January 22, 2017

Falcons Will Face Patriots in Super Bowl 0x33: The Atlanta Falcons steamrolled the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game and the New England Patriots did likewise to the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game. The teams advance to Super Bowl 0x33 in Houston (LI in Roman, 51 in decimal). Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Julio Jones caught two of those and had 180 receiving yards. New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Chris Hogan caught two for 180 yards. The Patriots open as a 3-point favorite.
And inspiring too. So inspiring that a lacrosse player named Chris Hogan found the strength and determination to go out and match Julio yard for yard in the receiving department. Albeit in a somewhat less superfreakish manner.
posted by beaverboard at 08:56 AM on January 23
A shame the Packers didn't play like that in Dallas. The Falcons defense looks better each week. I don't like the Patriots as the favorite in 0x33.
posted by rcade at 11:41 AM on January 23
I don't like the Patriots as the favorite in 0x33
Smart money will be down early to take advantage of the opening line.
There are many who still have an issue laying on Ryan but the Falcons defense did just shut down the best QB in the game.
posted by cixelsyd at 01:36 PM on January 23
So what will Roger Goodell be doing that day?
posted by Joey Michaels at 01:59 PM on January 23
The Commissioner has been asked to head a task force which will study the comparative size of inaugural crowds based on an analysis of temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure at ground level under prevailing late January outdoor conditions.
posted by beaverboard at 02:47 PM on January 23
Wow. That was impressive.
posted by grum@work at 09:55 PM on January 22