November 21, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 12: Baltimore is Pretty Good Edition: Week 12 of the NFL regular season kicks off tonight as Indianapolis visits Houston in a battle for first in the league's most average division. Our contest has a new leader as Tron7 scores 114 to take a seven-point lead over Jagsnumberone. Grum@work wins the week with 118. Make your picks and don't ever use a helmet as a melee weapon.
This Week's Games
Indianapolis at Houston on Fox (Thursday)
Tampa Bay at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at New England on Fox (Sunday)
Green Bay at San Francisco on NBC (Sunday)
Baltimore at L.A. Rams on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7 (10 < 14 < 18)
Dallas 35, Detroit 27 (6 < 8 < 10)
Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13 (14 < 20 < 26)
Buffalo 37, Miami 20 (12 < 17 < 22)
Minnesota 27, Denver 23 (3 < 4 < 5)
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17 (12 < 17 < 22)
N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17 (12 < 17 < 22)
Atlanta 29, Carolina 3 (18 < 26 < 34)
Baltimore 41, Houston 7 (24 < 34 < 44)
San Francisco 36, Arizona 26 (7 < 10 < 13)
Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10 (5 < 7 < 9)
New England 17, Philadelphia 10 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Rams 17, Chicago 7 (7 < 10 < 13)
Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 2, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 5, 5 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 4, 5 points
New England by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 0 points
Boaz's picks
Pittsburgh by 14, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 13, 0 points
Buffalo by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 14, 5 points
San Francisco by 10, 10 points
Oakland by 10, 5 points
New England by 6, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 20 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], 20 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
cl's picks
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 10 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
grum@work's picks
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Pittsburgh by 9, 0 points
Buffalo by 12, 8 points
Minnesota by 13, 5 points
Dallas by 8, 10 points
Carolina by 9, 0 points
Indianapolis by 11, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 14, 8 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 16, 5 points
Oakland by 14, 5 points
New England by 11, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 15, 5 points
Kansas City by 12, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 10, 8 points
Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
Miami by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 12, 8 points
Oakland by 21 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 2, 5 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 12 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 8, 5 points
Buffalo by 12 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 16 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 9, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 8, 0 points
Baltimore by 11 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 18 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 8 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 9 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 7, 10 points
rumple's picks
Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 8 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 11, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 13, 5 points
San Francisco by 25 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 9, 8 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 8, 10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 21, 5 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 18, 8 points
Minnesota by 21, 5 points
New Orleans by 19, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 1, 5 points
Atlanta by 2, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 17, 5 points
Oakland by 16, 5 points
New England by 14, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 10 points
Kansas City by 12, 5 points
tron7's picks
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 20 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 6 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 20 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 5, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|756
|114
|jagsnumberone
|749
|76
|cixelsyd
|735
|73
|grum@work
|734
|118
|rumple
|705
|77
|rcade
|667
|82
|ic23b
|661
|71
|NoMich
|652
|110
|Howard_T
|649
|66
|tahoemoj
|638
|51
|cl
|592
|60
|tommytrump
|574
|81
|bender
|569
|75
|Ufez Jones
|520
|5
|Boaz
|496
|81
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|jjzucal
|289
|0
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
NFL pick for Thursday:
Houston by 6
posted by grum@work at 06:24 AM on November 21
So last week I picked San Francisco by 10 and locked it, referencing the betting line in that game.
Cixelsyd noted all the Niners' injuries and observed, "Anyone who lays on 49ers @ -14 or even -10.5 is a fool."
I changed my pick to San Francisco by 3 and unlocked it.
Guess who won by 10?
Auugh!
posted by rcade at 11:20 AM on November 21
Houston by 3
posted by rcade at 11:22 AM on November 21
Houston by 5
Atlanta by 10 LOCK
Buffalo by 11 LOCK
Chicago by 15 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 18 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
New Orleans by 6
Oakland by 9 LOCK
Seattle by 3 LOCK
Detroit by 12 LOCK
Jacksonville by 2
New England by 10 LOCK
San Francisco by 5 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 3
posted by jjzucal at 11:24 AM on November 21
THURSDAY
Indy by 6
posted by NoMich at 11:28 AM on November 21
rcade: I had 8 locks last week, and you only gave me credit for 6 of them.
I had Dallas, Buffalo, Minnesota, New Orleans, San Francisco, Oakland, New England, and KC.
