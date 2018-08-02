February 08, 2018

Isaiah Thomas Traded for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance: The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick in 2018 to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance. Thomas only played 15 games for the Cavs. The trade gives the Lakers $46.9 million in cap room. But wait, there's more: The Cavs traded Dwyane Wade to the Miami Heat for a protected second-round pick and acquired Rodney Hood and George Hill in a three-way deal with the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings, giving up Iman Shumpert and a 2020 second-round pick to the Kings and Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose from Cleveland to the Jazz.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:42 PM - 9 comments
So the Cavs just blew up their entire roster and Jimmy G just signed the richest per-year deal in NFL history with the 49ers. Sports Twitter is ridiculous today.
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:36 PM on February 08
ESPN is saying that the move is great for L.A. because it means they can make a play for LeBron and Paul George in the off-season.
posted by rcade at 01:49 PM on February 08
I don't disagree, rcade, but I think Cleveland's moves make it much more likely that LeBron stays with the Cavs. The organization bent over backwards today to try and get him to stay -- I think that will have a serious impact on his next Decision.
posted by Goyoucolts at 02:04 PM on February 08
LeBron runs Cleveland - he decides who the coach is, who they trade for, who they draft. He also decides what plays they run and when he wants to play defense. He is an immense talent but has become an uncontrollable monster due to the way he has been handled in Cleveland and nobody wants to play with him there.
Would LA be able to erase all of the fringe drama and get James to simply focus on playing the game hard in a team environment? I really doubt it.
Does Paul George sign with the Lakers if he knows LeBron is going there? I doubt that also.
posted by cixelsyd at 02:33 PM on February 08
So, the Lakers will have Thomas and Ball as their point guards?
posted by NoMich at 02:49 PM on February 08
I don't follow the inner dynamics at Cleveland. I figured that people are OK playing with him as long as they can handle not being treated like the top dog and don't mind an unofficial player-coach who is also an unofficial player-GM.
posted by rcade at 02:52 PM on February 08
Crushed that the duo of Shumpert and JR Smith has been broken up. Words are inadequate right now. Crushed.
Can't wait till LaVar and Isaiah come face to face. When I heard that LaVar was going to check out Lithuanian teams, I was hoping he'd end up with BC Larungaitis, but no such luck.
Years from now, Crowder and IT can tell their grandkids: Even before we got to Cleveland, they named the arena after us.
posted by beaverboard at 03:44 PM on February 08
So, the Lakers will have Thomas and Ball as their point guards?
No.
LeBron is working on a deal to get all of the Ball brothers into Cavs uniforms for the 2019 season, at the same time working a major network deal for a team based prime time reality show.
Then he plans to run for US President in 2020.
posted by cixelsyd at 05:25 PM on February 08
Things worked out well for Thomas.
IT is free of the LeBron's "me" show in Cleveland and can be a big part of a young rebuilding team in LA.
The move also confirms that the Lakers have no interest whatsoever in James as a free agent which will allow James to take his unique set of "talents" elsewhere.
posted by cixelsyd at 12:42 PM on February 08