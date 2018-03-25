March 21, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 23: 140 to 79 Edition: With four weeks left in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich is making us look like Memphis and has an 82-point lead. Goyoucolts wins the week with 84. There are five games on NBA TV to pick this week, beginning tonight with the Fried Chicken Globs visiting the Prestidigitators. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Denver at Washington on NBA TV (Friday)
Boston at Portland on NBA TV (Friday)
New Orleans at Houston on NBA TV (Saturday)
New York at Washington on NBA TV (Sunday)
Utah at Golden State on NBA TV (Sunday)

Teams playing more than once: Washington.

Last Week's Results

Oklahoma City 121, L.A. Clippers 113 (6 < 8 < 10)
Miami 92, L.A. Lakers 91 (1 < 1 < 1)
Washington 109, Indiana 102 (5 < 7 < 9)
San Antonio 117, Minnesota 101 (11 < 16 < 21)
Houston 129, Minnesota 120 (6 < 9 < 12)
Portland 122, L.A. Clippers 109 (9 < 13 < 17)
Cleveland 124, Milwaukee 117 (5 < 7 < 9)
San Antonio 89, Golden State 75 (10 < 14 < 18)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Oklahoma City by 6, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
Washington by 9 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 13 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 7, 10 points
Golden State by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Washington by 2, 5 points
San Antonio by 4, 5 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 12 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 6 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 1, 5 points

Howard_T's picks

Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 11, 0 points
Washington by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 8, 0 points
Houston by 14, 5 points
Portland by 3, 5 points
Cleveland by 9, 8 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks

Oklahoma City by 8, 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points
Indiana by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 6, 5 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 8, 5 points
Cleveland by 8, 8 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks

Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points
Miami by 12 [lock], 10 points

scooby10672's picks

L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points
Houston by 3 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 2 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 4 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 2 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 13, 0 points
Washington by 9, 8 points
San Antonio by 4, 5 points
Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 14 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 7, 10 points
Golden State by 10, 0 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
NoMich61734
Ufez Jones53557
Howard_T52521
Goyoucolts50184
rcade49318
scooby1067245720
bender42224
tron7443

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:43 PM - 7 comments

Oh look, I finally won a week!

Denver by 10 on NBA TV (Friday) (slam)

Portland by 9 on NBA TV (Friday) (slam)

Houston by 7 on NBA TV (Saturday) (slam)

Washington by 8 on NBA TV (Sunday)

Utah by 10 on NBA TV (Sunday)

posted by Goyoucolts at 12:53 PM on March 23

Four weeks gives me plenty of time to give this one away, especially if goyoucolts is going to keep scoring 80+ a week.

FRIDAY
Washington by 8
Portland by 8

SATURDAY
Houston by 8
Washington by 14 -- dunk

SUNDAY
Golden State by 8

posted by NoMich at 01:16 PM on March 23

SLAM Washington by 12 (Friday) SLAM
Boston by 5 (Friday)
SLAM Houston by 13 (Saturday) SLAM
SLAM Washington by 8 (Sunday) SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 9 (Sunday) SLAM

posted by bender at 02:42 PM on March 23

I seem to be replicating the team I follow closely, winning once in a while, but generally in a decline. Like my Celtics, I will play hard and see what happens. The picks:

Friday, Mar 23:

Washington by 11 SLAM
Portland by 9 SLAM Surgery for Kyrie. Ouch

Saturday, Mar 24:

Houston by 6

Sunday, Mar 25:

Washington by 21 SLAM
Golden State by 8

posted by Howard_T at 03:50 PM on March 23

Friday:
WAS by 12 (SLAM)
PDX by 9

Saturday:
HOU by 15 (SLAM)

Sunday:
WAS by 16 (SLAM)
UTA by 10

posted by Ufez Jones at 06:15 PM on March 23

Friday
Wash by 5 SLAM
Port by 5

posted by scooby10672 at 07:02 PM on March 23

Washington by 4
Portland by 8
Houston by 14 <-- dunk
Washington by 13 <-- dunk
Utah by 6

posted by rcade at 08:24 PM on March 23

