March 21, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 23: 140 to 79 Edition: With four weeks left in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich is making us look like Memphis and has an 82-point lead. Goyoucolts wins the week with 84. There are five games on NBA TV to pick this week, beginning tonight with the Fried Chicken Globs visiting the Prestidigitators. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Denver at Washington on NBA TV (Friday)
Boston at Portland on NBA TV (Friday)
New Orleans at Houston on NBA TV (Saturday)
New York at Washington on NBA TV (Sunday)
Utah at Golden State on NBA TV (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Washington.
Last Week's Results
Oklahoma City 121, L.A. Clippers 113 (6 < 8 < 10)
Miami 92, L.A. Lakers 91 (1 < 1 < 1)
Washington 109, Indiana 102 (5 < 7 < 9)
San Antonio 117, Minnesota 101 (11 < 16 < 21)
Houston 129, Minnesota 120 (6 < 9 < 12)
Portland 122, L.A. Clippers 109 (9 < 13 < 17)
Cleveland 124, Milwaukee 117 (5 < 7 < 9)
San Antonio 89, Golden State 75 (10 < 14 < 18)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Oklahoma City by 6, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
Washington by 9 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 13 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 7, 10 points
Golden State by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Washington by 2, 5 points
San Antonio by 4, 5 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 12 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 6 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 1, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 11, 0 points
Washington by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 8, 0 points
Houston by 14, 5 points
Portland by 3, 5 points
Cleveland by 9, 8 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Oklahoma City by 8, 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points
Indiana by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 6, 5 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 8, 5 points
Cleveland by 8, 8 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Oklahoma City by 9, 8 points
Miami by 12 [lock], 10 points
scooby10672's picks
L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points
Houston by 3 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 2 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 4 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 2 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 13, 0 points
Washington by 9, 8 points
San Antonio by 4, 5 points
Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 14 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 7, 10 points
Golden State by 10, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|617
|34
|Ufez Jones
|535
|57
|Howard_T
|525
|21
|Goyoucolts
|501
|84
|rcade
|493
|18
|scooby10672
|457
|20
|bender
|422
|24
|tron7
|443
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:43 PM - 7 comments
Four weeks gives me plenty of time to give this one away, especially if goyoucolts is going to keep scoring 80+ a week.
FRIDAY
Washington by 8
Portland by 8
SATURDAY
Houston by 8
Washington by 14 -- dunk
SUNDAY
Golden State by 8
posted by NoMich at 01:16 PM on March 23
SLAM Washington by 12 (Friday) SLAM
Boston by 5 (Friday)
SLAM Houston by 13 (Saturday) SLAM
SLAM Washington by 8 (Sunday) SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 9 (Sunday) SLAM
posted by bender at 02:42 PM on March 23
I seem to be replicating the team I follow closely, winning once in a while, but generally in a decline. Like my Celtics, I will play hard and see what happens. The picks:
Friday, Mar 23:
Washington by 11 SLAM
Portland by 9 SLAM Surgery for Kyrie. Ouch
Saturday, Mar 24:
Houston by 6
Sunday, Mar 25:
Washington by 21 SLAM
Golden State by 8
posted by Howard_T at 03:50 PM on March 23
Friday:
WAS by 12 (SLAM)
PDX by 9
Saturday:
HOU by 15 (SLAM)
Sunday:
WAS by 16 (SLAM)
UTA by 10
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:15 PM on March 23
Friday
Wash by 5 SLAM
Port by 5
posted by scooby10672 at 07:02 PM on March 23
Washington by 4
Portland by 8
Houston by 14 <-- dunk
Washington by 13 <-- dunk
Utah by 6
posted by rcade at 08:24 PM on March 23
Oh look, I finally won a week!
Denver by 10 on NBA TV (Friday) (slam)
Portland by 9 on NBA TV (Friday) (slam)
Houston by 7 on NBA TV (Saturday) (slam)
Washington by 8 on NBA TV (Sunday)
Utah by 10 on NBA TV (Sunday)
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:53 PM on March 23