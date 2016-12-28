December 27, 2016

NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: George Karl's Distracting Posse Edition: There are only two national NBA games this week, both on Thursday, with Boston at Cleveland and Dallas at the Los Angeles Lakers. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich retakes the lead from Goyoucolts by 24 points. HowardT wins the week with 55 points. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Boston at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)

Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers on TNT (Thursday)



Last Week's Results

Boston 109, Indiana 102 (5 < 7 < 9)

Los Angeles Clippers 106, San Antonio 101 (3 < 5 < 7)

Boston 119, New York 114 (3 < 5 < 7)

Cleveland 109, Golden State 108 (1 < 1 < 1)

San Antonio 119, Chicago 100 (13 < 19 < 25)

Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 100 (8 < 12 < 16)

Los Angeles Lakers 111, Los Angeles Clippers 102 (6 < 9 < 12)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 1, 5 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 1, 5 points

New York by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 4, 5 points

San Antonio by 13 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 15 [lock], 16 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 6, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Boston by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 5, 0 points

San Antonio by 8 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 1, 0 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 8 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks Boston by 8, 8 points

San Antonio by 5, 0 points

Boston by 6 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 4, 5 points

San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 16 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 11, 0 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 9, 8 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 7, 8 points

Boston by 7, 8 points

Golden State by 6, 0 points

San Antonio by 10, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 20 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 14 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Indiana by 10, 0 points

San Antonio by 6, 0 points

New York by 13 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 5, 5 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 0 points

tron7's picks Boston by 7, 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 10 points

New York by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 5, 0 points

San Antonio by 9 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 11 [lock], 16 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 13 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 11, 5 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 5, 5 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 9, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 251 39 Goyoucolts 227 5 tron7 193 36 Ufez Jones 178 30 rcade 176 10 bender 168 47 Howard_T 162 55

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:01 PM - 2 comments