December 12, 2016

NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: Last-Place Dallas Mavericks Edition: The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em begins a day earlier than usual this week, with two ESPN games on Tuesday night. With 8 games on the schedule it's a good chance to gain some ground. In our Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich stays in first at 172, Goyoucolts shaves another 5 points off the lead at 154 and I'm third at 138. Bender wins the week with 32. Make your picks and enjoy the first national game of the 5-18 Mavericks (sigh).
This Week's Games
Minnesota at Chicago on ESPN (Tuesday)
Oklahoma City at Portland on ESPN (Tuesday)
Indiana at Miami on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at San Antonio on ESPN (Wednesday)
Chicago at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)
New York at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)
Dallas at Utah on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Chicago.
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 126, New York 94 (22 < 32 < 42)
Golden State 115, Los Angeles Clippers 98 (12 < 17 < 22)
Toronto 124, Minnesota 110 (10 < 14 < 18)
Chicago 95, San Antonio 91 (3 < 4 < 5)
Houston 102, Oklahoma City 99 (2 < 3 < 4)
Phoenix 119, Los Angeles Lakers 115 (3 < 4 < 5)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
Golden State by 3, 5 points
Toronto by 17 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Houston by 4, 8 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 8 [lock], -10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Cleveland by 17 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 9, 5 points
Toronto by 3, 5 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 4, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 4, 0 points
Toronto by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 10 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 10, 0 points
NoMich's picks
New York by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Toronto by 14 [lock], 20 points
San Antonio by 6, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 9, 0 points
Chicago by 4, 10 points
Oklahoma City by 10, 0 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 12, 0 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 6, 5 points
Toronto by 10 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 4, 10 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 9 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 10, 5 points
Toronto by 15 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 9, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Los Angeles Lakers by 15 [lock], -10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|172
|25
|Goyoucolts
|154
|30
|rcade
|138
|25
|Ufez Jones
|127
|21
|tron7
|118
|26
|bender
|101
|32
|Howard_T
|87
|-5
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:27 PM - 10 comments
Again, the power of the lock. Without the 20 points from my one and only locked game, I would've scored a lot less than what I did.
posted by NoMich at 12:52 PM on December 12
Chicago by 12
Oklahoma City by 8
Indiana by 8
San Antonio by 9
Chicago by 6
Golden State by 12
Los Angeles Lakers by 8
Utah by 14
posted by NoMich at 12:55 PM on December 12
Chicago by 10 - SLAM
Oklahoma City by 6
Miami by 5
San Antonio by 11 - SLAM
Milwaukee by 3
Golden State by 14 - SLAM
Philadelphia by 7
Utah by 11 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 05:17 PM on December 12
SLAM Chicago by 7 SLAM
Oklahoma City by 3
Indiana by 7
SLAM San Antonio by 12 SLAM
Milwaukee by 3
Golden State by 6
Philadelphia by 5
SLAM Utah by 8 SLAM
posted by bender at 09:52 AM on December 13
Chicago by 14 (Tuesday) (slam)
Portland by 7 (Tuesday)
Indiana by 10 (Wednesday) (slam)
San Antonio by 12 (Wednesday)
Chicago by 8 (Thursday)
Golden State by 13 (Thursday) (slam)
Los Angeles Lakers by 12 (Friday) (slam)
Utah by 9 (Friday)
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:29 PM on December 13
Chicago by 13 <-- dunk
Portland by 8
posted by rcade at 06:00 PM on December 13
Ah yes. From the penthouse to the outhouse. Why does the NBA hate me? Why do the teams see my picks and deliberately play well or poorly, as required to mess me up? It's a vast
right wing point guard conspiracy. We will overcome this.
Chicago by 9
Portland by 6
Indiana by 7
San Antonio by 10
Chicago by 12 SLAM
Golden State by 18 SLAM
Los Angeles by 11
Utah by 15 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 06:06 PM on December 13
Minnesota by 3
Oklahoma City by 7
Miami by 4
San Antonio by 9 (slam dunk)
Milwaukee by 6
Golden State by 16 (slam dunk)
Los Angeles Lakers by 2
Utah by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by Goyoucolts at 08:02 PM on December 13
Milwaukee by 6
Golden State by 18 <-- dunk
Los Angeles Lakers by 8
Utah by 17 <-- dunk
posted by rcade at 05:04 PM on December 15
I've added last week's score for Bender, who deserves special recognition for honesty. That week was a crushing -20.
posted by rcade at 12:34 PM on December 12