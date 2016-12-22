December 06, 2016

NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: 60 Points in 29 Minutes Edition: There are six games this week in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, starting with Cleveland's visit to New York tomorrow night. There's lots of variety with 12 teams in 6 games, including Phoenix in its first national TV game of the season. NoMich wins the week and has a 23-point lead in first place. Goyoucolts climbs into second and Rcade third. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Cleveland at New York on ESPN (Wednesday)
Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Minnesota at Toronto on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at Chicago on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)
Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN (Friday)
Last Week's Results
Los Angeles Clippers 113, Cleveland 94 (13 < 19 < 25)
Houston 132, Golden State 127 (3 < 5 < 7)
Chicago 111, Cleveland 105 (4 < 6 < 8)
Houston 128, Denver 110 (13 < 18 < 23)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 5, 0 points
Denver by 4, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Los Angeles Clippers by 1, 5 points
Houston by 5, 10 points
Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 10, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 5, 8 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 12, 5 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 6, 10 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Denver by 9, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|147
|18
|Goyoucolts
|124
|15
|rcade
|113
|5
|Ufez Jones
|106
|-10
|tron7
|92
|0
|Howard_T
|92
|-5
|bender
|69
|-20
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:04 PM - 10 comments
Ouch!
posted by rcade at 01:10 PM on December 06
New York by 6
Golden State by 7
Toronto by 14
San Antonio by 6
Oklahoma City by 6
Los Angeles Lakers by 8
posted by NoMich at 01:11 PM on December 06
Cleveland by 7
Golden State by 6
Toronto by 10 - SLAM
Chicago by 4
Oklahoma City by 7
Los Angeles Lakers by 9 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 03:46 PM on December 06
I had picks posted for last week:
SLAM Cleveland by 9 SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 10 SLAM
Cleveland by 5
Denver by 4
Ouch! Not that they do anything but shore up my last place standing...
posted by bender at 04:45 PM on December 06
For this week:
Cleveland by 5
Golden State by 3
SLAM Toronto by 17 SLAM
Chicago by 3
Houston by 4
SLAM Los Angeles Lakers by 8 SLAM
posted by bender at 07:47 PM on December 06
It wasn't even a full moon last week. Wha hoppen?
I spent a lovely 2 1/2 hours this afternoon with the 'phone on speaker waiting for a human so I could complete my annual enrollment for Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug insurance. You young whippersnappers just don't know what you are in for. The tech part went easily. Found the plans, put them into the electronic shopping cart, filled out the questionnaire, and hit Submit. Then the site told me I needed to call and make a "voice signature". I called, thinking it would be just a few minutes. Yeah, right. Had to listen to the agent repeat a several paragraph agreement containing many multi-syllable tongue twisters that she had no end of problems with, then had to swear on the life of my only child that I had filled out the questionnaire honestly. Such a fun day.
Maybe the picks will be easier, but Cleveland will not be staying in a Trump hotel in NYC, the Clippers have started to take Doc Rivers seriously, Russel Westbrook is on a tear, and the Lakers have enough players that they can give you a game. here goes:
Cleveland by 6
Los Angeles Clippers by 4
Toronto by 9 SLAM
San Antonio by 10 SLAM
Oklahoma City by 12 SLAM
Los Angeles Lakers by 10
posted by Howard_T at 09:58 PM on December 06
Cleveland by 17 (SUUUUUUPER SLAM)
Golden State by 9 (Slam Dunk)
Toronto by 3
San Antonio by 7
Houston by 11 (Slam Dunk)
Los Angeles Lakers by 4
posted by Goyoucolts at 10:39 PM on December 06
Oh boy, a negative week!
CLE by 12 (slam)
GSW by 10
TOR by 15 (slam)
SAS by 9
OKC by 6
LAL by 15 (slam)
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:05 PM on December 07
Cleveland by 13 <-- slam
Golden State by 6
Minnesota by 9
Chicago by 4
Oklahoma City by 10
Los Angeles Lakers by 12
posted by rcade at 07:25 PM on December 07
Wow, look at the power of the lock. rcade got three of the four games correct last week, but the one he got wrong was the only one he locked. Therefore, only five net points.
posted by NoMich at 01:07 PM on December 06