March 21, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 23: 140 to 79 Edition: With four weeks left in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich is making us look like Memphis and has an 82-point lead. Goyoucolts wins the week with 84. There are five games on NBA TV to pick this week, beginning tonight with the Fried Chicken Globs visiting the Prestidigitators. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Denver at Washington on NBA TV (Friday)

Boston at Portland on NBA TV (Friday)

New Orleans at Houston on NBA TV (Saturday)

New York at Washington on NBA TV (Sunday)

Utah at Golden State on NBA TV (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Washington.

Last Week's Results

Oklahoma City 121, L.A. Clippers 113 (6 < 8 < 10)

Miami 92, L.A. Lakers 91 (1 < 1 < 1)

Washington 109, Indiana 102 (5 < 7 < 9)

San Antonio 117, Minnesota 101 (11 < 16 < 21)

Houston 129, Minnesota 120 (6 < 9 < 12)

Portland 122, L.A. Clippers 109 (9 < 13 < 17)

Cleveland 124, Milwaukee 117 (5 < 7 < 9)

San Antonio 89, Golden State 75 (10 < 14 < 18)



Player Scores

bender's picks Oklahoma City by 6, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points

Washington by 9 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 13 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 7, 10 points

Golden State by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Washington by 2, 5 points

San Antonio by 4, 5 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 12 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 6 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 1, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 11, 0 points

Washington by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 8, 0 points

Houston by 14, 5 points

Portland by 3, 5 points

Cleveland by 9, 8 points

Golden State by 15 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks Oklahoma City by 8, 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points

Indiana by 6, 0 points

San Antonio by 6, 5 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 8, 5 points

Cleveland by 8, 8 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points

Miami by 12 [lock], 10 points

scooby10672's picks L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points

Houston by 3 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 2 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 4 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 2 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 13, 0 points

Washington by 9, 8 points

San Antonio by 4, 5 points

Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 14 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 7, 10 points

Golden State by 10, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 617 34 Ufez Jones 535 57 Howard_T 525 21 Goyoucolts 501 84 rcade 493 18 scooby10672 457 20 bender 422 24 tron7 443

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:43 PM - 7 comments