December 05, 2016

Three conference champions and Ohio State walk into a stadium...: The college football playoff is set, with the SEC, ACC, and Pac-12 represented by the winners of their championship games; the Big 12 not represented at all because they don't have a championship game; and the B1G represented by a team that wasn't in its championship game. Alabama will face Washington in the Peach Bowl, while Clemson and Ohio State will face off in the Fiesta Bowl for the right to get ritually murdered by Nick Saban.

posted by Etrigan to football at 11:31 AM - 6 comments