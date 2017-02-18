February 15, 2017

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal 'mentally collapsed' against Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal. Can Wenger keep his job this Summer when by his own admission his team are losing and dropping points due to mental errors and poor preparation, or will another Top 4 finish make him think "if I put in on more year we will take the big prize?"

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 08:43 PM - 6 comments