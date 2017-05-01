January 04, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 11: Nick Young Dance Party Edition: There are six games to pick this week, beginning with two on Thursday night. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich keeps first but Goyoucolts gets five points closer in second. Tron7 stays in third. Ufez Jones and HowardT win the week with 18. Make your selections.
This Week's Games
Oklahoma City at Houston on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at Denver on TNT (Thursday)
New York at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)
Memphis at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)
Utah at Memphis on NBATV (Saturday)
Orlando at Los Angeles Lakers on NONE (Saturday)
Teams playing more than once: Memphis.
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 124, Boston 118 (4 < 6 < 8)
Dallas 101, Los Angeles Lakers 89 (8 < 12 < 16)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 3, 0 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 3, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Cleveland by 16 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 6, 10 points
Dallas by 8, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 13, 5 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 16 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 10, 5 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 8, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 11 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 8, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|261
|10
|Goyoucolts
|242
|15
|tron7
|198
|5
|Ufez Jones
|196
|18
|Howard_T
|180
|18
|rcade
|171
|-5
|bender
|168
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
I think you got the scores wrong, rcade. Dallas beat the Lakers last Thursday, and Cleveland beat the Celtics.
Yeah, you've got the scores of the Celtics-Utah game and the Lakers-Memphis game from last night.
Houston by 7 (slam dunk)
San Antonio by 11 (slam dunk)
Milwaukee by 5
Golden State by 14 (slam dunk)
Memphis by 6
Los Angeles Lakers by 9
Oops! I was doing much better with the wrong scores, too.
A little bit of progress last week. We've crawled out of the cellar and have put a couple of competitors behind us. Now we have to keep grinding and perhaps emulate the Celtics' Isaiah Thomas in the 4th quarter. Saw him against Utah last night, and he is truly incredible.
James Harden vs Russell Westbrook. I'd love to see this one. Oklahoma City by 9.
Popovich takes his gang to Denver. Nuggets do not prosper. San Antonio by 18 SLAM
Porzingis shows some flaws. Can the man with the strange name stop him? New York by 6
Grinders vs relentless offense. Golden State by 10 SLAM
A pair of defensive juggernauts here. Look for a total score less than 190. Memphis by 4
Nothing to comment on here. Los Angeles (Purple & Gold) by 14 SLAM
I got the post up too late for everyone to fairly pick Wednesday night's two ESPN games, so I added a Saturday Utah/Memphis game on NBA TV and an Orlando/LA Lakers game later that night. Sorry for the delay.
