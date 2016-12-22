December 22, 2016

NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: Craig Sager Memorial Edition: There are two NBA games on national TV tonight followed by another five on Christmas Day. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Goyoucolts takes the lead from NoMich, winning the week with 68 points. Make your picks and wear the loudest clothes you own.
This Week's Games
Boston at Indiana on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Thursday)
Boston at New York on ESPN (Sunday)
Golden State at Cleveland on ABC (Sunday)
Chicago at San Antonio on ABC (Sunday)
Minnesota at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Sunday)
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Boston, Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio.
Last Week's Results
Minnesota 99, Chicago 94 (3 < 5 < 7)
Portland 114, Oklahoma City 95 (13 < 19 < 25)
Miami 95, Indiana 89 (4 < 6 < 8)
San Antonio 108, Boston 101 (5 < 7 < 9)
Milwaukee 108, Chicago 97 (8 < 11 < 14)
Golden State 103, New York 90 (9 < 13 < 17)
Los Angeles Lakers 100, Philadelphia 89 (8 < 11 < 14)
Utah 103, Dallas 100 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Chicago by 7 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points
Indiana by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 3, 5 points
Golden State by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Utah by 8 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Minnesota by 3, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
San Antonio by 9 [lock], 16 points
Milwaukee by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 2, 5 points
Utah by 8 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Chicago by 9 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 6, 5 points
Indiana by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 10, 5 points
Chicago by 12 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 11, 10 points
Utah by 15 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Chicago by 12 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
Indiana by 8, 0 points
San Antonio by 9, 8 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 8 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 14 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 8, 5 points
Milwaukee by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 8, 8 points
Utah by 17 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Chicago by 10 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Miami by 5, 8 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 3, 5 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Utah by 11 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 7, 5 points
Indiana by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 12, 5 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 20 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 12 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 9, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|222
|68
|NoMich
|212
|40
|rcade
|166
|28
|tron7
|157
|39
|Ufez Jones
|148
|21
|bender
|121
|20
|Howard_T
|107
|20
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Boston by 9
Los Angeles Clippers by 7
Boston by 7
Golden State by 6
San Antonio by 10
Oklahoma City by 12
Los Angeles Clippers by 14
posted by NoMich at 11:27 AM on December 22
Boston by 1
Los Angeles Clippers by 1
New York by 4
Cleveland by 4
SLAM San Antonio by 13 SLAM
SLAM Oklahoma City by 15 SLAM
Los Angeles Clippers by 6
posted by bender at 01:00 PM on December 22
Busy night tonight. Let me get tonight's games done, and I will check back later.
The team is finally healthy, Boston by 8 No Blake Griffin for this one (I think), San Antonio by 5
posted by Howard_T at 06:22 PM on December 22
Boston by 11
Spurs by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:56 PM on December 22
Boston by 7
Los Angeles Clippers by 5
New York by 7
Golden State by 5
San Antonio by 9 - SLAM
Oklahoma City By 11 - SLAM
Los Angeles Clippers by 13 -SLAM
posted by tron7 at 07:21 PM on December 22
Indiana by 10
San Antonio by 6
posted by rcade at 07:56 PM on December 22
How dare you, Goyoucolts! Have you no scruples?!
posted by NoMich at 11:24 AM on December 22