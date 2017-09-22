September 21, 2017

Aaron Hernandez had a severe case of CTE, autopsy shows: Researchers at Boston University, the leading center studying CTE, found pronounced signs the disease in Hernandez’s brain.



“It was the most severe case they had ever seen,” said attorney Jose Baez, who successfully defended Hernandez in the double-murder case this year. “It was an advanced stage.”

