February 15, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 17: Charles Oakley Will Smash Edition: The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em has a light week in the run up to the All-Star Game: Two games tonight on ESPN and one more a night later on TNT. Goyoucolts keeps the lead and Tron7 climbs into third with a week-best 54. Make your picks to stay on Charles Oakley's good side.

This Week's Games

Indiana at Cleveland on ESPN (Wednesday)

New York at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Chicago on TNT (Thursday)



Last Week's Results

Los Angeles Clippers 119, New York 115 (3 < 4 < 5)

Golden State 123, Chicago 92 (22 < 31 < 40)

Oklahoma City 118, Cleveland 109 (6 < 9 < 12)

Boston 120, Portland 111 (6 < 9 < 12)

Washington 112, Indiana 107 (3 < 5 < 7)

Phoenix 115, Chicago 97 (13 < 18 < 23)

Golden State 130, Oklahoma City 114 (11 < 16 < 21)

New York 94, San Antonio 90 (3 < 4 < 5)

San Antonio 110, Indiana 106 (3 < 4 < 5)

Atlanta 109, Portland 104 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

bender's picks Los Angeles Clippers by 2, 5 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Portland by 2, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], -10 points

Indiana by 3, 0 points

Portland by 3, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Washington by 7, 8 points

Phoenix by 3, 5 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 16 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 5, 10 points

Howard_T's picks Los Angeles Clippers by 11 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points

Portland by 10, 0 points

Washington by 12 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 10, 5 points

San Antonio by 9, 0 points

San Antonio by 14, 5 points

Portland by 5, 0 points

NoMich's picks New York by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 8 points

Boston by 6, 8 points

Washington by 4, 8 points

Chicago by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 14 [lock], -10 points

Indiana by 4, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 8 points

rcade's picks Los Angeles Clippers by 13, 5 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 13, 0 points

Boston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Indiana by 13, 0 points

Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 13, 8 points

San Antonio by 13, 0 points

Indiana by 13, 0 points

Portland by 13, 0 points

tron7's picks Los Angeles Clippers by 4, 10 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 8 points

Boston by 4, 5 points

Washington by 11 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 3, 8 points

Atlanta by 4, 8 points

Ufez Jones's picks New York by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Boston by 8, 8 points

Washington by 12 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 4, 10 points

Portland by 6, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 523 34 Ufez Jones 464 44 tron7 445 54 NoMich 437 37 Howard_T 436 48 rcade 415 23 bender 312 10

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

