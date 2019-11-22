November 21, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 12: Baltimore is Pretty Good Edition: Week 12 of the NFL regular season kicks off tonight as Indianapolis visits Houston in a battle for first in the league's most average division. Our contest has a new leader as Tron7 scores 114 to take a seven-point lead over Jagsnumberone. Grum@work wins the week with 118. Make your picks and don't ever use a helmet as a melee weapon.

This Week's Games

Indianapolis at Houston on Fox (Thursday)

Tampa Bay at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Denver at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

Miami at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday)

Carolina at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday)

Oakland at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Seattle at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at New England on Fox (Sunday)

Green Bay at San Francisco on NBC (Sunday)

Baltimore at L.A. Rams on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7 (10 < 14 < 18)

Dallas 35, Detroit 27 (6 < 8 < 10)

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13 (14 < 20 < 26)

Buffalo 37, Miami 20 (12 < 17 < 22)

Minnesota 27, Denver 23 (3 < 4 < 5)

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17 (12 < 17 < 22)

N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17 (12 < 17 < 22)

Atlanta 29, Carolina 3 (18 < 26 < 34)

Baltimore 41, Houston 7 (24 < 34 < 44)

San Francisco 36, Arizona 26 (7 < 10 < 13)

Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10 (5 < 7 < 9)

New England 17, Philadelphia 10 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Rams 17, Chicago 7 (7 < 10 < 13)

Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 17 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 2, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points

Atlanta by 5, 5 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 4, 5 points

New England by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 2, 0 points

Boaz's picks Pittsburgh by 14, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 13, 0 points

Buffalo by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 14, 5 points

San Francisco by 10, 10 points

Oakland by 10, 5 points

New England by 6, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 20 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], 20 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

cl's picks Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 10 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

grum@work's picks Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Pittsburgh by 9, 0 points

Buffalo by 12, 8 points

Minnesota by 13, 5 points

Dallas by 8, 10 points

Carolina by 9, 0 points

Indianapolis by 11, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 14, 8 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 16, 5 points

Oakland by 14, 5 points

New England by 11, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 15, 5 points

Kansas City by 12, 5 points

ic23b's picks Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 10, 8 points

Indianapolis by 4, 5 points

Miami by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

San Francisco by 12, 8 points

Oakland by 21 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 2, 5 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 12 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Cleveland by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 8, 5 points

Buffalo by 12 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 16 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 9, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 8, 0 points

Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 18 [lock], 10 points

New England by 9, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 9, 8 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 9 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 7, 10 points

rumple's picks Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 8 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 11, 5 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 13, 5 points

San Francisco by 25 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 9, 8 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

tahoemoj's picks Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 8, 10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 13, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

tommytrump's picks Cleveland by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 21, 5 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 18, 8 points

Minnesota by 21, 5 points

New Orleans by 19, 8 points

N.Y. Jets by 1, 5 points

Atlanta by 2, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

San Francisco by 17, 5 points

Oakland by 16, 5 points

New England by 14, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 10 points

Kansas City by 12, 5 points

tron7's picks Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 20 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 6 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 20 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 5, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 756 114 jagsnumberone 749 76 cixelsyd 735 73 grum@work 734 118 rumple 705 77 rcade 667 82 ic23b 661 71 NoMich 652 110 Howard_T 649 66 tahoemoj 638 51 cl 592 60 tommytrump 574 81 bender 569 75 Ufez Jones 520 5 Boaz 496 81 wfrazerjr 388 0 jjzucal 289 0 truthhurts 148 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