I'm missing my extra 5 for Minnesota and my extra 8 for New Orleans, giving me 118 for the week (tops) and 734 total (still 4th place, but closer to 3rd).
posted by grum@work at 11:47 AM on November 21
Houston by 6
Atlanta by 9
Buffalo by 7
N.Y. Giants by 3
Pittsburgh by 10
Cleveland by 7
New Orleans by 14
Oakland by 9
Seattle by 10
Detroit by 8
Tennessee by 3
Dallas by 3
Green Bay by 6
Baltimore by 17
posted by grum@work at 11:50 AM on November 21
Houston by 6
Atlanta by 10
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 3
Pittsburgh by 13 LOCK
Cleveland by 10 LOCK
New Orleans by 14 LOCK
Oakland by 7
Seattle by 8
Detroit by 10 LOCK
Jacksonville by 10
Dallas by 6
Green Bay by 7
Baltimore by 13 LOCK
posted by tahoemoj at 11:57 AM on November 21
Apologies rcade. Work in tech and not financial but perhaps some small print "Previous performance in no way guarantees future results" was in order ...
Houston by 7
Atlanta by 4
Buffalo by 4
Chicago by 3
Pittsburgh by 10 LOCK
Cleveland by 7 LOCK
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
Oakland by 4 LOCK
Seattle by 3
Detroit by 4
Jacksonville by 3
New England by 7 LOCK
San Francisco by 7
Baltimore by 10 LOCK
... there, I placed a LOCK on Cleveland: this should serve to deter anyone from considering any sort of guidance from my posts going forward.
posted by cixelsyd at 12:07 PM on November 21
I'm missing my extra 5 for Minnesota and my extra 8 for New Orleans ...
Fixed.
posted by rcade at 12:08 PM on November 21
Apologies rcade. Work in tech and not financial but perhaps some small print "Previous performance in no way guarantees future results" was in order ...
That's alright. I was so happy about my pick until I remembered I changed it.
posted by rcade at 12:08 PM on November 21
Indianapolis by 6
Atlanta by 10
Buffalo by 12 (LOCK)
Chicago by 10 (LOCK)
Cincinnati by 3
Cleveland by 3 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 17 (LOCK)
Oakland by 6
Philadelphia by 3
Detroit (they better win this one) Lions by 3
Tennessee by 6
New England by 10 (LOCK)
San Francisco by 10
Baltimore by 17 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 12:11 PM on November 21
Houston by 3
Atlanta by 3
Denver by 3
Chicago by 10 - LOCK
Pittsburgh by 3
Cleveland by 10 - LOCK
New Orleans by 17 - LOCK
Oakland by 6
Philadelphia by 3
Detroit by 6
Jacksonville by 3
New England by 6
San Francisco by 3
Baltimore by 7 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 01:16 PM on November 21
Houston by 9
posted by rumple at 01:41 PM on November 21
Indianapolis by 11 (This one goes to ELEVEN)
posted by tommytrump at 04:44 PM on November 21
Indianapolis by 5
Atlanta by 7
LOCK Buffalo by 14 LOCK
Lock Chicago by 7 LOCK
LOCK Pittsburgh by 14 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
LOCK New Orleans by 17 LOCK
LOCK N.Y. Jets by 10 LOCK
Philadelphia by 3
LOCK Detroit by 10 LOCK
LOCK Tennessee by 7 LOCK
LOCK New England by 14 LOCK
San Francisco by 3
Baltimore by 3
posted by bender at 05:58 PM on November 21
Hello, middle of the pack Howard here. Somehow I have remained solidly stuck in 9th or 10th place for nearly the entire season. If you are going to be mediocre, be really mediocre.
Texans can't ride this horse. Indianapolis by 13
Wild west show with Buffalo Bill(s) and Broncos. Buffalo by 4
I have yet to figure out the Falcons. Atlanta by 10
Fish do well in Brown water. Miami by 6
Giants ain't 'fraid of no Bears. Time for them to hibernate anyway. New York (National Conference) by 14
Crescent City hospitality? It's a myth. New Orleans by 16 LOCK
Dog-ass Jets play a real team. Oakland by 9
Two species of raptor contend. The larger is missing a few feathers. Seattle by 6
If Bengals are going to win one, this is it. Pittsburgh by 10
Here are a couple of pretenders. Tennessee by 6
This actually might be a decent game. New England by 3
As beaten up as they might be, 49ers still have enough. San Francisco by 12
The billy goats from the West Coast have had some trouble this year. Baltimore by 16 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 06:29 PM on November 21
Houston by 10
Atlanta by 12 [lock]
Buffalo by 7
Chicago by 6
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock]
Cleveland by 6
New Orleans by 14
Oakland by 10 [lock]
Seattle by 10
Detroit by 10 [lock]
Tennessee by 7
New England by 14 [lock]
Green Bay by 7
Baltimore by 10 [lock]
posted by cl at 07:55 PM on November 21
Looks like we have the wrong L.A. team in the Monday game -- it's Bal @ LA Rams.
posted by cl at 07:59 PM on November 21
Fixing my Monday game prediction (since it's the RAMS and not the CHARGERS):
Baltimore by 9 (not locked)
posted by grum@work at 07:31 AM on November 22
Thanks for the correction. Fixed. Yikes!
posted by rcade at 09:08 AM on November 22
For NFL pick'em Thursday night game: Houston by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:58 AM on November 21