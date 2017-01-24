January 22, 2017

Falcons Will Face Patriots in Super Bowl 0x33: The Atlanta Falcons steamrolled the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game and the New England Patriots did likewise to the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game. The teams advance to Super Bowl 0x33 in Houston (LI in Roman, 51 in decimal). Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Julio Jones caught two of those and had 180 receiving yards. New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Chris Hogan caught two for 180 yards. The Patriots open as a 3-point favorite.

posted by rcade to football at 07:11 PM - 6 comments