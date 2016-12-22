December 12, 2016

NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: Last-Place Dallas Mavericks Edition: The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em begins a day earlier than usual this week, with two ESPN games on Tuesday night. With 8 games on the schedule it's a good chance to gain some ground. In our Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich stays in first at 172, Goyoucolts shaves another 5 points off the lead at 154 and I'm third at 138. Bender wins the week with 32. Make your picks and enjoy the first national game of the 5-18 Mavericks (sigh).

This Week's Games

Minnesota at Chicago on ESPN (Tuesday)

Oklahoma City at Portland on ESPN (Tuesday)

Indiana at Miami on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at San Antonio on ESPN (Wednesday)

Chicago at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)

New York at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)

Dallas at Utah on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Chicago.

Last Week's Results

Cleveland 126, New York 94 (22 < 32 < 42)

Golden State 115, Los Angeles Clippers 98 (12 < 17 < 22)

Toronto 124, Minnesota 110 (10 < 14 < 18)

Chicago 95, San Antonio 91 (3 < 4 < 5)

Houston 102, Oklahoma City 99 (2 < 3 < 4)

Phoenix 119, Los Angeles Lakers 115 (3 < 4 < 5)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 5, 5 points

Golden State by 3, 5 points

Toronto by 17 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

Houston by 4, 8 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 8 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Cleveland by 17 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 9, 5 points

Toronto by 3, 5 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 4, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 6, 5 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 4, 0 points

Toronto by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 10 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 10, 0 points

NoMich's picks New York by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Toronto by 14 [lock], 20 points

San Antonio by 6, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 9, 0 points

Chicago by 4, 10 points

Oklahoma City by 10, 0 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 12, 0 points

tron7's picks Cleveland by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

Toronto by 10 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 4, 10 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 9 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 12 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 10, 5 points

Toronto by 15 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 9, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 15 [lock], -10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 172 25 Goyoucolts 154 30 rcade 138 25 Ufez Jones 127 21 tron7 118 26 bender 101 32 Howard_T 87 -5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

