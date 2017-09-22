September 21, 2017

Aaron Hernandez had a severe case of CTE, autopsy shows: Researchers at Boston University, the leading center studying CTE, found pronounced signs the disease in Hernandez’s brain.
“It was the most severe case they had ever seen,” said attorney Jose Baez, who successfully defended Hernandez in the double-murder case this year. “It was an advanced stage.”
Sure, his suicide might have been the result of the CTE, but the suicide was not what caused him to lose his income. The criminal activity and conviction are.
One of the more depressing (yet truthful) sentences I've seen on this site.
posted by grum@work at 06:42 PM on September 22
Good summary tahoe
posted by rumple at 06:52 PM on September 22
Intriguing lawsuit. Many influential landmark decisions involve a very unsympathetic plaintiff, which Hernandez certainly is. I think the toughest row to hoe there is going to be establishing proximate cause between the brain injury and the loss of income. It's a tough sell to try to convince a jury that the Hernandez family's lost income is the result of the CTE. If I'm the NFL's defense attorney, I will point out that Hernandez engaged in erratic behavior and had legal trouble and gang affiliations well before he played in the NFL. Therefore, either (i) if the erratic behavior is the result of CTE, the CTE was ongoing prior to his NFL playing days; or (ii) the behavior is not the result of CTE, eliminating proximate cause.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:29 PM on September 22