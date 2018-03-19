March 14, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 22: Home Stretch Edition: With five weeks left in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich has a commanding 79-point lead. There are 8 games to pick from tonight through Monday. Good luck!

This Week's Games

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City on NBA TV (Friday)
Miami at L.A. Lakers on NBA TV (Friday)
Indiana at Washington on NBA TV (Saturday)
Minnesota at San Antonio on NBA TV (Saturday)
Houston at Minnesota on NBA TV (Sunday)
Portland at L.A. Clippers on NBA TV (Sunday)
Milwaukee at Cleveland on ESPN (Monday)
Golden State at San Antonio on ESPN (Monday)

Teams playing more than once: L.A. Clippers, San Antonio, Minnesota.

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
NoMich583
Howard_T504
Ufez Jones478
rcade475
tron7443
scooby10672437
Goyoucolts417
bender398

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

Something is wonky in the formatting, but you can still post your picks while I figure it out.

Apologies for the week off. If it's any consolation, NoMich probably would have crushed us.

posted by rcade at 01:24 PM on March 16

Oklahoma City by 6 (Friday)
L.A. Lakers by 4 (Friday)
SLAM Washington by 9 (Saturday) SLAM
Minnesota by 5 (Saturday)
Minnesota by 4 (Sunday)
SLAM L.A. Clippers by 13 (Sunday) SLAM
Cleveland by 7 (Monday)
Golden State by 6 (Monday)

posted by bender at 01:36 PM on March 16

Oklahoma City by 7 on NBA TV (Friday)(slam)

Miami by 3 on NBA TV (Friday)

Washington by 2 on NBA TV (Saturday)

San Antonio by 4 on NBA TV (Saturday)(slam)

Houston by 10 on NBA TV (Sunday)(slam)

Portland by 12 on NBA TV (Sunday)(slam)

Cleveland by 6 on ESPN (Monday)(slam)

San Antonio by 1 on ESPN (Monday)

posted by Goyoucolts at 01:57 PM on March 16

FRIDAY
Oklahoma City by 8
L.A. Lakers by 8

SATURDAY
Indiana by 6
San Antonio by 6

SUNDAY
Houston by 12 -- dunk
Portland by 8

MONDAY
Cleveland by 8
Golden State by 10 -- dunk

posted by NoMich at 02:53 PM on March 16

I'm still on an adrenaline rush from the Celtics vs Wizards game Wednesday night. I upgraded our seats from the balcony to a spot 4 rows back from the floor almost to the baseline opposite the Wizards bench. It's amazing how much contact off the ball that never gets called. Never let anyone tell you that basketball is a non-contacy sport.

Have to do the picks in 2 parts. Much to do this afternoon.

Oklahoma City by 5

Los Angeles (formerly of Minneapolis variety) by 11.

Tata for now.

posted by Howard_T at 03:09 PM on March 16

Friday:
OKC by 7
LAL by 13

Saturday:
WAS by 9
SAS by 4

posted by Ufez Jones at 07:29 PM on March 16

Friday

LA Lakers by 3

posted by scooby10672 at 10:08 PM on March 16

Oklahoma City by 9
Miami by 12 <-- dunk

posted by rcade at 10:16 PM on March 16

Now for part 2 of the picks.

Saturday, Mar 17:

Washington by 6
Minnesota by 8

Sunday, Mar 18:

Houston by 14
Portland by 3

Monday, Mar 19:

Cleveland by 9
Golden State by 15 SLAM

Pardon me for shouting. It seems to be the thing to do

posted by Howard_T at 01:14 PM on March 17

Sunday March 18

Hous by 3 SLAM Port by 2 SLAM

Monday March 19

Clev by 4 SLAM GS by 2 SLAM

posted by scooby10672 at 03:15 AM on March 18

Sunday:
HOU by 15 (SLAM)
PDX by 14 (SLAM)

Monday:
CLE by 7
GSW by 10

posted by Ufez Jones at 11:02 AM on March 18

