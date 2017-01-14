January 11, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 12: Unexcused Absence Edition: Nine national NBA games are on the tube this week, beginning with tonight's doubleheader on ESPN. The battle for first in the Pace Mannion is tightening up, with NoMich now leading by just nine points over Goyoucolts. Any excuse for not making your picks must be signed by a parent.

This Week's Games

Washington at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Cleveland at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)

Chicago at New York on TNT (Thursday)

Detroit at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Boston at Atlanta on ESPN (Friday)

Detroit at Utah on ESPN (Friday)

Chicago at Memphis on ESPN (Sunday)

Cleveland at Golden State on TNT (Monday)

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, Golden State, Detroit.

Last Week's Results

Houston 118, Oklahoma City 116 (1 < 2 < 3)

San Antonio 127, Denver 99 (20 < 28 < 36)

New York 116, Milwaukee 111 (3 < 5 < 7)

Memphis 128, Golden State 119 (6 < 9 < 12)

Utah 94, Minnesota 92 (1 < 2 < 3)

Los Angeles Lakers 111, Orlando 95 (11 < 16 < 21)



Player Scores

bender's picks Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 7, 5 points

Milwaukee by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 4, 5 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 3, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 9, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Oklahoma City by 9, 0 points

San Antonio by 18 [lock], 10 points

New York by 6, 8 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 14 [lock], 16 points

NoMich's picks Houston by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 14 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 10 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 15 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 6, 5 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 5, 5 points

rcade's picks Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 10 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 9, 5 points

Milwaukee by 11, 0 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 6, 5 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 7, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points

New York by 6, 8 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 9, 5 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 9 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 266 5 Goyoucolts 257 15 Ufez Jones 224 28 tron7 213 15 Howard_T 204 24 rcade 191 20 bender 183 15

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

