December 22, 2016

NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: Craig Sager Memorial Edition: There are two NBA games on national TV tonight followed by another five on Christmas Day. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Goyoucolts takes the lead from NoMich, winning the week with 68 points. Make your picks and wear the loudest clothes you own.

This Week's Games

Boston at Indiana on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Thursday)

Boston at New York on ESPN (Sunday)

Golden State at Cleveland on ABC (Sunday)

Chicago at San Antonio on ABC (Sunday)

Minnesota at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Sunday)

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Boston, Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio.

Last Week's Results

Minnesota 99, Chicago 94 (3 < 5 < 7)

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 95 (13 < 19 < 25)

Miami 95, Indiana 89 (4 < 6 < 8)

San Antonio 108, Boston 101 (5 < 7 < 9)

Milwaukee 108, Chicago 97 (8 < 11 < 14)

Golden State 103, New York 90 (9 < 13 < 17)

Los Angeles Lakers 100, Philadelphia 89 (8 < 11 < 14)

Utah 103, Dallas 100 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

bender's picks Chicago by 7 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points

Indiana by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 3, 5 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Utah by 8 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Minnesota by 3, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points

Miami by 4, 8 points

San Antonio by 9 [lock], 16 points

Milwaukee by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 2, 5 points

Utah by 8 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Chicago by 9 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 6, 5 points

Indiana by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 10, 5 points

Chicago by 12 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 11, 10 points

Utah by 15 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Chicago by 12 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

Indiana by 8, 0 points

San Antonio by 9, 8 points

Chicago by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 8 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 14 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 8, 5 points

Milwaukee by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 8, 8 points

Utah by 17 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Chicago by 10 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Miami by 5, 8 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 3, 5 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Utah by 11 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 7, 5 points

Indiana by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 12, 5 points

Chicago by 8 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 20 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 12 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 9, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 222 68 NoMich 212 40 rcade 166 28 tron7 157 39 Ufez Jones 148 21 bender 121 20 Howard_T 107 20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:07 AM - 7 comments