September 27, 2017

NCAA Coaches, Adidas Executive Face Charges: Across three complaints, two broad schemes were alleged. One involved bribing four assistant coaches — at Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Southern California, all programs in the so-called Power 5 conferences of college sports — to persuade players to send business to certain financial advisers once they turned professional. The other involved efforts to secretly funnel money from Adidas to three players and their families in exchange for the players’ commitments to play at two Adidas-sponsored college programs and to later sign sponsorship deals with the company once they turned pro.



A new and a more highly recognized coach to get swept up in this scandal is Louisville's Rick Pitino.

posted by NoMich to basketball at 12:57 PM - 8 comments