December 27, 2016

NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: George Karl's Distracting Posse Edition: There are only two national NBA games this week, both on Thursday, with Boston at Cleveland and Dallas at the Los Angeles Lakers. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich retakes the lead from Goyoucolts by 24 points. HowardT wins the week with 55 points. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Boston at Cleveland on TNT (Thursday)
Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers on TNT (Thursday)
Last Week's Results
Boston 109, Indiana 102 (5 < 7 < 9)
Los Angeles Clippers 106, San Antonio 101 (3 < 5 < 7)
Boston 119, New York 114 (3 < 5 < 7)
Cleveland 109, Golden State 108 (1 < 1 < 1)
San Antonio 119, Chicago 100 (13 < 19 < 25)
Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 100 (8 < 12 < 16)
Los Angeles Lakers 111, Los Angeles Clippers 102 (6 < 9 < 12)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 1, 5 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 1, 5 points
New York by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 5 points
San Antonio by 13 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 15 [lock], 16 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 6, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Boston by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 5, 0 points
San Antonio by 8 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 1, 0 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 8 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Boston by 8, 8 points
San Antonio by 5, 0 points
Boston by 6 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 4, 5 points
San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 14 [lock], 16 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 11, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 9, 8 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 7, 8 points
Boston by 7, 8 points
Golden State by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 10, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], 20 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 14 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Indiana by 10, 0 points
San Antonio by 6, 0 points
New York by 13 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 0 points
tron7's picks
Boston by 7, 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 10 points
New York by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 5, 0 points
San Antonio by 9 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 11 [lock], 16 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 13 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 11, 5 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 9, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|251
|39
|Goyoucolts
|227
|5
|tron7
|193
|36
|Ufez Jones
|178
|30
|rcade
|176
|10
|bender
|168
|47
|Howard_T
|162
|55
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Cleveland by 16 (slam dunk)
Dallas by 3
posted by Goyoucolts at 03:55 PM on December 27
Slowly we crawl toward the door from the cellar. With a limited number of picks we likely won't make it out of the Costanza position this week, but perhaps we can close a little bit. Neither game looks to be so predictable to select as a slam. We'll just take them on their merit and hope we are right.
In their usual style, Celtics keep it close, but in the end... Cleveland by 6
Dallas seems to be a bit underachieving, and Lakers are a talented but young team. Dallas by 8.
posted by Howard_T at 03:25 PM on December 27