March 18, 2017

﻿Here’s Why the US Women’s National Hockey Team Is Going on Strike: Team captain Meghan Duggan: ﻿ We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought. We have represented our country with dignity and deserve to be treated with fairness and respect.



Hashtag: #BeBoldForChange



CNN: Pay fight between USA Hockey and women's players intensifies

posted by NoMich to culture at 11:41 PM