the game at TD Garden.
Celtics will be sharper after blowing a lead last night. Boston by 12 SLAM
Watch out for this bunch from the Northwest. Portland by 3
Off to watch the back court duel of John Wall vs Isaiah Thomas. Should be fun.
posted by Howard_T at 05:12 PM on January 11
Boston by 16 (SLAM)
Cleveland by 10
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:12 PM on January 11
Chicago by 8
Golden State by 13 (SLAM)
Boston by 16 (SLAM)
Utah by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:26 AM on January 12
Now to continue where I left off. Last night's game featured the 4th quarter Isaiah Thomas show, when Thomas went off for 20 of his 38. He is somehow able to keep his legs late in the game, even on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. In the meantime, Washington seemed to suffer from a case of "4th quarter legs". That is, as the legs get tired, the mid-range and 3-point shots quit falling. It was obvious last night, as Celtics exploded and Wizards fell flat. One final note, the referees were calling very little of the incidental contact last night, including more than a few occasions when players from both teams were hit pretty hard on shot attempts in the paint. It led to some confrontation, and at the end of the game Jay Crowder and John Wall were "engaging in a little trash talk", according to Wall. At one point Crowder had his finger on Wall's nose, thereby disregarding the wisdom that you can pick your nose and you can pick your friends, but you can't pick your friend's nose.
On with the picks:
Which locker room will Derek Rose show up in? New York by 6
Engine don't run good when the Pistons got no rings. Golden State by 14 SLAM
Return of the Native (apology to Thomas Hardy for stealing his title) Horford leads Boston by 9
The trip will not be too great for Pistons. Back-to-back trying to keep up with Jazz. Utah by 10.
Sounds like Wall Street with the Bulls vs the Bears (Grizzlies). Market is down. Memphis by 8.
Neither of these two is playing to full potential. I'll go with the homers. Golden State by 7.
Inclement weather vs the fast sailing ships. They will survive the thunder. LA Clippers by 5.
posted by Howard_T at 03:27 PM on January 12
Chicago by 7
Golden State by 18 (slam dunk)
Boston by 9 (slam dunk)
Utah by 4
Memphis by 6
Golden State by 3 (slam dunk)
Oklahoma City by 1
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:54 PM on January 12
Well damn, this is Thursday, not Wednesday.
Washington at Boston
Cleveland at Portland
Chicago by 14
Golden State by 18
Atlanta by 8
Utah by 12
Memphis by 8
Golden State by 8
Los Angeles Clippers by 8
posted by NoMich at 08:35 PM on January 12
Boston by 7
Cleveland by 5
Chicago by 4
LOCK Golden State by 17 LOCK
LOCK Atlanta by 7 LOCK
Utah by 6
Memphis by 7
Golden State by 4
Oklahoma City by 5
posted by bender at 01:24 PM on January 11