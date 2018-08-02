February 08, 2018

Isaiah Thomas Traded for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance: The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick in 2018 to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance. Thomas only played 15 games for the Cavs. The trade gives the Lakers $46.9 million in cap room. But wait, there's more: The Cavs traded Dwyane Wade to the Miami Heat for a protected second-round pick and acquired Rodney Hood and George Hill in a three-way deal with the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings, giving up Iman Shumpert and a 2020 second-round pick to the Kings and Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose from Cleveland to the Jazz.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:42 PM - 9 comments