May 20, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights Advance to Stanley Cup Final: The Vegas Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, becoming only the second expansion team to do that after the St. Louis Blues in 1968. Vegas defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in their series with a final 2-1 victory Sunday.
Good for them. It's a pretty damned amazing feat.
It must be pointed out that the St Louis Blues advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season was a *much* easier road than Vegas'. In 1967-68, all of the Original Six franchises were in the East and all of the expansion franchises in the West. So yeah, good for the Blues and all, but Vegas had to actually play established franchises during the playoffs this season.
posted by NoMich at 06:52 PM on May 20