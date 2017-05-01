January 04, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 11: Nick Young Dance Party Edition: There are six games to pick this week, beginning with two on Thursday night. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich keeps first but Goyoucolts gets five points closer in second. Tron7 stays in third. Ufez Jones and HowardT win the week with 18. Make your selections.

This Week's Games

Oklahoma City at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at Denver on TNT (Thursday)

New York at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)

Memphis at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)

Utah at Memphis on NBATV (Saturday)

Orlando at Los Angeles Lakers on NONE (Saturday)



Teams playing more than once: Memphis.

Last Week's Results

Cleveland 124, Boston 118 (4 < 6 < 8)

Dallas 101, Los Angeles Lakers 89 (8 < 12 < 16)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 3, 0 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 3, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Cleveland by 16 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 6, 10 points

Dallas by 8, 8 points

NoMich's picks Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 13, 5 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 16 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Cleveland by 10, 5 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 8, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 11 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 8, 8 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 261 10 Goyoucolts 242 15 tron7 198 5 Ufez Jones 196 18 Howard_T 180 18 rcade 171 -5 bender 168 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:19 PM - 5 comments