June 04, 2017

Rock Climber Scales El Capitan with No Gear: Alex Honnold, 31, has climbed Yosemite's El Capitan wall without ropes or safety gear, a feat that could be the greatest feat of pure rock climbing in the history of ever. Honnold says on his website that he lives a "'dirtbag-climber' existence" in a van chasing vertical glory.
Just came on here to post this. Probably the sporting event of the year, in terms of an individual achievement.
Man, that's a long way down.
posted by owlhouse at 07:37 PM on June 04