August 24, 2017

Edmonton Eskimos Face New Calls to Change Name: The on-field success of the Canadian Football League's Edmonton team has cast attention on its Eskimos nickname, which some members of the Inuit indigenous peoples believe should be retired. Team president Len Rhodes said, "We always use our name within an aura of respect for all members of our community. ... I assure you one thing and that is there is not a consensus on topics such as this one. We welcome all feedback on all topics."

posted by rcade to football at 01:30 PM - 2 comments