January 17, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 14: Jo Jo Edition: There's another big week of the NBA on TV, with eight national games beginning tonight with Lakers/Thunder on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones leads by 3 points over me, 364 to 361. Scooby10672 wins the week with 60 and has caught the pack after joining the contest late. Make your selections in honor of the great Joseph Henry White.

This Week's Games

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Wednesday)

Denver at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Philadelphia at Boston on TNT (Thursday)

Minnesota at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

Washington at Detroit on ESPN (Friday)

New York at Utah on ESPN (Friday)

Oklahoma City at Cleveland on ABC (Saturday)

Golden State at Houston on ABC (Saturday)



Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Minnesota 104, Oklahoma City 88 (11 < 16 < 21)

L.A. Clippers 125, Golden State 106 (13 < 19 < 25)

Toronto 133, Cleveland 99 (24 < 34 < 44)

L.A. Lakers 93, San Antonio 81 (8 < 12 < 16)

Golden State 108, Milwaukee 94 (10 < 14 < 18)

Houston 112, Phoenix 95 (12 < 17 < 22)

Minnesota 120, Portland 103 (12 < 17 < 22)

Memphis 123, L.A. Lakers 114 (6 < 9 < 12)

Golden State 118, Cleveland 108 (7 < 10 < 13)

L.A. Clippers 113, Houston 102 (8 < 11 < 14)



Player Scores

bender's picks Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Toronto by 9, 5 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 3, 5 points

Phoenix by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 9 [lock], 10 points

Memphis by 4, 5 points

Cleveland by 5, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], -10 points

Toronto by 5, 5 points

San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 15 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 4, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 2, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points

Toronto by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points

Memphis by 5, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 8 points

Houston by 8 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Toronto by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 9, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points

Memphis by 6, 8 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

rcade's picks Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

San Antonio by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 13, 8 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 10, 0 points

Memphis by 6, 8 points

Golden State by 10, 10 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Minnesota by 2 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 13, 0 points

Toronto by 6 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 7 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Minnesota by 5 [lock], 10 points

Memphis by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 5 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

tron7's picks Toronto by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 8 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 9 [lock], 10 points

Memphis by 7, 8 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], -10 points

Toronto by 6, 5 points

San Antonio by 8 [lock], -10 points

Milwaukee by 5, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 8 points

Houston by 10, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 364 25 rcade 361 37 Howard_T 335 30 NoMich 295 35 bender 289 20 tron7 267 28 scooby10672 252 60 Goyoucolts 245 23

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

