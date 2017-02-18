February 15, 2017

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal 'mentally collapsed' against Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal. Can Wenger keep his job this Summer when by his own admission his team are losing and dropping points due to mental errors and poor preparation, or will another Top 4 finish make him think "if I put in on more year we will take the big prize?"
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 08:43 PM - 6 comments
Reading huge Arsenal fan (and general blowhard) Piers Morgan on Twitter (@piersmorgan) was pure GOLD! He's wanted Wenger out for a few seasons.
As he put it before the match - chances of Arsenal winning were, "No Hope, Bob Hope and No Hope." He reminded everyone of that at 4-1.
If I'm not mistaken, haven't there been reports Wenger's been offered another 2-year contract?
posted by jjzucal at 12:19 AM on February 16
I guess the real question is: when they do eventually sack Wenger, will that watershed event be included in the fifth or sixth volume of Piers Morgan's memoirs?
As I'm sure JK Rowling would agree, just because Morgan can go airborne while holding his dick doesn't mean he knows how to play Quidditch.
posted by beaverboard at 08:23 AM on February 16
I reckon Wenger will go out on his own terms at the end of this season.
Piers Morgan is a good enough reason to start questioning your Arsenal fandom.
I'm glad that our celebrity fans are people you've never heard of.
posted by owlhouse at 08:11 PM on February 16
posted by billsaysthis at 11:37 AM on February 17
As an Arsenal fan I would like to keep Wenger just to piss off Piers Morgan. Its a price worth paying.
posted by deflated at 02:11 PM on February 17
That was depressing. A dead rubber back in London (and Barcelona).
posted by sbacharach at 09:53 PM on February 15