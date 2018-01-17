January 17, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 14: Jo Jo Edition: There's another big week of the NBA on TV, with eight national games beginning tonight with Lakers/Thunder on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones leads by 3 points over me, 364 to 361. Scooby10672 wins the week with 60 and has caught the pack after joining the contest late. Make your selections in honor of the great Joseph Henry White.
This Week's Games
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Wednesday)
Denver at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Philadelphia at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
Minnesota at Houston on TNT (Thursday)
Washington at Detroit on ESPN (Friday)
New York at Utah on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Cleveland on ABC (Saturday)
Golden State at Houston on ABC (Saturday)
Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City, Houston.
Last Week's Results
Minnesota 104, Oklahoma City 88 (11 < 16 < 21)
L.A. Clippers 125, Golden State 106 (13 < 19 < 25)
Toronto 133, Cleveland 99 (24 < 34 < 44)
L.A. Lakers 93, San Antonio 81 (8 < 12 < 16)
Golden State 108, Milwaukee 94 (10 < 14 < 18)
Houston 112, Phoenix 95 (12 < 17 < 22)
Minnesota 120, Portland 103 (12 < 17 < 22)
Memphis 123, L.A. Lakers 114 (6 < 9 < 12)
Golden State 118, Cleveland 108 (7 < 10 < 13)
L.A. Clippers 113, Houston 102 (8 < 11 < 14)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Toronto by 9, 5 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 3, 5 points
Phoenix by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], 10 points
Memphis by 4, 5 points
Cleveland by 5, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], -10 points
Toronto by 5, 5 points
San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 15 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 4, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 2, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points
Toronto by 5, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points
Memphis by 5, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 8 points
Houston by 8 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Toronto by 8, 5 points
San Antonio by 9, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
Memphis by 6, 8 points
Golden State by 6, 5 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
rcade's picks
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 13, 8 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 10, 0 points
Memphis by 6, 8 points
Golden State by 10, 10 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
Minnesota by 2 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 13, 0 points
Toronto by 6 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 7 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Minnesota by 5 [lock], 10 points
Memphis by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 5 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
tron7's picks
Toronto by 8, 5 points
San Antonio by 8 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 6, 5 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9 [lock], 10 points
Memphis by 7, 8 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], -10 points
Toronto by 6, 5 points
San Antonio by 8 [lock], -10 points
Milwaukee by 5, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 8 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|364
|25
|rcade
|361
|37
|Howard_T
|335
|30
|NoMich
|295
|35
|bender
|289
|20
|tron7
|267
|28
|scooby10672
|252
|60
|Goyoucolts
|245
|23
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:30 AM - 4 comments
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City by 14 (Wednesday) - dunk
Denver at L.A. Clippers by 10 (Wednesday) - dunk
Philadelphia at Boston by 12 (Thursday) - dunk
Minnesota at Houston by 7 (Thursday)
Washington by 7 at
Detroit (Friday)
New York at Utah by 8 (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Cleveland by 6 (Saturday)
Golden State by 8 at
Houston (Saturday)
posted by NoMich at 11:01 AM on January 17
Oklahoma City by 10 (slam)
L.A. Clippers by 7 (slam)
Boston by 6
Minnesota by 4
Detroit by 3
New York by 2
Cleveland by 11 (slam)
Golden State by 16 (slam)
posted by Goyoucolts at 03:11 PM on January 17
posted by Catherinep at 04:26 PM on January 17
SLAM Oklahoma City by 23 (Wednesday) SLAM
SLAM L.A. Clippers by 12 (Wednesday) SLAM
posted by bender at 10:45 AM on January 17