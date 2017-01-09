September 01, 2017

Justin Verlander Traded to Houston Astros: The Detroit Tigers traded ace Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros for minor leaguers outfielder Daz Cameron, pitcher Franklin Perez and catcher Jake Rogers and either a player to be named later or cash. Verlander, 34, won the Cy Young award in 2011 and was runner-up last season. He's under contract through 2019 with an option for 2020. The Tigers will reportedly pay $8 million of his salary in 2018 and 2019.

posted by rcade to baseball at 11:22 AM - 4 comments