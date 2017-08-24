August 24, 2017

Edmonton Eskimos Face New Calls to Change Name: The on-field success of the Canadian Football League's Edmonton team has cast attention on its Eskimos nickname, which some members of the Inuit indigenous peoples believe should be retired. Team president Len Rhodes said, "We always use our name within an aura of respect for all members of our community. ... I assure you one thing and that is there is not a consensus on topics such as this one. We welcome all feedback on all topics."
At least one Inuit leader called for a name change in 2015, calling it a "colonial legacy."
The Edmonton Journal editorial board was in agreement.
posted by jjzucal at 08:35 PM on August 24
Well, if they do retire Eskimos then it's pretty obvious what name they have to take:
Rough Riders
posted by grum@work at 07:05 PM on August 24