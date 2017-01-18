January 14, 2017

Patriots Set Record with 6th Straight AFC Championship Trip: The New England Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 34-16 to advance to the AFC Championship for six consecutive years, breaking an NFL record held by John Madden's Oakland Raiders teams of the 1970s. The Texans exploited some turnovers to make the score 17-13 at the half, but Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler threw three interceptions and New England running back Dion Lewis scored touchdowns on a run, a catch and a 98-yard kickoff return. New England will play the winner of Sunday's divisional round playoff game between Kansas City and Pittsburgh.
Oh good lord, Brock's deal.
Not saying it will happen, but Tony Romo just built a huge house (250 miles) up the road from Houston.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:27 AM on January 15
So, he built a house in Dallas?
posted by NoMich at 08:54 AM on January 15
No athlete builds a large house in between them two places without getting permission from Nolan Ryan.
Trying to pull up my Lone Star Calculator, so I can figure out what 250 regular miles is in Texas miles. I reckon it's about 65 miles or so. Bout a half hour drive, depending on how much traffic there is on the dirt roads.
posted by beaverboard at 09:35 AM on January 15
How an NFL quarterback can have such a terrible throwing motion is beyond me.
In Jacksonville we dream of a quarterback with a throwing motion as good as that.
posted by rcade at 09:56 AM on January 15
such a terrible throwing motion is beyond me.
Ah, whaddya you know? It worked for Kent Tekulve and Dan Quisenberry.
posted by yerfatma at 02:17 PM on January 16
Oh man, Kent Tekulve. I always thought he was really D.B. Cooper and threw that way because he couldn't stick his landing on the way to Seattle and messed up his arm.
posted by beaverboard at 06:46 PM on January 16
The movie Kevin Costner never made.
posted by yerfatma at 03:29 PM on January 17
Six straight CG appearances, and 11 in 15 years as starting QB (from 2001-2016, minus 2008 when he was injured in the first half of game 1). That's... that's insane.
This was as ugly a game as I've seen Brady play in recent memory, although his interceptions were more of the bad luck deflection type, and he was throwing up some long bombs all night. Thank god for Dion Lewis! Still, I was genuinely worried Houston would get some momentum and come out in the second half to surge ahead, so am a little shocked New England still managed to cover an almost historically large point spread. Hopefully that's our one "bad" game, as opposed to the usual Superbowl nailbiter (if they get there).
Is there any possibility Osweiler gets any starts next season? I know he's guaranteed through next year- and presumably cut immediately after unless by some eldritch miracle he turns into Peyton Manning next season- but why even bother playing the guy at this point? From what I saw today, it's clear Houston has an incredible defense and even a decent QB would have cruised to 12-4 or better this season; seems that would make them real attractive to an established QB looking to be the final piece in a strong playoff contender.

posted by hincandenza at 12:09 AM on January 15
