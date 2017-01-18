January 14, 2017

Patriots Set Record with 6th Straight AFC Championship Trip: The New England Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 34-16 to advance to the AFC Championship for six consecutive years, breaking an NFL record held by John Madden's Oakland Raiders teams of the 1970s. The Texans exploited some turnovers to make the score 17-13 at the half, but Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler threw three interceptions and New England running back Dion Lewis scored touchdowns on a run, a catch and a 98-yard kickoff return. New England will play the winner of Sunday's divisional round playoff game between Kansas City and Pittsburgh.

posted by rcade to football at 11:44 PM - 8 comments