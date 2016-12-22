December 06, 2016

NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: 60 Points in 29 Minutes Edition: There are six games this week in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, starting with Cleveland's visit to New York tomorrow night. There's lots of variety with 12 teams in 6 games, including Phoenix in its first national TV game of the season. NoMich wins the week and has a 23-point lead in first place. Goyoucolts climbs into second and Rcade third. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Cleveland at New York on ESPN (Wednesday)

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Minnesota at Toronto on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at Chicago on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)

Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN (Friday)



Last Week's Results

Los Angeles Clippers 113, Cleveland 94 (13 < 19 < 25)

Houston 132, Golden State 127 (3 < 5 < 7)

Chicago 111, Cleveland 105 (4 < 6 < 8)

Houston 128, Denver 110 (13 < 18 < 23)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 5, 0 points

Denver by 4, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Los Angeles Clippers by 1, 5 points

Houston by 5, 10 points

Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 10, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

NoMich's picks Cleveland by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 5, 8 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 12, 5 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

tron7's picks Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 6, 10 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Denver by 9, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 147 18 Goyoucolts 124 15 rcade 113 5 Ufez Jones 106 -10 tron7 92 0 Howard_T 92 -5 bender 69 -20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:04 PM - 10 comments