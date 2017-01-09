September 01, 2017

Justin Verlander Traded to Houston Astros: The Detroit Tigers traded ace Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros for minor leaguers outfielder Daz Cameron, pitcher Franklin Perez and catcher Jake Rogers and either a player to be named later or cash. Verlander, 34, won the Cy Young award in 2011 and was runner-up last season. He's under contract through 2019 with an option for 2020. The Tigers will reportedly pay $8 million of his salary in 2018 and 2019.
Dang. Nice pick up for the 'stros. They're going to be a really tough out for the next few years.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:00 PM on September 01
For a pitcher of his quality and age why do the Tigers need to pay so much of his salary?
I think you answered your own question there. He's been pretty close to league average the last 4 years.
posted by yerfatma at 02:18 PM on September 01
Detroit should forego the salary arrangement and give him a housing allowance.
He'll probably be commuting to work from Amarillo.
posted by beaverboard at 03:21 PM on September 01
For a pitcher of his quality and age why do the Tigers need to pay so much of his salary?
posted by billsaysthis at 11:57 AM on September 01